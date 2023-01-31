ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kristen Walters

Large retail store opens another new location in Kentucky

A major retail store chain recently opened another new location in Kentucky. Their official grand opening event is set for this weekend. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 4, 2023, the popular craft store chain Michaels will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Kentucky store location in Owensboro, according to local sources.
OWENSBORO, KY
WBKR

Huge Kentucky Flea Market Offers Over 350 Inside Booths & It’s Open All Year Round

Just because it's cold outside doesn't mean bargain shoppers go into hibernation. We've found a Kentucky Flea Market open all year round and it's awesome!. If you have always assumed that flea markets take place in warmer months you aren't totally wrong. A lot of them take place when it's nice outside. However, there are some incredible flea markets that go the extra mile and stay open all year long for those of us that just have to have a good bargain no matter the weather.
SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY
Travel Maven

The All-You-Can-Eat Amish Buffet in Kentucky That You Must Try

Kentucky is home to some of the most beautiful countryside in the United States filled with rolling hills, horse farms, and comforting Amish cuisine. If you're ever craving some home-cooked comfort food there is absolutely no better place to find it than at Bread of Life Cafe in the heart of Kentucky's thriving Amish community.
LIBERTY, KY
WHAS 11

50-car train derailment causes big fire, evacuations in Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — Freight train cars continued to burn Saturday sending up heavy smoke following a derailment that prompted an evacuation order and a declaration of a state of emergency in an Ohio village near the Pennsylvania state line. About 50 cars derailed in East Palestine at about...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
104.1 WIKY

Hospital Group Closing More Facilities

Ascension St. Vincent will close ten more of their primary care facilities within the next 90 days. Last June the hospital group closed 11 throughout Indiana, including three in the Evansville area. The only primary care affected in the latest closings is in Haubstadt. The others are in the central...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WBKO

Somerset man the latest winner in Kentucky Lottery

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Somerset man, who wished to remain anonymous, was heading back to his shop earlier this month when he stopped at Jay Gayatri on Hwy 790 in Bronston and purchased lottery tickets. He used the winnings from those tickets to buy a $20 Casino Millions...
SOMERSET, KY
sciotopost.com

Another Ohio Solar Farm Denied by Power Siting Board Because of Opposition

OHIO – When driving to Northwest Ohio last week I noticed after getting outside of the more populated counties like Franklin and Delaware and into more farm counties such as Hardin County, some of the farmland had some of the same signs erected that said, “no solar farms on Farmland.” as in Pickaway County.
OHIO STATE
WGN Radio

Is there a big earthquake on the way in Illinois?

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — You may not think of earthquakes in Illinois, but Illinois actually sits on two seismic zones, including a zone that is home to the most powerful earthquakes ever to occur in the continental United States. The Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) said the earthquakes occurred during the winter of 1811-12 in the […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Travel advisory for much of southwestern Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, much of southwestern Indiana is under a level one yellow travel advisory. The yellow level is the lowest level threat out of the three, meaning routine actives and travel may be restricted because of a hazardous situation. Those traveling during a level yellow […]
INDIANA STATE
lakercountry.com

Seven KSP traffic safety checkpoints locally

Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Russell, Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. Checkpoint locations in Russell County include the following: Old Rowena and State Park Road, KY 80 East and...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY

