Have a Fabulous February at the Lawrenceville Arts Center, Home of Aurora Theatre

– Love is in the air at the Lawrenceville Arts Center with a line-up of February programming that is sure to get hearts fluttering. Shades of Bublé will make the crowd swoon with a tribute to the iconic Michael Bublé. A Phenomenon will take over the Lawrenceville Arts Center as Aurora Theatre looks ahead to its 28th season. To celebrate Black History Month, the community is invited to Blacktop Improv and LAC Global’s 2nd Annual Blackout Market & Open-Mic Night. At the Children’s Playhouse, audiences will be taken on a journey across the sea without leaving their seats. Seven Stories from Seven Continents will be presented by master storyteller Mama Koku, who is making her LAC debut, and Mr. Damon is sure to enchant with the shadow-puppet show Stories of the Sea: The Voyages of Sinbad. Kim’s Convenience also continues this month, joined by two special events celebrating Korean culture on Korean Heritage Weekend: K-Culture Experience Past, Present and Future and KWAVE Outreach Inaugural Fundraising Concert.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Phenomenon

Saturday, Feb. 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Lawrenceville Arts Center Campus

Phenomenon: Seasons of Joy will transform all corners of the Lawrenceville Arts Center into an immersive experience like no other. This one-night-only event in support of Aurora Theatre will take patrons on a journey through the four seasons with interactive live entertainment, culinary delights and inventive libations to engage all the senses. Join Aurora Theatre for a party only they could create and the reveal of Season 28!

LAWRENCEVILLE ARTS CENTER LIMITED ENGAGEMENT

Shades of Bublé

Saturday, Feb. 11 at 8 p.m.

Tickets start at $20

Clyde and Sandra Strickland Grand Stage

SHADES OF BUBLÉ: A Three-Man Tribute to Michael Bublé brings the swinging standards and pop hits of Michael Bublé to the stage in an unforgettable high-energy concert event. After a sold-out debut in 2015, this act has wowed audiences around the country with exciting harmonies, smooth choreography and charmingly handsome performers. Delivering a setlist comprised only of songs recorded or performed live by Michael Bublé, this world-class tribute act honors – but doesn’t imitate – the sophistication, retro style and high-energy fun that Bublé himself brings to his concerts while engaging diehard fans with thrilling new three-part vocal arrangements. This unbelievable concert combines big-band standards from the jazz era, classic hits from the 50s/60s/70s, as well as Billboard chart toppers from today in a toe-tapping show that generates standing ovations from sold-out crowds.

Saturday Night Fever Movie Night

Friday, Feb. 10 at 7 p.m.

This event is FREE

Clyde and Sandra Strickland Grand Stage

It’s movie night at Lawrenceville Arts Center! Join Aurora Theatre for an evening watching the classic Disco hit, Saturday Night Fever, in the Clyde & Sandra Strickland Grand Stage Theatre.

This event is FREE and open to the public. Reservations are strongly encouraged. Content Advisory: Rated R.





LAC FEATURED RENTALS

K-Culture Experience Past, Present and Future

Sunday, Feb. 5

Experience begins at 1 p.m., performance at 3 p.m.

Tickets start at $20

Clyde and Sandra Strickland Grand Stage

Celebrate Korean Heritage Weekend with performances, arts and food!

Korean food and tea, K-pop goods, artistic calligraphy and King’s and Queen’s attire from the Chosun Dynasty can be enjoyed and experienced in the Lawrenceville Arts Center lobby. On stage, the Korean Dance Academy; 4REIGN, the K-pop Dance Group; Atlanta Ladies Ensemble and the Dream & Miracle Chorus Boys and Girls will present a variety of Korean dance and song from past, present and future.

KWAVE Outreach Inaugural Fundraising Concert

Saturday, Feb. 4

Vendors from 1 p.m. – 8 p.m., first performance at 3 p.m., second performance at 6 p.m.

Tickets start at $25

Clyde and Sandra Strickland Grand Stage

KWave is a new non-profit dedicated to the promotion and preservation of traditional Korean culture and bringing awareness to the Hallyu Wave’s influence on the West!

The event will feature KWave’s Inaugural Fundraising Concert, with performances by the KWave Chorus and Orchestra and the Korean Traditional Music Association of Southeast. In the courtyard, there will also be displays of traditional Korean clothing, arts and crafts, writing demonstrations and vendors offering authentic food and baked goods.





AURORA COMEDY NIGHTS AT LAC

Blacktop Improv

Saturday, Feb. 18 at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets start at $20

Bartow and Leslie Morgan Cabaret

Blacktop Improv is the Southeast’s leading African American improvisational comedy troupe. Founded in 1997, Blacktop Improv takes the best of stand-up, adds a little funky music and finishes with a theatrical edge to provide outstanding entertainment.

LAC GLOBAL

2nd Annual Blackout Market & Open-Mic Night

Friday, Feb. 17

7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

This event is FREE

Blackout: Open-Mic and Pop-up Market is a FREE celebration of culture, creativity and commerce. Featuring fantastic local performers and artists, Black-owned businesses and free delicious food, this event is a fantastic way to celebrate Black History Month!





AURORA CHILDREN’S PLAYHOUSE

Stories of the Sea: The Voyages of Sinbad

Saturday, Feb. 11 at 11:30 a.m.

Tickets: $7

Metro Waterproofing Main Stage

Set sail with Mr. Damon and Sinbad the Sailor they take an exciting voyage to the seven seas. This Yarn of Old is told with laughter and the magic of shadow puppet theater!

Seven Stories from Seven Continents

Saturday, Feb. 4 at 11:30 a.m.

Tickets: $7

Metro Waterproofing Main Stage

Master Storyteller and children’s author Mama Koku makes her Aurora Children’s Playhouse debut! In this fun and educational look at cultural folktales, Mama Koku will take her audience across the world without ever leaving Georgia.

Koku is a featured Storyteller for children’s programs at the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra; Atlanta Botanical Garden, The High Museum of Art; The Children’s Museum of Atlanta; and many other school, festival, and arts venues across Metro-Atlanta and the southeast. Koku was the Official Teller for the National Black Arts Festival’s Children’s Educational Village and the Official Teller of Coretta Scott King Book Awards Book Fair of over ten years. She is an expert on delighting children with great stories.

CONTINUING IN FEBRUARY

Kim’s Convenience

Through Sunday, Feb. 19

Tickets start at $20

Metro Waterproofing Main Stage

Mr. Kim dispenses fatherly wisdom, history lessons and potato chips from behind his convenience store counter. A Korean immigrant, he planned a better life and legacy in Toronto. When he receives an unexpected offer for his store situated in an up-and-coming neighborhood, he has a difficult decision: take the money and give in to the developers that closed his wife’s beloved church or convince his daughter to follow in his footsteps? Amid these challenges, Mr. Kim navigates the needs of his customers and a strong-willed family. No matter what, humor finds its way onto every aisle of Kim’s Convenience, an award-winning play that is now a hit series on Netflix.