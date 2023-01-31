Read full article on original website
Related
SAPD Chief McManus's car broken into, vest stolen
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police Chief William McManus' car was broken into and his SAPD ballistic vest was stolen, Friday night officials say. SAPD responded to his home in the Monte Vista neighborhood around 9 p.m. after receiving a call about someone breaking into a Tahoe. A person...
Woman who survived 2018 shooting hit and killed by driver on foggy road, police say
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio neighbors are mourning the loss of a woman killed on the northeast side early Saturday morning. The victim is someone KENS 5 viewers may remember. Inessa Batyukova talked to KENS 5 back in 2018 after she was shot three times during a violent confrontation on Highway 90 along the Bexar County-Medina County line. Her neighbors now say they're saddened she survived that ordeal only to be killed a few feet from her home.
Austin-area family poisoned by carbon monoxide airlifted to San Antonio hospital
SAN ANTONIO — A family from Travis County in Austin was flown to San Antonio's University Health after being poisoned by carbon monoxide recently. A release from UH said the family is believed to have become poisoned from a generator. The reason they were flown to UH is because the hospital is only one of two in Texas that provide hyperbaric treatment for emergency care and children, the hospital said. Two children were said to have gotten sick as well.
Driver helped by group of people after rolling his car over on slick highway
A driver in a rollover crash was helped by a group of people who witnessed the crash and rushed to his aid, holding up his car while he climbed out of it. The crash happened where I-35 and I-10 meet near South Alamo St. around 11:05 p.m. Wednesday. A group...
Boerne residents advised of power outage at 9 am Thursday
BOERNE, Texas — Boerne residents are being being advised that a planned power outage will take place starting at 9 a.m. Thursday, for about an hour, while crews work to repair damage caused by icy conditions. "Boerne residents we have just been advised there will be a large power...
Fox 29 lifestyle host Esteban Solis arrested on DWI charges
SAN ANTONIO — Esteban Solis, a daytime show host who has been with San Antonio TV station Fox 29 since 2013, was taken into custody late Thursday night on DWI charges after his alleged involvement in a crash on the far west side. According to arrest records, a San...
One person burned in house fire on the south side
SAN ANTONIO — One person was injured in a house fire on the south side Wednesday morning, fire officials said. The fire started at a home on East Dickson, near South Flores and Southwest Military Drive around 9 a.m. Fire crews say an officer found a woman in the...
On the can and on the lam: Burglars leave stinky surprise at historic King William home
SAN ANTONIO — Thieves target a historic San Antonio home that's undergoing restoration. The homeowner says the most offensive part isn't what the criminals took... it's what they left behind. The home may look familiar. It's the old Solon Stewart House, built in the 1890's. It made headlines in...
Pet rescue needs blankets to help keep dogs warm during freezing temps
VON ORMY, Texas — God's Dogs desperately needs donations to help keep the dogs in their shelter stay warm during this winter freeze. They currently have over 600 dogs in their care and due to limited space, some dogs are in outdoor kennels. They will gladly accept new and...
One killed, two hospitalized in pipeline explosion
PEARSALL, Texas — One person was killed and two more were injured after a pipeline explosion in Pearsall, southwest of San Antonio. The OSHA San Antonio area office is investigating the explosion in Pearsall that killed one employee and sent two more to the hospital. County Commissioner Raul Carrizales...
KSAT 12
Woman living in condemned home for two weeks relocated with community’s help
SAN ANTONIO – A woman whose home was deemed unlivable is staying in a warm place with electricity for the first time in two weeks. On Jan. 17, Mary Lou Sandoval’s home, a four-plex just north of downtown, was damaged by a fire. Sandoval has toughed it out...
One injured in big rig crash in Von Ormy; I-35 closed for several hours
VON ORMY, Texas — A crash involving a big rig late Wednesay night led to some lanes of I-35 to close in Von Ormy for several hours. Police say one occupant of the big rig became stuck between a concrete median and his truck around 11:45 p.m. just before the Somerset exit of I-35.
Andre McDonald convicted of manslaughter in 2019 death of his wife, Andreen
SAN ANTONIO — Andre McDonald has been convicted of manslaughter in the death of his wife, Andreen, nearly four years after her initial disappearance sparked months of searching around Bexar County. A jury returned the guilty verdict on McDonald, a U.S. Air Force Reserve major originally charged with murder...
Five people displaced from home after fire destroys second floor
SAN ANTONIO — A fire on the eastside has displaced five people from their home Tuesday. Firefighters responded to reports of a fire on the 200 block of Dillworth Street just after 1 a.m. The batallion chief said when they arrived, they were met with flames on the second...
foxsanantonio.com
Robber on the run after demanding money but leaves with beer instead
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is on the lookout for a suspect that robbed a convenience store on San Antonio's South Side. Police say the robbery happened at 7223 Somerset Road on January 19th. The suspect entered the store and demanded money from the register while...
Hospital patient steals ambulance, officials say
MEDINA COUNTY, Texas — A hospital patient stole an ambulance at a San Antonio area hospital Tuesday morning, police say. San Antonio Police were able to find the ambulance after a patient at the Christus Westover Hills ER exited the hospital and then stole the ambulance. What the suspect...
KSAT 12
Behind the Kitchen Door: Pest infestation leads to suspended license for Asian cuisine restaurant
SAN ANTONIO – A Northeast Side Asian cuisine restaurant had its license suspended last month after health inspectors found multiple violations, including an infestation of pests. Chef Joe Asian Cuisine. Chef Joe Asian Cuisine, located in the 5400 block of Walzem Road, barely passed its January inspection with a...
Cold weather prompts ACS to seize animals left chained outside, officials say
SAN ANTONIO — Several animals were rescued from a west-side home Tuesday after they were left outside in very cold temperatures, city officials said. A total of 11 animals were seized around 1 p.m. from a home on Heather Hill, near Hillcrest and Quill Drive. Animal Care Services said they had been to the home many times and tried to work with the residents on their care of the pets, but said there had been no compliance.
This BBQ spot is the most famous restaurant in Texas: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Every town, city, county, and state has a famous restaurant that goes beyond local fame and is looked at as a must-visit every time you’re within 50 miles of it. Naturally, Texas’ top spot involves barbecue, but of course, there are many more famous eateries...
'Over insulated' | Boerne family taking extra precaution covering pipes during winter weather after 2021 burst
BOERNE, Texas — Fear of pipes bursting is common during a winter blast. For one Boerne family, they know all too well the damage a broken water line can create. On Wednesday, Jaime Luna didn't take any chances. He covered and wrapped up his home's pipes. "They are absolutely,...
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
San Antonio, TX
29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
San Antonio local newshttps://www.kens5.com/
Comments / 1