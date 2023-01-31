Read full article on original website
WLUC
‘Kites over Awesome Lake Antoine’ to return for 2nd year
BREITUNG TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A popular winter activity in Dickinson County will return later this month. “Kites over Awesome Lake Antoine” will return for its second year. Last year, more than 3,000 people visited the park during the event. This year, 21 professionals from across the Midwest...
WLUC
TV6′s Cameron Chinn visits Norlite Nursing Center
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette nursing home received a special visit from a meteorologist Thursday. TV6′s very own Cameron Chinn visited Norlite Nursing Center Thursday. He gave a presentation on clouds and their relation to the weather. From funnel clouds to cumulonimbi, residents learned about different cloud types and how to identify them.
WLUC
Dickinson Hospitals’ Foundation donates 3 new EKG machines to Marshfield Medical Center Dickinson
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - New state-of-the-art medical technology is in Dickinson County. Marshfield Medical Center Dickinson received a donation for three brand new EKG machines. The old EKG machines are nearly 18 years old. They still function correctly, but medical technology has changed drastically in two decades. “Having these...
WLUC
Up North Lodge hosts Winter Blues Bash
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Up North Lodge is throwing a Winter Blues Bash on Saturday. Mucked Up and MGD Construction will be helping organize the bash. The event is to fundraise for Girls Only Ride, a nonprofit that helps provide feminine hygiene products for the Marquette area. Up North...
WLUC
Mobile sauna for rent coming to Dickinson County in March
KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - A new activity will soon be available in Dickinson County. A mobile sauna is the latest attraction residents can begin renting later this winter. Winters in the U.P. can be long and cold and Kingsford resident Storm Juntti looks to warm yours up, with a mobile sauna.
WLUC
UP road association holds day 1 of annual winter meeting
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Road commissions across the U.P. met Thursday afternoon for their annual winter meeting. They covered topics ranging from electric vehicles to how commissions can protect monarch butterflies. The Michigan Department of Transportation also provided road updates for the coming year. The Marquette County Road Commission’s Engineer...
WLUC
Health care technology improves with new Telenicu device in Delta County
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A three-month-old baby named Arthur was the first patient in Escanaba to receive new Telenicu care. Through remote video technology, Arthur’s parents were able to meet a Neonatologist with HSHS St Vincent Children’s Hospital in Green Bay. Arthur’s Mom Heather Turner said it was a game-changer in her son’s care.
WLUC
Heikki Lunta is on in the City of Negaunee
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Heikki Lunta is on in the City of Negaunee. Festivities kicked off on Friday with a bonfire. Skiers and snowboarders also participated in the Irontown Rail Jam. Cash prizes were awarded for first, second, and third place in the competitive men’s ski and snowboard jams, and awards for first and second in the women’s ski and snowboard jams.
wotsmqt.com
A Hard Lesson • A Negaunee Weekend
YOU ARE NO DOUBT ALL TOO familiar with the tragedy which occurred last weekend when an Escanaba couple lost their lives in a traffic accident as they were on their way to see their son play basketball in Sault Ste. Marie. I don’t need to go into unnecessary detail about...
wzmq19.com
Escanaba and beyond continues to lend a hand to the Weaver family
ESCANABA, Mich. (WZMQ) – The upper peninsula community has continued their rally behind the Weaver family after a crash late last month took the lives of Parents Tara and Jerry Weaver. As a close community, the Escanaba area was familiar with the Weaver Family. “I know the girls pretty...
WLUC
Social Justice for Us cooks “soul food” for Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Nonprofit Social Justice for Us (SJFU) is bringing some cultural food to Marquette. The nonprofit is partnering with Barrel + Beam to host a Soul Food Sunday this weekend. SJFU gave TV6 a sneak peek at the food attendees can expect. Freddy Sims, executive director for...
WLUC
UP agricultural collaboration offers cold storage grant
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Three Upper Peninsula farms could receive grant funding through the U.P. Food Exchange and Superior Health Foundation. The grant is worth $14,000 and will be used to install cold storage systems for U.P. farmers. Three winners--one each from the western, central and eastern counties--will be announced in March. Marquette Food Co-op Outreach Coordinator Sarah Monte said recipients will get more than just money.
WLUC
Hundreds gather for Weaver visitation in Escanaba
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Residents of Escanaba continued to come together Thursday during a difficult time. Hundreds of friends and family of Jerry and Tara Weaver gathered outside Crawford Funeral Home in Escanaba. The couple, both 47, were killed in a car crash last Friday on US-2 while driving to their son’s basketball game.
WLUC
Marquette DDA holds Blueberry Festival poster contest
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Marquette’s Downtown Development Authority (DDA) is holding a poster contest for the annual Blueberry Festival. The contest winner will receive $300 and the poster will be displayed around town and online for event promotion. The festival takes place Friday, July 28 on Washington Street in downtown Marquette.
WLUC
DNR officer, MSP trooper rescue man from burning home in Delta County
MASONVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Michigan State Police Trooper and a Michigan DNR Officer are being recognized for saving residents from a burning home in Delta County. According to the DNR, five minutes after Delta Dispatch put out a call Monday reporting a structure fire along US-2 in Rapid River, DNR Conservation Officer Stephen Butzin and MSP Trooper Zane Weaver arrived at the scene.
WLUC
Escanaba City Council rejects moratorium on cannabis business applications
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The potential addition of more legal marijuana businesses in Escanaba won’t be halted. The Escanaba City Council voted three to two Thursday night to deny a three-month moratorium on cannabis dispensary applications, approvals and licenses in the city. On Jan. 13, the Escanaba Planning Commission...
WLUC
Ride through a tunnel of lights during the Freeze Yer Fanny fat bike race
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan Today takes Wednesday’s show on the road to Love and Bicycles in Downtown Negaunee. Pavlina Osta joins Tia Trudgeon as co-host to share stories of the day before touching on the topics of fat tire biking and the upcoming Freeze Yer Fanny race.
thebaycities.com
The City of Marinette is creating a multi-use district to attract new development
The City of Marinette Plan Commission received a summary from Ehlers Public Finance Advisors regarding the resolution establishing the boundaries and approving the project plan for Tax Incremental District 15 also known as the former Fleet Farm Property at their regular monthly meeting. Joe Ehlers of Ehlers Public Finance Advisors says, “the city has had discussions in the past for development on this site, which has included the development of residential, a potential hotel, and other commercial development around the site.”
radioresultsnetwork.com
Northern Michigan Pulls Together To Support Grieving Escanaba
Photos courtesy of Lucky Shot Photography in Harbor Springs, and the Forest Park and Iron Mountain Schools. Other photos, videos by RRN News. It was an Orange and Black night in gyms around much of northern Michigan Monday night as teams near and far showed support for the Escanaba Eskymos in the wake of last Friday’s traffic crash that claimed the lives of Tara and Jerry Weaver.
UPMATTERS
How the U.P. is supporting the Weaver family and how you can too
ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – When a tragedy happens in the Upper Peninsula, family, friends and strangers come together to support each other. Following a deadly crash that claimed the lives of Gerald and Tara Weaver of Escanaba on Friday, January 27, there has been an outpouring of support for the family and their three children.
