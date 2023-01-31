ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Craft a National Hot Chocolate Day cocktail with The Rock’s tequila

By Ashley Howard
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – In honor of National Hot Chocolate Day on January 31, R&D Philly bartender Resa Mueller is sharing a boozy hot chocolate recipe with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Teremana Tequila.

Watch the video above to learn how to craft Teremana Hot Chocolate cocktails.

