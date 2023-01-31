FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Now that Bo Horvat is an Islander, the goal is to keep him an Islander. Horvat and Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello both said Monday night after the trade with Vancouver was announced that the two sides had yet to discuss a contract extension. It had been reported the Canucks weren’t allowing teams to negotiate with Horvat’s camp, led by Newport Sports’ Patrick Morris, so that makes sense. Still, due in part to Lamoriello’s recent history of waiting to announce contracts until the details are finalized, there is some skepticism around the league that there were no...

ELMONT, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO