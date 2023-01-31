Local Boy Scout council seeing increase in membership

Read full article on original website
Related
Say Goodbye to a Bunch of Our Beloved Bed Bath & Beyond Stores in Massachusetts
When I think of Bed Bath & Beyond, I think of shopping with my mom for college dorm stuff, then I think of shopping for my first apartment once I was in the real world after graduating. Of course, it doesn't end there, when it was time to buy that first house.
School closings in Massachusetts for Friday, Feb. 3
Subzero temperatures and wind chills expected to make it feel as cold as 35 below zero have prompted some school districts to announce closures for Friday, Feb. 3. Temperatures on Friday night going into Saturday will be extremely cold with the National Weather Service warning that wind chills will be brought on by a “dangerous arctic blast.”
The Absolute Coldest Town in Massachusetts is Right Next to the Berkshires
The New England states aren't exactly known for having warm winters. There aren't really any spots throughout the region that can claim the temps during the winter are warm. And when we're currently going through a deep freeze in New England, it certainly doesn't help with that. In fact, they...
Multiple towns across western Massachusetts not allowing open burning on Friday
Multiple towns across western Massachusetts are not allowing open burning on Friday due to the extreme cold and wind.
3 Massachusetts hospitals ranked among best in United States
Three Massachusetts hospitals have been ranked among the best healthcare facilities in the United States.
Three Massachusetts Cities are Deemed the Poorest in the State for 2023
Massachusetts is a state where many people aspire to live. I can't tell you how many times throughout my years in radio I have met people that weren't originally from Massachusetts but fell in love with the Bay State when they made a visit here. People from all over the country have either moved to Massachusetts or purchased a second home here. Whether it's the metropolitan attraction of Boston or the wide open spaces of the Berkshires and everywhere in between, there's no doubt that Massachusetts is a cherished and highly sought-after state.
School Closings: List Grows As Subzero Temperatures Approach Massachusetts
As dangerous wind chills and subzero temperatures are expected to move through the state, many Massachusetts school districts are closing for the day on Friday, Feb. 3. The National Weather Service predicts the lowest wind chills could be between -15 and -45 degrees Fahrenheit from Friday night into Saturday morning. Isolated power outages and snow squalls are expected and the risk for frostbite will also be high.
Be Careful of Which Name You Use When Checking into a Massachusetts Hotel
A fun pastime of mine is checking out what weird laws are still on the books in Massachusetts. Technically known as "Blue" laws, these laws were passed way back when and may have made sense at one particular time but many of these laws today are either outdated, no longer enforced, or never really made sense when they originally went into effect.
Mass. State Lottery winner: $500,000 prize won from Vista Donuts shop
A Massachusetts State Lottery player just claimed a scratch ticket worth half a million dollars on Feb. 2, and they purchased their winning ticket from a specific Massachusetts doughnut shop. The Vista Donuts, Lottery & Tobacco shop sold the winning “$500,000 Cashword Corners 2021″ ticket. The shop is located in...
businesswest.com
New Bay State Cannabis Entities Must Revisit Their Plans
The local cannabis industry is overflowing with weed. The Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission’s open data platform reports 95 cultivators were operational and licensed as of Dec. 8, 2022. Hot on those heels, another 180 provisional licensees are seeking approval that would bring the state up to somewhere around 3.6 million to 4.98 million square feet of canopy for flower cultivation within the Bay State cannabis market’s roughly 250 cannabis stores.
This Place Has, By Far, the Creepiest Name For Anywhere in Massachusetts
Throughout the state of Massachusetts, we have plenty of cities, towns, and villages with some strange names. However, there is one place throughout the state that has a name you would never expect would be anywhere. Of course, it's not a city, it's not a town, but it is a village...sort of.
The Best Bakery in All of Massachusetts is Right Here in the Berkshires
There is no shortage of great restaurants and eateries throughout the Berkshires. That happens to include bakeries. Recently, one bakery in particular was named the 'Best Bakery in Massachusetts' and it happens to be conveniently located right here in the Berkshires. The publication, '24/7 Wall St.', went out of their...
5 Massachusetts Myths People Still Believe
My home town is no stranger to myths. Although it has gotten better over the years I believe, Lynn's reputation was not always the best. So, we'll start with that. You never come out, the way you came in. No song for Springfield or Brockton or Lawrence?. 2. All Massachusetts...
20 Things That Will Annoy Anyone From Massachusetts
Man, I love that term. I was born and raised in Massachusetts. Being called a "Masshole" is a term of endearment. People are told they are a Masshole and feel proud, like they belong. What other state has as great of a nickname for the people who live there?. Nowhere.
country1025.com
3 Massachusetts Cities Make Dirtiest Cities in America List
It could be worse, Bay State. And as far as New England as a whole goes we actually did pretty, pretty good. Every year LawnStarter comes out with their list of the Dirtiest Cities in the Country. They compare over 150 U.S. cities across four categories including pollution, living conditions, infrastructure, and consumer satisfaction to tabulate their Oscar the Grouch list.
The Largest Massachusetts City with the Cheapest Rent is in the Berkshires
Inflation is everywhere! There's no secret that prices have been going up globally, so of course it affects nearly everything in our every day life. Prices on everything are higher and it can definitely be an adjustment for everyone. This includes our cost of living. Of course, the biggest expense in our cost of living is for our place of residence. For renters, it just so happens that the biggest city in Massachusetts that has the cheapest rent is right here in the Berkshires.
Mass. shelters prepare to help unhoused during ‘dangerously cold’ temperatures
Officials at shelters serving people experiencing homelessness said they are preparing to help unhoused individuals later this week as a frigid winter front moves toward Massachusetts that brings the potential of bitter, subzero weather. Temperatures across the state are expected to hover well below freezing, and wind chill will make...
Centre Daily
Baby girl dies after tree falls and crushes moving SUV, Massachusetts officials say
A baby girl died after a tree in Massachusetts fell and crushed the SUV she was riding in, police and local news reports say. The tree toppled while the SUV was traveling down Route 57 in Southwick on Friday, Feb. 3, Massachusetts State Police told McClatchy News in an email. Police arrived on scene shortly after 12 p.m.
4 Mass. hospitals rank within America’s 250 Best list, 1 ranks in top 50
There were four Massachusetts hospitals that ranked in Healthgrades’ “America’s 250 Best Hospitals” list and even one hospital ranking within the top 50 in the country. According to Healthgrades, the hospitals on the list “exhibit comprehensive high-quality care across clinical areas.” Rankings were based on performance...
2 Bedroom Acts That are Illegal in Massachusetts
Massachusetts is famous for having all kinds of laws and many weird laws to boot. I mean really, why would it be illegal in Massachusetts to wear a goatee out in public? Apparently, it is unless you obtain and pay for a license. Yeah, that's not happening. Luckily this law as with many of Massachusetts' weird and wild laws isn't enforced.
Comments / 0