ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owasso, OK

Icy weather impacts local non-profit in its mission to reach members of the community

By Jennah James
KRMG
 3 days ago

According to the staff at A New Leaf , the nonprofit that provides job training, life skills and residential for people with developmental disabilities and autism, the wintry weather adversely affects people in their programs.

Lindsey Stewart, Manager of Philanthropic Resources at A New Leaf, said their clients have a harder time accessing transportation, leading to social isolation. “When you add inclement weather, it just piles those barriers on top of it. So, you know, transportation, going to work, stuff like that where you and I can still get out and go and do, those are always going to be barriers for people with developmental disabilities,” Stewart said.

A New Leaf provides staff in some of their clients’ homes to help them live independently.

“We’re trying to figure out how do we get groceries to them, how are we making sure that their heat is on and that they have all the things that they need,” she said.

Icy roads could keep the staff from being able to get out to help them.

RELATED: A New Leaf is getting ready to open a new living community in Owasso this May

“Whether a client still lives with their family member, and they have to figure out a way to get them there because they also still have to go to work, or if they live independently and we are providing transportation for them, what are those risks, are we going to be able to get them,” Stewart said.

When weighing the options of closing vocation for that day, it is a decision they don’t take lightly.

“When a client can’t come to work, it’s an hourly rate so, they’re not getting paid those wages that day, so it’s a ripple effect in their life,” Stewart said.

That ripple effect could lead to waves of isolation.

“There are people out there that need a little bit of extra help, so a new leaf is always there trying to prepare for those types of things,” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cZTBj_0kXlwG3500

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTUL

600 Meals on Wheels home meal deliveries canceled due to weather

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — More than 600 Tulsans rely on Meals on Wheels of Metro Tulsa for weekly food deliveries on Mondays and Tuesdays, but due to the inclement weather, it had to cancel them this week. While it can’t make its normal deliveries, Meals on Wheels says it...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Turkey Mountain Urban Wilderness announces temporary area closure

TULSA, Okla. — On certain days in February and March, portions of Turkey Mountain will be closed to the public. The River Parks Authority and Oklahoma Forestry Services (OFS) are partnering to address hazardous fuels on around 40 acres of the wilderness area. Beginning in February, OFS will be...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa nonprofit delivers food to those in need, even on days below freezing

TULSA, Okla. — Meals on Wheels prepare for snowy and icy winter months by getting members of the community a Blizzard Box, a box of a week’s worth shelf safe food. When the winter weather is severe, Meals on Wheels assemble their “Saint Bernard Team,” a group of people who have cars that can handle icy roads and deliver food in the community no matter what the road conditions.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Construction Coming To Busy South Tulsa Intersection

Starting Monday, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation will be transforming Highway 169 and Memorial into the first Diverging Diamond Interchange in our area. Construction is expected to be underway through next spring. ODOT’s plan is to design an intersection that briefly takes traffic in opposite lanes to allow the free...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa firefighter hopefuls participate in cadet ladder climb

TULSA, Okla. — A group of hopeful future Tulsa firefighters braved the cold Wednesday morning to climb high into the air on ladders as part of their firefighting academy training. Everyone in the Tulsa Fire Department’s academy has to prove they can climb, balance on the top of, and...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Residents Report Spotting Bobcats In South Tulsa Neighborhood

A bobcat in a Tulsa neighborhood is causing a lot of chatter among neighbors. Bobcats have always been in the area, but people still need to be cautious. Neighbors in south Tulsa said seeing bobcats so close to their homes was surprising and a good reminder to keep a close eye on their kids and pets.
TULSA, OK
tulsakids.com

Free grocery money for Tulsa kids? How to check

While it would be premature to call the pandemic over, I think we can all agree we’ve come a long way from the early days of lockdowns and virtual school that took over our lives three years ago. It’s been a wild ride to be sure, but for many families, safety net supports like the stimulus, unemployment bump, and EBT boosts helped them stay afloat during those rougher days when missed work, supply chain issues, and daily White House briefings had nerves feeling a little frayed.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Rogers County Sheriff's Office Helps Survivors Of Domestic Violence

When women leave domestic violence situations, they often leave with nothing but the clothes on their back. So each year for the past seven years, the Rogers County Sheriff's Office collects purses filled with needed items to give to victims of domestic violence. News On 6's Kaitlyn Deggs showed us...

Comments / 0

Community Policy