Damien Leone Gives An Update On Terrifier 3 (And A Potential Project With Sam Raimi)
Is there anyone in Hollywood right now moving the horror needle more than Damien Leone? The "Terrifier" and "Terrifier 2" mastermind has turned his gore level up to 1,000,000 for his wildly beloved slasher franchise — which managed to nab a Rotten Tomatoes critics rating of 86% and an audience score of 81% for its 2022 sequel. The movie series, which is being handled by Bloody Disgusting, focuses on a murder-obsessed clown named Art who keeps finding crazier and crazier ways to kill people. Case in point: Allie's brutal bedroom death in "Terrifier 2."
James Cameron Gets Scientific To Prove That Jack Really Had No Chance On That Door
James Cameron is one of the best directors of all time, but he's also a man of science. Since the beginning of his career, his films have tackled complex ideas pertaining to nature and technology, albeit with frightening outcomes. From "The Terminator" to "Avatar: The Way of Water," Jim's films are rooted in real-world concerns to some degree, and that's what makes them more thought-provoking than your average blockbuster.
Avatar: The Way Of Water's Cliff Curtis Recalls A Spiritual Stingray Diving Experience He Had While Filming
If there is one thing that viewers can expect going into a James Cameron movie, it is emotional resonance and spectacle. From his early work in "The Terminator" to box office hit, "Titanic," romantic relationships are always paired with impressive visual feats. 2008's "Avatar" seemed to take this as a challenge. Not only is the forbidden romance between Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) at the forefront of the conflict, but Cameron's technology in the film was only improved upon in the sequel, "Avatar: The Way of Water" (via SyFy). Emotional characters' storylines were not skimped on either.
Avatar's Dr. Seuss Easter Egg Is Incredibly Fitting
It's not unusual for filmmakers to sneak cameos and Easter eggs into their projects. It can serve as a way to offer a fun nod to audience members who pay attention or to bring a theme full circle. And throughout James Cameron's many movies, he has included many such shoutouts, a habit readily on display with his most recent cinematic offering, "Avatar: The Way of Water." When looking at multiple shots from the blockbuster sequel, it's clear Cameron is paying homage to his previous work — just look at how the Sky People return to Pandora in the opening of the film. It's an apocalyptic sequence not unlike something out of a "Terminator" movie. Plus, later in the movie, everyone has to survive a sinking ship, even going so far as to locate air pockets in the downed vessel — a sequence that certainly calls to mind some of the most tearful moments of "Titanic."
Why Bill Nighy Was So Intent On Joining The Cast Of Harry Potter
The "Harry Potter" series, written by J.K. Rowling, is full of magic, suspense, and intense moments that keep readers on the edge of their seats. Though there are storylines that disappeared without explanation, the franchise is critically acclaimed, thanks to both the books and their film adaptations. While the novels...
George P. Wilbur, Stuntman Who Played Michael Myers, Dead At 81
Veteran stuntman George P. Wilbur — who was one of the only actors to portray Michael Myers more than once in the "Halloween" movies — died Wednesday, February 1, at the age of 81. His passing was confirmed by fellow stuntman Chris Durand, who played Michael in "Halloween H20: 20 Years Later" (via Horror Geek Life).
Taylor Sheridan Acknowledges That Yellowstone Is Supposed To Be Morally Ambiguous
Are the Duttons on "Yellowstone" inherently evil? Well, there's a lot of debate surrounding that. In an article for And Philosophy last April, Dr. Jamey Heit examined the morality of the show, focusing particular attention on Beth Dutton's (Kelly Reilly) interest in Nietzsche's "Beyond Good and Evil" in the Season 3 episode "Meaner Than Evil." Dr. Heit said that the show rejects a simple understanding of morality — instead, it's more complex. The Duttons' enemies are, according to Dr. Heit, evil and don't fight fair. That forces the Duttons to be, as the episode title suggests, meaner than evil. Of course, that interpretation stands on the assumption that the Duttons deserve to hold on to their ranch. Not everyone is on board with that.
The Big Bang Theory Creators Think That Amy's First Love Was Actually Penny
On the Season 3 finale of "The Big Bang Theory," audiences watched in awe as Raj Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyar) and Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg) find Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) his perfect match on a dating website. Just like Sheldon, Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik) is highly intelligent, socially awkward, and shares a disdain for soiled hosiery.
Stephen Tobolowsky Could Play Any Character In James Gunn's New DCU If Hollywood Wasn't Full Of Cowards
"The singular character has no important qualities. He is not kind, or loved, or smart. He is only a pair of glasses and a toboggan cap." Stephen Tobolowsky, November 15, 2020, writing about "Where's Waldo?" The process of creating a motion picture is just shy of alchemic. Thousands upon thousands...
Giancarlo Esposito Realized The Key To Playing Gus In Breaking Bad Was To Do Nothing
When it comes to the best TV villains of all time, there's one that stands above the rest: Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) of "Breaking Bad" fame. First introduced in the last few episodes of Season 2, the narcotics dealer and Los Pollos Hermanos proprietor became a fearsome foe for Walter (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse (Aaron Paul). For his performance as the diabolical Gus, Esposito received a Supporting Actor nod at the 2012 Emmys. While the "Breaking Bad" actor didn't walk away with the statue, his performance as Gus cemented his legacy as one Hollywood's most interesting working actors.
James Gunn Hasn't Cast His Rebooted DCU Yet, So We Did It For Him
James Gunn and Peter Safran have delivered on the DC Universe front, but exactly what they've delivered is up for debate. Sure, we know the broad details of their first full slate of movie and TV projects — "Gods and Monsters," they call it — but the announcements have focused on the various projects' themes and general vibe, instead of naming a single new actor. As such, the DCU reboot chapters' star roster currently consists of "Waller" star Viola Davis, along with whichever "Peacemaker" and "The Suicide Squad" actors might appear in her upcoming series.
James Gunn's Classic Superman Sounds Great, But Please Leave Those Red Trunks In The Past
Trunks! They're great on a beach, awesome when you're doing sports, and handy in a pinch when someone has stolen all your other clothes and they're all that stands between you and the world. But are they suitable for a Superman?. DC Studios co-head, comics fan extraordinaire, and Superman rebooter...
Sean Gunn Thanks Casting Director Jami Rudofsky For Landing Him A Second Gilmore Girls Role
There aren't many TV shows from the 2000s that remain as popular as "Gilmore Girls." The series, created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, made TV stars out of its leads, Alexis Bledel and Lauren Graham. However, while Bledel's Rory and Graham's Lorelai were the heart and soul of "Gilmore Girls," they weren't the show's only memorable characters.
M. Night Shyamalan Compares Working On Knock At The Cabin To Servant - Exclusive
M. Night Shyamalan's 15th feature film as a director and screenwriter, "Knock at the Cabin," finds him working in territory that will be familiar to his fans, but with a twist: This dark thriller, which walks a thin line between the psychological and the supernatural, is just the second of his movies that Shyamalan has directed and scripted from previously existing material.
Gilderoy Lockhart Never Got His Callback In The Harry Potter Movies
The "Harry Potter" franchise has been a staple of the fantasy genre since the late '90s, and it shows little signs of slowing down over two decades later (via CNBC). While the books by J.K. Rowling were already quite popular, after the series was adapted into a long-running film franchise, it achieved massive worldwide success. And this is not to mention the "Fantastic Beasts" series, set about 55 years before the Boy Who Lived was even born.
Early Roles The Cast Of The Last Of Us Might Want You To Forget About
The history of adapting video games to live-action films or TV shows is littered with failures too numerous to mention. It's saying something, for example, that "Street Fighter" — the 1994 film starring Jean-Claude Van Damme that sits at 11% on Rotten Tomatoes — remains to this day one of the better ones. Thankfully, the tides have been turning lately, and the HBO adaptation of the zombie survival game "The Last of Us" has taken audiences by surprise and become critically acclaimed.
That Time When Norm Macdonald Classically Sank A Movie Before It Premiered
Years after his passing, Norm Macdonald continues to be remembered for his various appearances, comedic bits, and takedowns. The funnyman, who inspired several contemporary comedians, has a legacy filled with his highs and lows. Following his death in September 2021, several of his former colleagues and friends came out to praise the "Saturday Night Live" alum. "Most fearless funny original guy we knew," Adam Sandler shared on Twitter. The "Uncut Gems" actor is certainly right in bringing up Macdonald's fearlessness, which persisted throughout his career.
Whatever Happened To Harry Potter Actor Michael Gambon?
Since the first "Harry Potter" book was published in 1997, it has become a global phenomenon, spawning movies, video games, theme parks, and even a stage play. In 2001, the first of eight films premiered on the big screen. The series is full of unique and colorful characters, all of...
Whatever Happened To Miss Patty From Gilmore Girls?
Amid the eternal debate over whether Rory should've ended up with Dean, Jess, or Logan, we sometimes forget that the gentle misfits who reside in the tiny, mercilessly New England-y burg of Stars Hollow, Connecticut, provide the true foundation of "Gilmore Girls." There's socially dysfunctional jack of all trades Kirk Gleason, played by eventual "Guardians of the Galaxy" member Sean Gunn; town gossip Babette Dell, played by TV legend Sally Struthers; and even bubbly hotel chef Sookie St. James, played by current bona fide movie star Melissa McCarthy.
Small Details You Missed In Transformers: Dark Of The Moon
The "Transformers" movie franchise is a testament to the enduring appeal of the popcorn movie. The second movie "Revenge of the Fallen" made even more money than the first, and the third installment "Transformers: Dark of the Moon" was even more popular still, making over a billion dollars despite reshuffling the cast, retconning much of the existing story, and generally being kind of incoherent. Like more or less every Michael Bay movie, "Dark of the Moon" exists in a pure movie-going world that's immune to a harsh critical consensus, especially after two other installments. As long as a lot of stuff blows up, "Transformers" movies are guaranteed to deliver.
