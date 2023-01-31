Read full article on original website
Husband who Fatally Shot Florida Woman Outside Her Job at Credit Union, Is ArrestedSan HeraldOrlando, FL
Three Dead in FL Murder-SuicidecreteKissimmee, FL
Critical Septic Truck Driver AccidentcreteOsceola County, FL
Woman sues school district after volunteering ban; school alleges her photos were on an adults' websitePete LakemanOrlando, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
ewrestlingnews.com
Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens Flew To Jay Briscoe’s Funeral Immediately After Royal Rumble 2023
Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens gave incredible performances at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, but made sure to pay their respects to the late Jay Briscoe. Briscoe died earlier this month in a car accident minutes from his home in Laurel, Delaware. He was 38. Earlier this week,...
wrestlingheadlines.com
What Did Roman Reigns Say To Solo Sikoa at the End of the WWE Royal Rumble?
For those who missed it, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns issued an order to Solo Sikoa as Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble event went off the air. It may have been hard to make out what Reigns was saying, but after what was left of The Bloodline regrouped following the angle that saw Jey Uso walk out, while Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens were destroyed, Reigns stood next to Sikoa and warned him about being at war.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage News on Brock Lesnar vs. GUNTHER, Lesnar and WWE Elimination Chamber
Brock Lesnar is scheduled to work the WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. A new report from F4Wonline notes that while Lesnar is not currently scheduled to work the Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE United States Title, he is supposed to be on the shown in some capacity. WWE...
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For Drew McIntyre At WrestleMania 39
The card for WWE WrestleMania 39 continues to take shape and a new report has shed some light on what WWE has planned for three SmackDown stars. According to WrestleVotes, WWE is planning a triple threat match pitting Intercontinental Champion Gunther vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre. It was noted that it’s not 100% decided upon, but this is what several supporters are backing. They wrote,
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Confirms How Bianca Belair's WrestleMania 39 Opponent Will Be Decided
With Rhea Ripley challenging Charlotte Flair for her "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship, who will step up against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles, CA? According to WWE's Twitter account, the "WWE Raw" Women's Champion's opponent will be determined via the Elimination Chamber and there are already four women that will compete in the match.
wrestlinginc.com
Dana Brooke Discusses WWE Trashing 24/7 Title, Possibly Wrestling In NJPW, The Bella Twins's Raw XXX Criticism, & More! - Exclusive
There is only one woman who can say she has been in every women's WWE Royal Rumble match ever, and that woman is Dana Brooke. While she may have come up short, yet again, in 2023, the determined WWE star never lets a loss stand in her way. Brooke has...
ewrestlingnews.com
Update On Nia Jax’s WWE Status After Royal Rumble Return
Nia Jax’s return to WWE may not be a long-term deal after all, as multiple signs point to her not being fully back with the promotion. At the 2023 Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, Jax was the #30 entrant in the Women’s Rumble match in her first WWE appearance since being released in November 2021.
bleedingcool.com
Elimination Chamber Plans Revealed at Post-Rumble WWE Raw
The lineup for the upcoming Elimination Chamber PLE is starting to shape up after the first WWE Raw following the 2023 Royal Rumble. The Royal Rumble is the first stop on the Road to WrestleMania, but when traveling on the Road to WrestleMania, one must first stop for a bathroom break at the rest stop's punishing metal urinal known as The Elimination Chamber! Following the Royal Rumble PLE and last night's episode of WWE Raw, we now know that men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes will face WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on "the grandest stage of them all," while women's Royal Rumble winner Rhea Ripley will challenge Smackdown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. But other plans also started to shape on Raw this week, including for the Elimination Chamber PLE and beyond.
ewrestlingnews.com
New Match Announced For Tonight’s Episode Of Impact Wrestling
Impact Wrestling has announced a huge eight-man tag team match for tonight’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV. As announced via Twitter, (Cody) Deaner, (Alan) Angels and Kon will team up with their new stablemate, (Sami) Callihan, to take on the team of Impact World Champion Frankie Kazarian, Josh Alexander, Rich Swann, and Yuya Uemura.
WWE NXT viewership down, 18-49 rating up for Vengeance Day go-home show
NXT fell below 600,000 viewers on Tuesday night.
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Describes How WWE NXT Is Different Now Than Under Triple H
"WWE NXT" has undergone several transformations over the years, from its initial competition format involving mentors and rookies, to Paul "Triple H" Levesque's black and gold era that made its mark in the mid-to-late 2010s. Presently, the ship is being steered by WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, and "The Heartbreak Kid" recently touched on how the current version of the brand continues to have a "family atmosphere" behind the curtain.
ringsidenews.com
Mia Yim Experienced Travel Nightmare On Her Way Back From WWE RAW
‘Michin’ Mia Yim has been one of the exciting additions to the WWE’s women’s division. Her impressive size, in-ring ability, and lethal strength surely make her a top threat to all the superstars of the division. Moreover, Mia Yim could potentially rise above the whole division with her talent in the near future. However, Yim recently revealed a travel nightmare she experienced on her way home from RAW.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE NXT Vengeance Day Title Match Finalized, Updated Card
Chase University is headed to WWE NXT Vengeance Day. Tonight’s Vengeance Day go-home edition of NXT was headlined by The New Day Tag Team Invitational. The Triple Threat saw Duke Hudson and Andre Chase defeat The Dyad (Rip Fowler, Jagger Reid) plus the team of Edris Enofe and Malik Blade. Chase U will now join Gallus (Wolfgang, Mark Coffey), Pretty Deadly (Kit Wilson, Elton Prince) and NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods) in the title match at Vengeance Day to make it a Fatal 4 Way.
Shawn Michaels WWE NXT media call: Vince McMahon, Royal Rumble, William Regal
Michaels spoke to the media ahead of Saturday's Vengeance Day.
ewrestlingnews.com
NWA Powerrr Live! Results January, 31 2023
Hello and welcome to the ewrestlingnews.com coverage for the first live episode of NWA Powerrr! Tonight’s show is coming at you from the Knoxville Convention Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. The card is stacked this evening, featuring a wedding between May Valentine and Aron Stevens, and a No Tables Match between Bully Ray and Odinson. NWA World Heavyweight Champion, Tyrus will sign a contract tonight for his upcoming match against former champion, Matt Cardona, at the Nuff Said Pay Per View event. The Fixers will defend the United States Tag Team Championship against the Country Gentlemen. Lastly, the Champions Series Tournament comes to a close with the final match between Team Tyrus and Team Rock N’ Roll. Who will emerge victorious?
ComicBook
Shawn Michaels Says Vince McMahon is Not Involved with Creative for WWE NXT
WWE NXT is gearing up for Vengeance Day this weekend, and the card is stacked. Ahead of the big event, Shawn Michaels held a conference call on all things NXT, and during the call, he was asked if Vince McMahon had any involvement with NXT since returning to the company's Board of Directors. Specifically, he was asked if McMahon had helped with any of the NXT creative since his much-publicized return, but Michaels said that has not been the case at all, and he doesn't see that changing anytime soon.
ewrestlingnews.com
Pat McAfee Talks About Lesnar’s Reaction To Royal Rumble Elimination
Pat McAfee had a front row seat to the fury of Brock Lesnar following the latter’s elimination from the Royal Rumble at the hands of Bobby Lashley. On a recent episode of The Pat McAfee Show, McAfee spoke about Brock going berserk and slamming the ring steps into the announce table. Highlights are below:
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE SmackDown Ratings For 1/27/23
Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown did 2,544,000 viewers on FOX. This is up from the 2,257,000 viewers they did a week ago. SmackDown pulled in a 0.67 rating in the key 18-49 demo, which is up from the 0.55 rating the show did one week ago. This was the highest key demo rating since March 2020. Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics reported the numbers.
