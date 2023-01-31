Read full article on original website
If the Islanders plan on keeping Bo Horvat long-term, they’ll need to skate around some tricky salary-cap issues
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Now that Bo Horvat is an Islander, the goal is to keep him an Islander. Horvat and Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello both said Monday night after the trade with Vancouver was announced that the two sides had yet to discuss a contract extension. It had been reported the Canucks weren’t allowing teams to negotiate with Horvat’s camp, led by Newport Sports’ Patrick Morris, so that makes sense. Still, due in part to Lamoriello’s recent history of waiting to announce contracts until the details are finalized, there is some skepticism around the league that there were no...
Penguins & Coyotes Could Provide Trade Deadline Blockbuster
Pittsburgh Penguins general manager (GM) Ron Hextall has some work to do before the March 3 trade deadline. The Penguins are far from a complete team and their many holes are being leaked throughout the first half of the 2022-23 season. Hextall needs to make a significant move to upgrade the roster and one team to watch as a blockbuster trade partner would be the Arizona Coyotes.
Bruins Can Acquire LTIR Player Like Nyquist And Stash For Playoffs
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Gustav Nyquist (shoulder), is currently on injured reserve and has been ruled out for the rest of the regular season, but not the 2023 Stanley Cup Playioffs. As TSN NHL Insider Chris Johnston pointed out on the most recent episode of TSN Insider Trading, that ironically, may elevate not decrease the NHL trade value of the 33-year-old pending unrestricted free agent forward.
The 24 best players in Boston Red Sox history
The best stat to determine a player's worth is WAR--wins above replacement--an analytical metric that was not available until relatively recently. The formula for WAR differs for position players and pitchers, and I'll lay it out in layman's terms. WAR uses every aspect of the game-- batting, baserunning, and fielding, factors in position and ballpark and determine how many wins better than a league average player an individual player might be. Using WAR to help us rank them, let's look at the top 24 players in the history of the Boston Red Sox.
Mike Francesa concedes infamous Yankee Stadium bathroom debate to Chris Russo
Remember where you were on this date in history: Mike Francesa admitted to being wrong in a debate. Francesa and Chris Russo did a “Mike and the Mad Dog” reunion on ESPN’s “First Take” on Wednesday, and host Molly Qerim brought up the infamous debate the two had about Yankee Stadium bathroom lines before George Steinbrenner’s new stadium opened. “The bottom line was Dog did not want them to knock the stadium down. George needed his luxury boxes,” Francesa said Wednesday. “They needed to have new technology. But in retrospect, he’s right. Losing the Stadium has killed the Yankees. It has killed...
VANCOUVER REPORTEDLY WORKING ON BIG-TIME TRADE, COULD NET TOP PROSPECT IN RETURN
The Vancouver Canucks are officially selling the bulk of their team for parts. Although it was probably long overdue, better late than never. With the departure of Bo Horvat, it's only a matter of time before everyone not named Elias or Quinn is shipped out. According to Vancouver 'Hockey Nut'...
Chad Johnson gives pro athletes a crash course in frugality
“Frugal” would be one word to describe Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson during his playing career in the NFL. During a recent sit-down interview with Shannon Sharpe on his “Club Shay Shay” podcast, Johnson revealed his secret to holding onto most of his earnings from football. So,...
