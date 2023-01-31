Read full article on original website
Peter Daniel
3d ago
We should resentence all of those in for life to death and carry it out right away. It is more cost-effective than life in prison.
Reply
2
Related
No training, no license needed to carry gun. It’s only Florida — what could go wrong? | Opinion
Case after case in South Florida shows that the “good guy with a gun” myth is a good, yet hollow selling point, Herald Editorial Board writes.
Permitless carry proposal divides Tampa Bay law enforcement officials
When Florida Republicans announced this week that they would push a bill to allow people to carry concealed firearms without a permit and training, they had a powerful ally: the Florida Sheriffs Association. Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis, president of the association, stood alongside the bill’s sponsors during a news...
Meet the man in charge of DeSantis’ voter fraud cases
TAMPA — Nick Cox sat in a Tampa courtroom last month, watching quietly as a public defender argued, in essence, that he had no business being there. The case was that of Tony Patterson. He’s one of 17 people that Gov. Ron DeSantis accused of voter fraud because he’s a felon who still managed to cast a ballot in the 2020 election. Like the others, Patterson’s case was brought by the office of statewide prosecution. Cox is the statewide prosecutor.
Florida Supreme Court nixes ‘fairness and diversity’ courses for judges
TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday deleted part of a rule that has allowed judges to take courses in “fairness and diversity” to meet a continuing education requirement. The change, backed by six justices, drew a strongly worded dissent from Justice Jorge Labarga, who wrote...
back2stonewall.com
Ron DeSantis Accuses DirecTV of ‘Intellectual Discrimination’ for Dropping Newsmax
Florida Governor and Anti-Christ. Ron DeSatan DeSantis argued on Tuesday that DirecTV was guilty of “intellectual discrimination” because it dropped Newsmax, a conservative propaganda “news” station. DeSantis was asked if DirecTV should be investigated at the state level over the cancellation after accusing Direct TV of...
Former Jacksonville teacher speaks out about decision to leave Florida over recent education laws
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A former Duval County teacher is speaking out about his decision to leave the state out of frustration with the recent state's laws and restrictions that prevent teachers from including certain class material to students. From the 'Don't Say Gay' Law, the Stop WOKE Act, and...
WATCH: The View claims DeSantis is using coded language to talk about black people
The View ridiculed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday's episode, claiming he is using "code" to refer to black people.
New College board fires president, installs former GOP House speaker, DeSantis ally
The whirlwind unleashed by Gov. Ron DeSantis that rapidly is reshaping New College of Florida picked up speed Tuesday with the president fired amid a broad leadership overhaul that capped a momentous few hours for the Sarasota school. A slate of new board members installed by DeSantis earlier this month replaced college President...
DeSantis Revokes Licenses From Businesses That Fail To Use Flawed E-Verify System
Under orders from Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity is cracking down on some Floridians' economic opportunities. Leigh McGowan, the department's press secretary, confirmed to Reason on Monday that the state was revoking licenses from two Florida-based businesses that had failed to comply with a law mandating the use of the federal E-Verify system to check the immigration status of all workers hired after January 1, 2021.
Two Florida doctors guilty in $31 million scheme to bill Medicare for unneeded equipment
Their attorneys dispute the charges but jurors convicted two Miami-Dade doctors, who now face prison time
Florida’s House speaker intervenes in Hillsborough school book challenge
A book challenge at a Hillsborough County middle school has attracted the attention of a leading Republican lawmaker who is concerned about reading materials that critics call “obscene.”. Florida House Speaker Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast, announced Friday that he has requested records from Hillsborough County public school officials regarding...
‘Extraordinary misuse of taxpayer dollars’: DeSantis releases survey results on CRT, DEI in higher education
Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office said preliminary results of a survey conducted by Florida's Department of Education and state university system "revealed an extraordinary misuse of taxpayer dollars to promote a political agenda at the expense of academic focus."
Florida state attorney says suspects in Amazon driver armed robbery are mentally ill, pushes for resources
Florida State Attorney Monique Worrell and Rep. Rachel Plakon are pushing for changes in the criminal justice system after two convicted felons robbed a delivery driver at gunpoint.
Polk school district pays former equity officer $52,000 to settle discrimination complaint
Carol Wynn-Green worked for the state of Florida for nearly 26 years and for Polk County Public Schools for more than 10. She was expecting to retire there. But in 2021, the 52-year-old equity and compliance analyst, whose job was to investigate allegations of inequities, began to suspect that sexism was at play within her own department. She said a male colleague with less seniority and fewer qualifications was given a 3% raise and a higher position while she and two other women in her department were left stagnant.
Comments / 9