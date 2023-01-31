ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrenceville, GA

Have a Fabulous February at the Lawrenceville Arts Center, Home of Aurora Theatre

Atlanta News
Atlanta News
 3 days ago

– Love is in the air at the Lawrenceville Arts Center with a line-up of February programming that is sure to get hearts fluttering. Shades of Bublé will make the crowd swoon with a tribute to the iconic Michael Bublé. A Phenomenon will take over the Lawrenceville Arts Center as Aurora Theatre looks ahead to its 28th season. To celebrate Black History Month, the community is invited to Blacktop Improv and LAC Global’s 2nd Annual Blackout Market & Open-Mic Night. At the Children’s Playhouse, audiences will be taken on a journey across the sea without leaving their seats. Seven Stories from Seven Continents will be presented by master storyteller Mama Koku, who is making her LAC debut, and Mr. Damon is sure to enchant with the shadow-puppet show Stories of the Sea: The Voyages of Sinbad. Kim’s Convenience also continues this month, joined by two special events celebrating Korean culture on Korean Heritage Weekend: K-Culture Experience Past, Present and Future and KWAVE Outreach Inaugural Fundraising Concert.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Phenomenon
Saturday, Feb. 24 at 7:30 p.m.
Lawrenceville Arts Center Campus

Phenomenon: Seasons of Joy will transform all corners of the Lawrenceville Arts Center into an immersive experience like no other. This one-night-only event in support of Aurora Theatre will take patrons on a journey through the four seasons with interactive live entertainment, culinary delights and inventive libations to engage all the senses. Join Aurora Theatre for a party only they could create and the reveal of Season 28!

LAWRENCEVILLE ARTS CENTER LIMITED ENGAGEMENT

Shades of Bublé
Saturday, Feb. 11 at 8 p.m.
Tickets start at $20
Clyde and Sandra Strickland Grand Stage

SHADES OF BUBLÉ: A Three-Man Tribute to Michael Bublé brings the swinging standards and pop hits of Michael Bublé to the stage in an unforgettable high-energy concert event. After a sold-out debut in 2015, this act has wowed audiences around the country with exciting harmonies, smooth choreography and charmingly handsome performers. Delivering a setlist comprised only of songs recorded or performed live by Michael Bublé, this world-class tribute act honors – but doesn’t imitate – the sophistication, retro style and high-energy fun that Bublé himself brings to his concerts while engaging diehard fans with thrilling new three-part vocal arrangements. This unbelievable concert combines big-band standards from the jazz era, classic hits from the 50s/60s/70s, as well as Billboard chart toppers from today in a toe-tapping show that generates standing ovations from sold-out crowds.

Saturday Night Fever Movie Night
Friday, Feb. 10 at 7 p.m.
This event is FREE
Clyde and Sandra Strickland Grand Stage

It’s movie night at Lawrenceville Arts Center! Join Aurora Theatre for an evening watching the classic Disco hit, Saturday Night Fever, in the Clyde & Sandra Strickland Grand Stage Theatre.

This event is FREE and open to the public. Reservations are strongly encouraged. Content Advisory: Rated R.

LAC FEATURED RENTALS

K-Culture Experience Past, Present and Future
Sunday, Feb. 5
Experience begins at 1 p.m., performance at 3 p.m.
Tickets start at $20
Clyde and Sandra Strickland Grand Stage

Celebrate Korean Heritage Weekend with performances, arts and food!

Korean food and tea, K-pop goods, artistic calligraphy and King’s and Queen’s attire from the Chosun Dynasty can be enjoyed and experienced in the Lawrenceville Arts Center lobby. On stage, the Korean Dance Academy; 4REIGN, the K-pop Dance Group; Atlanta Ladies Ensemble and the Dream & Miracle Chorus Boys and Girls will present a variety of Korean dance and song from past, present and future.

KWAVE Outreach Inaugural Fundraising Concert
Saturday, Feb. 4
Vendors from 1 p.m. – 8 p.m., first performance at 3 p.m., second performance at 6 p.m.
Tickets start at $25
Clyde and Sandra Strickland Grand Stage

KWave is a new non-profit dedicated to the promotion and preservation of traditional Korean culture and bringing awareness to the Hallyu Wave’s influence on the West!

The event will feature KWave’s Inaugural Fundraising Concert, with performances by the KWave Chorus and Orchestra and the Korean Traditional Music Association of Southeast. In the courtyard, there will also be displays of traditional Korean clothing, arts and crafts, writing demonstrations and vendors offering authentic food and baked goods.

AURORA COMEDY NIGHTS AT LAC

Blacktop Improv
Saturday, Feb. 18 at 8:00 p.m.
Tickets start at $20
Bartow and Leslie Morgan Cabaret

Blacktop Improv is the Southeast’s leading African American improvisational comedy troupe. Founded in 1997, Blacktop Improv takes the best of stand-up, adds a little funky music and finishes with a theatrical edge to provide outstanding entertainment.

LAC GLOBAL

2nd Annual Blackout Market & Open-Mic Night
Friday, Feb. 17
7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
This event is FREE

Blackout: Open-Mic and Pop-up Market is a FREE celebration of culture, creativity and commerce. Featuring fantastic local performers and artists, Black-owned businesses and free delicious food, this event is a fantastic way to celebrate Black History Month!

AURORA CHILDREN’S PLAYHOUSE

Stories of the Sea: The Voyages of Sinbad
Saturday, Feb. 11 at 11:30 a.m.
Tickets: $7
Metro Waterproofing Main Stage

Set sail with Mr. Damon and Sinbad the Sailor they take an exciting voyage to the seven seas. This Yarn of Old is told with laughter and the magic of shadow puppet theater!

Seven Stories from Seven Continents
Saturday, Feb. 4 at 11:30 a.m.
Tickets: $7
Metro Waterproofing Main Stage

Master Storyteller and children’s author Mama Koku makes her Aurora Children’s Playhouse debut! In this fun and educational look at cultural folktales, Mama Koku will take her audience across the world without ever leaving Georgia.

Koku is a featured Storyteller for children’s programs at the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra; Atlanta Botanical Garden, The High Museum of Art; The Children’s Museum of Atlanta; and many other school, festival, and arts venues across Metro-Atlanta and the southeast. Koku was the Official Teller for the National Black Arts Festival’s Children’s Educational Village and the Official Teller of Coretta Scott King Book Awards Book Fair of over ten years. She is an expert on delighting children with great stories.

CONTINUING IN FEBRUARY

Kim’s Convenience
Through Sunday, Feb. 19
Tickets start at $20
Metro Waterproofing Main Stage

Mr. Kim dispenses fatherly wisdom, history lessons and potato chips from behind his convenience store counter. A Korean immigrant, he planned a better life and legacy in Toronto. When he receives an unexpected offer for his store situated in an up-and-coming neighborhood, he has a difficult decision: take the money and give in to the developers that closed his wife’s beloved church or convince his daughter to follow in his footsteps? Amid these challenges, Mr. Kim navigates the needs of his customers and a strong-willed family. No matter what, humor finds its way onto every aisle of Kim’s Convenience, an award-winning play that is now a hit series on Netflix.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09Ki0N_0kXlx56S00
Aurora TheatrePhoto byAurora Theatre

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Atlanta News

Parties, Cornhole and Live Concerts Planned for The Battery Atlanta this February

The Battery Atlanta has lined up a lively mix of events and offerings the community is sure to appreciate this month. From cheering on the cornhole competitors in the championship game, to partying like you are in the French Quarter at Live! at The Battery Atlanta, The Battery Atlanta provides guests with a plethora of possibilities for a fantastic February! Music enthusiasts can also visit the Coca-Cola Roxy for live performances from artists like Ari Lennox and more.
ATLANTA, GA
wuga.org

Athens News Matters: What's In Store at the Mall?

Big changes could be coming to the Georgia Square Mall. WUGA's Martin Matheny brings up to date. Martin Matheny is WUGA's Program Director and a host and producer of our local news program 'Athens News Matters.' He started at WUGA in 2012 as a part-time classical music host and still hosts WUGA's longest-running local program 'Night Music' which is heard on WUGA and GPB Classical. He lives in Normaltown with his wife, Shaye and dog, Murphy.
ATHENS, GA
tourcounsel.com

Georgia Square Mall | Shopping mall in Athens, Georgia

Georgia Square Mall is a shopping mall located in Athens, Georgia, in United States. Its clientele includes relatively few students attending the nearby University of Georgia, catering primarily to local residents of the Athens area. Opened in 1981, this two-level mall was originally noted for its retro design features including...
ATHENS, GA
Atlanta News

Moulin Rouge! The Musical at The Fox Theatre

(ATLANTA) – Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta announced today that tickets for the Atlanta engagement of the first North American tour of Moulin Rouge!The Musical will go on sale Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. Performances begin April 19 – 30 at the Fox Theatre.
ATLANTA, GA
tourcounsel.com

The Gallery at South DeKalb | Shopping mall in Georgia

The Gallery at South DeKalb, formerly South DeKalb Mall, is a shopping mall owned by Thor Equities. The mall is located at the intersection of Candler Road and Interstate 20 in the Panthersville CDP of DeKalb County, Georgia. The mall opened in 1968 with anchors Rich's and JCPenney. This mall...
DECATUR, GA
insideradio.com

Ramona De Breaux

Ramona De Breaux, the longtime midday host at Audacy urban contemporary “V-103” WVEE Atlanta, has exited. De Breaux has been with the station since 2007. “Parting is such sweet sorrow. The time has come that when to continue on my journey I must change course. For that reason, I have decided that it’s time for me to leave V-103,” De Breaux posted on Instagram. “As many of you know it’s been my home for many years, and I’ve been blessed to spend a great deal of time with the people of Atlanta who have become my family. While I’m not a native I’ve been here since my teen years and Atlanta has become my home like it has for so many of us.”
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Georgia native, Hip Hop icon Big Boi celebrates 48th birthday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As Hip Hop icon and Georgia native Big Boi celebrates his 48th birthday on Wednesday, we take a look at his astronomical impact on the Atlanta community, culture, and music. Big Boi, whose real name is Antwan Patton, is one-half of the Grammy award-winning...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Large fire in Douglasville displaces family

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Douglasville family is homeless after losing their home in a fire Wednesday. Firefighters responded to 2410 Summer Lake Road just before 3:20 p.m. Douglas Count Fiere said the damage to the home was “extensive.”. Fire Chief Roderick B. Jolivette said, “the first...
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
Atlanta News

Atlanta News

Atlanta, GA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
126K+
Views
ABOUT

We list the best events in town for all ages.

Comments / 0

Community Policy