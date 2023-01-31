ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

live5news.com

St. John’s Fire District responds to record number of calls in 2022

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Serving Johns Island, Kiawah Island and nearby West Ashley and North Charleston, the St. John’s Fire District responded to 3,972 incidents in 2022. The majority of those calls were actually related to emergency medical services, according to the district’s annual report. Fire Chief Ryan...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Charleston Co. Landfill fails DHEC inspections for months

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Problems continue at the Charleston County Landfill as the facility keeps failing monthly South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control inspections. Located on Bees Ferry Road, the Charleston County Landfill has failed multiple inspections for controlling litter, application of soil cover and compactors being...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Sewage issues force some Andrews businesses to close

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The community of Andrews is looking for answers after the state health department shut down three local businesses due to sewage issues. Andrews Mayor Frank McClary and other elected officials held a town hall Thursday night to answer residents’ questions. Around 100 people gathered...
ANDREWS, SC
live5news.com

Portion of Savannah Hwy. drainage project breaking ground in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Residents in the Avondale and Byrnes Downs area will soon be able to walk to commercial areas regardless of the weather. City of Charleston officials say a new drainage project breaking ground this week will decrease sidewalk flooding, reconnecting the commercial district with area neighborhoods. This...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Lanes reopen on Ravenel Bridge after car fire

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - First responders were called to a reported car fire on the Ravenel Bridge Friday night. The car fire closed the southbound lanes on the bridge just before 10 p.m., according to the Mount Pleasant Police Department. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
live5news.com

Red Lobster announces West Ashley location closure

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A West Ashley seafood restaurant chain is closing its doors for good. A spokesperson for Red Lobster says their location at 2080 Sam Rittenberg Blvd. in Charleston is permanently closed. The restaurant chain released a statement on Thursday saying:. We regularly review our restaurant portfolios as...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Feedback wanted on Charleston Co. affordable housing plan

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Council is hoping to address affordable housing, and they are asking for your feedback on their plans. The council has designated $20 million in American Rescue Plan funds to address affordable housing. Their plan, called the Housing Our Future Project, now has a detailed draft for action over the next decade, and officials want to hear your thoughts on it.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Jobs report shows business is booming in Lowcountry, across county

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Even though the country saw massive layoffs from technology companies last month, the absence of layoffs from small and medium-sized local businesses mean that business is booming in the Lowcountry. Steve Stanec is getting ready to open Stones Throw Brewing Company in Goose Creek. He’s...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
live5news.com

Vehicle fire closes southbound lanes of Ravenel Bridge

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - First responders are on scene of a vehicle fire on the Ravenel Bridge Friday night, according to the Mount Pleasant Police Department. Authorities say the southbound lanes are closed due to the fire. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
live5news.com

Largest economic investment in its history coming to Colleton County

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County is celebrating the groundbreaking of its biggest industrial development. Governor Henry McMaster and local leaders gathered in Walterboro for the announcement. Pomega and Kontrolmatic Technologies chose the 90 acres in Walterboro along I-95 out of the 220 sites in 20 states that they considered.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

$350K to go toward Lowcountry road improvement projects

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new grant program will benefit roadways in several Lowcountry counties in an effort to reduce the number of traffic fatalities each year. The Lowcountry Council of Governments will receive $350,000 from the grant that has a goal of improving local roadways and reducing the number of national traffic fatalities.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Crews respond to gas leak in Summerville neighborhood

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews are responding to a large gas leak in Summerville. Officials with Summerville Fire and Rescue said the gas leak happened in the South Pointe neighborhood around 2:30 p.m. “The leak is near S. Pointe Blvd. and True Grit,” officials said. The surrounding roads are closed to traffic while Dominion Energy […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
Charleston City Paper

Guerrilla art spoof says Charleston is gentrifying

An odd new warning sign appeared at Line Street and the crosstown yesterday afternoon — but proceed with caution if you believe it’s real. The sign reads, “Be prepared to stop. Gentrification ahead.”. That may be true for Charleston’s midtown, but the official-looking sign is anything but....
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

DHEC: Charleston veterinarian fraudulently obtained drugs

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A veterinarian in Charleston was arrested by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) after being accused of fraudulently obtaining oxycodone. Dr. Jennifer Stepp, 38, is charged with one count of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud and four counts of improper...
CHARLESTON, SC

