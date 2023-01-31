Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Iconic 55-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Closes; Proposed Plans For Re-Development Made PublicJoel EisenbergNorfolk, VA
Basketball Coach Fired For Ridiculous DecisionOnlyHomersPortsmouth, VA
24-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall For Sale; Status of Tenant Stores Including Dillard’s and Verizon to be DeterminedJoel EisenbergNorfolk, VA
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Virginia BeachTed RiversVirginia Beach, VA
Be bear aware at this time of year in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — This is bear den season, and the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) wants everyone to be aware of it. Bears generally do not hibernate in Virginia because it does not get cold enough for long periods of time. However, they do build dens, bed down, and restrict their movements through […]
Some families caring for children at home are facing a new challenge
More than 2,000 Virginia children rely on pediatric medical equipment to survive while receiving medical care from home.
Man sentenced following ‘gay panic’ beating in Norfolk
A man has been sentenced to several years in prison after pleading guilty to charges following what prosecutors say was a "gay panic" beating incident in Norfolk.
National Missing Person Day: Norfolk mother who disappeared in '02 still missing
Many who go disappear are found alive and well, but tens of thousands of people remain missing. Norfolk mother and teacher's assistant Sharon Ivy Jones is one of them.
Sister searches for killer months after deadly double shooting in Hopewell
In June 2022, a man and a woman were shot to death inside a vehicle in Hopewell. Now, the woman's sister is making an urgent plea to see the killer brought to justice.
SCAM ALERT: Virginia licensed realtors targeted by potential fraudulent real estate sellers, buyers
SCAM ALERT! Virginia licensees may be contacted by a person acting as a seller seeking to have a vacant lot sold quickly and under market value. If an agent is approached with a similar request, they are advised to verify that the seller matches the person on the land deed.
PHOTOS: Animals frolic in year’s first flurries in Central Virginia
With this year's first snow now in the books, photos of scenes around the area show how the Richmond community handled the early morning winter weather.
Hampton man at center of recent AMBER Alert sentenced for child neglect
A Hampton man at the center of an AMBER Alert last fall was sentenced Thursday in Burleigh County, North Dakota.
Six reasons why people are moving out of Northern Virginia
Editor’s note: In his Jan. 25 column, executive editor Dwayne Yancey wrote about how Virginia has more people moving out than moving in, with the bulk of that net out-migration driven by Northern Virginia. He wrote that Governor Glenn Youngkin has cited Virginia’s tax policies as the reason and wrote: “I haven’t heard anyone advance an alternative theory. It would be nice to hear Democrats offer their own explanation for these migration numbers because something sure seems to be happening here.” Del. Vivian Watts, D-Fairfax County, sends this response:
Three Virginia College Students Killed, Two Airlifted To Hospital After Crash (DEVELOPING)
Three Virginia college students were killed and two others suffered life-threatening injuries and remain hospitalized following a fatal crash in West Virginia near the state line, according to officials.On Thursday, Feb. 2, a one-vehicle crash was reported along Route 259 in West Virginia, when a d…
Newport News principal breaks silence after 6-year-old student shot his teacher
The former principal of the Virginia elementary school where a 6-year-old shot his teacher was not aware of reports that the student had a gun before the shooting occurred, her lawyer said Thursday.
3-year-old abducted in Virginia found at I-95 rest area in Nash County, sheriff says
NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is awaiting extradition after authorities said he abducted a 3-year-old child in Virginia Beach. Around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office and the N.C. Highway Patrol received calls that an autistic, nonverbal child had been taken and that the vehicle may be near the rest area on Interstate 95 in Nash County.
Former principal of Virginia school where 6-year-old shot teacher wasn’t warned about gun, lawyer claims
The former principal of Richneck Elementary School says she was not aware of the accused student bringing a weapon to school on the day of the shooting, her lawyer states.
Is your child in middle school? Take time now to review survey being asked of our children
URGENT Message for Parents re: 2023 Virginia School Survey of Climate & Working Conditions. Please find attached a copy of my address to the Warren County Public School Board last evening, Feb. 1, 2023. I was the ONLY public participant to address the Board and could not fully complete this message within the 3-minute limit. I politely stated that since I was the only one, could I please be able to finish? The Chair declined and said I could email them. I had the packets ready for all 5 Board members and left them with the clerk, which included:
Teen admits to killing North Carolina man initially reported missing: Sheriff
A 17-year-old has been charged with murder after law enforcement in North Carolina said he admitted to killing a man who had initially been reported missing.
New, gently used blanket donations needed for blanket drive for foster kids in Virginia
A foster care agency in Virginia is looking to wrap foster kids in love with its winter blanket drive. From now until Feb. 17, Braley & Thompson of Virginia will be collecting new and gently used blanket donations at locations across the Commonwealth. “At Braley & Thompson, we’re committed to...
Ponies are uniting donkeys and elephants in Virginia over new proposed bill
The Commonwealth of Virginia has a lot of symbols — the state flower is the flowering dogwood, the state bat is a Virginia Big-eared bat, and the state beverage is milk. But under a new bill that is receiving rare bipartisan support, the state is looking to add a new symbol to its list.
Virginia puppy from the Envigo breeding facility to compete on Puppy Bowl
June, a beagle rescued from the Envigo breeding facility, will compete on this year's Puppy Bowl. Pepper, a mini Aussie adopted by a Richmond family, will also compete on the Puppy Bowl. Beagle rescued from Virginia puppy mill to compete in this year's Puppy Bowl. A Virginia puppy rescued from...
PHOTOS: First snowfall of the year seen across Central Virginia
Snow was spotted across several localities Thursday morning, including the Metro-Richmond, forcing school closures in more rural areas across the commonwealth. For an updated list of school closures click here.
How her years of work has helped Virginians discover their family history
Janet M. Rainey's last day in the office brought celebratory tears from coworkers, highlighting her kindness and empathy toward those trying to discover more about their family history.
