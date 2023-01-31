ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFXR

Be bear aware at this time of year in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — This is bear den season, and the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) wants everyone to be aware of it. Bears generally do not hibernate in Virginia because it does not get cold enough for long periods of time. However, they do build dens, bed down, and restrict their movements through […]
cardinalnews.org

Six reasons why people are moving out of Northern Virginia

Editor’s note: In his Jan. 25 column, executive editor Dwayne Yancey wrote about how Virginia has more people moving out than moving in, with the bulk of that net out-migration driven by Northern Virginia. He wrote that Governor Glenn Youngkin has cited Virginia’s tax policies as the reason and wrote: “I haven’t heard anyone advance an alternative theory. It would be nice to hear Democrats offer their own explanation for these migration numbers because something sure seems to be happening here.” Del. Vivian Watts, D-Fairfax County, sends this response:
royalexaminer.com

Is your child in middle school? Take time now to review survey being asked of our children

URGENT Message for Parents re: 2023 Virginia School Survey of Climate & Working Conditions. Please find attached a copy of my address to the Warren County Public School Board last evening, Feb. 1, 2023. I was the ONLY public participant to address the Board and could not fully complete this message within the 3-minute limit. I politely stated that since I was the only one, could I please be able to finish? The Chair declined and said I could email them. I had the packets ready for all 5 Board members and left them with the clerk, which included:
