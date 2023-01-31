ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Local Boy Scout council seeing increase in membership

By Raegan Loughrey, Ryan Trowbridge, Photojournalist: Erik Rosario
westernmassnews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
MassLive.com

School closings in Massachusetts for Friday, Feb. 3

Subzero temperatures and wind chills expected to make it feel as cold as 35 below zero have prompted some school districts to announce closures for Friday, Feb. 3. Temperatures on Friday night going into Saturday will be extremely cold with the National Weather Service warning that wind chills will be brought on by a “dangerous arctic blast.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

Three Massachusetts Cities are Deemed the Poorest in the State for 2023

Massachusetts is a state where many people aspire to live. I can't tell you how many times throughout my years in radio I have met people that weren't originally from Massachusetts but fell in love with the Bay State when they made a visit here. People from all over the country have either moved to Massachusetts or purchased a second home here. Whether it's the metropolitan attraction of Boston or the wide open spaces of the Berkshires and everywhere in between, there's no doubt that Massachusetts is a cherished and highly sought-after state.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Daily Voice

School Closings: List Grows As Subzero Temperatures Approach Massachusetts

As dangerous wind chills and subzero temperatures are expected to move through the state, many Massachusetts school districts are closing for the day on Friday, Feb. 3. The National Weather Service predicts the lowest wind chills could be between -15 and -45 degrees Fahrenheit from Friday night into Saturday morning. Isolated power outages and snow squalls are expected and the risk for frostbite will also be high.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
businesswest.com

New Bay State Cannabis Entities Must Revisit Their Plans

The local cannabis industry is overflowing with weed. The Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission’s open data platform reports 95 cultivators were operational and licensed as of Dec. 8, 2022. Hot on those heels, another 180 provisional licensees are seeking approval that would bring the state up to somewhere around 3.6 million to 4.98 million square feet of canopy for flower cultivation within the Bay State cannabis market’s roughly 250 cannabis stores.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

5 Massachusetts Myths People Still Believe

My home town is no stranger to myths. Although it has gotten better over the years I believe, Lynn's reputation was not always the best. So, we'll start with that. You never come out, the way you came in. No song for Springfield or Brockton or Lawrence?. 2. All Massachusetts...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
country1025.com

3 Massachusetts Cities Make Dirtiest Cities in America List

It could be worse, Bay State. And as far as New England as a whole goes we actually did pretty, pretty good. Every year LawnStarter comes out with their list of the Dirtiest Cities in the Country. They compare over 150 U.S. cities across four categories including pollution, living conditions, infrastructure, and consumer satisfaction to tabulate their Oscar the Grouch list.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

The Largest Massachusetts City with the Cheapest Rent is in the Berkshires

Inflation is everywhere! There's no secret that prices have been going up globally, so of course it affects nearly everything in our every day life. Prices on everything are higher and it can definitely be an adjustment for everyone. This includes our cost of living. Of course, the biggest expense in our cost of living is for our place of residence. For renters, it just so happens that the biggest city in Massachusetts that has the cheapest rent is right here in the Berkshires.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WNAW 94.7

2 Bedroom Acts That are Illegal in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is famous for having all kinds of laws and many weird laws to boot. I mean really, why would it be illegal in Massachusetts to wear a goatee out in public? Apparently, it is unless you obtain and pay for a license. Yeah, that's not happening. Luckily this law as with many of Massachusetts' weird and wild laws isn't enforced.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy