CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Council is hoping to address affordable housing, and they are asking for your feedback on their plans. The council has designated $20 million in American Rescue Plan funds to address affordable housing. Their plan, called the Housing Our Future Project, now has a detailed draft for action over the next decade, and officials want to hear your thoughts on it.

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO