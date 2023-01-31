Read full article on original website
Roll Call Online
Mace secures McCarthy’s pledge on ‘due process’ vote
The House in the coming weeks could formalize a method for stripping members of committee posts, according to a deal Rep. Nancy Mace said she hashed out with Speaker Kevin McCarthy in the hours before Thursday's vote to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar from House Foreign Affairs. Mace, R-S.C., said she...
Roll Call Online
Thomas Massie will wear his ticking debt clock to the State of the Union
It’s not a doomsday clock or a pedometer, though it’s been confused for both. The copper-cased ticker affixed to Rep. Thomas Massie’s lapel is a debt clock, tracking the country’s debt in real time using a complicated algorithm of the Kentucky Republican’s design — and raising eyebrows in the process.
Roll Call Online
Spartz won’t run for Senate – or reelection to the House – in 2024
Rep. Victoria Spartz, the Ukrainian-born Republican from Indiana who has sparred with the leaders of her party on several key issues, is sitting out the 2024 election cycle. Widely mentioned as a possible candidate for Senate, Spartz announced Friday that she won't be a candidate for the open seat — and isn't running for a third term in the House either.
