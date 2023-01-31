The City of Marinette Plan Commission received a summary from Ehlers Public Finance Advisors regarding the resolution establishing the boundaries and approving the project plan for Tax Incremental District 15 also known as the former Fleet Farm Property at their regular monthly meeting. Joe Ehlers of Ehlers Public Finance Advisors says, “the city has had discussions in the past for development on this site, which has included the development of residential, a potential hotel, and other commercial development around the site.”

MARINETTE, WI ・ 22 HOURS AGO