lakercountry.com
Seven KSP traffic safety checkpoints locally
Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Russell, Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. Checkpoint locations in Russell County include the following: Old Rowena and State Park Road, KY 80 East and...
WLKY.com
Nelson County detectives break up bogus check scam, put 2 behind bars
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — Last fall, in Nelson County, a check was written for over $33,000. But it was bogus, and so too was the business that was in the top left corner. Det. Brandon Teater with the Nelson County Sheriff's Office tells us Zachary McDonald had been taking advantage of people for years. When he was arrested in Bourbon County, investigators say he was there, scamming someone else.
WKYT 27
Winter weather causes problems for drivers around central Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The winter weather caused some problems for drivers around the region Tuesday morning. In Lexington, police were called out to a number of accidents. In one instance, a semi jackknifed on Paris Pike near the Bourbon County line. That brought inbound traffic from Bourbon County to a halt.
Huge Kentucky Flea Market Offers Over 350 Inside Booths & It’s Open All Year Round
Just because it's cold outside doesn't mean bargain shoppers go into hibernation. We've found a Kentucky Flea Market open all year round and it's awesome!. If you have always assumed that flea markets take place in warmer months you aren't totally wrong. A lot of them take place when it's nice outside. However, there are some incredible flea markets that go the extra mile and stay open all year long for those of us that just have to have a good bargain no matter the weather.
wcluradio.com
Glasgow Ind. Schools releases statement following death of student
GLASGOW — A student at Glasgow High School has died, according to a statement issued by Glasgow Independent Schools on Monday. The student, who was not identified in the post, died Friday, Jan. 27. A recent obituary issued by AF Crow and Son Funeral Home detailed the death of Layla F. Ladd, 14, of Glasgow, which said she was a student at Glasgow High School. She died at Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville.
WKYT 27
Thousands of gallons of milk spills in Ky. tanker truck crash
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - There’s a traffic alert for drivers in Pulaski County. According to the Somerset-Pulaski County Special Response Team, a tanker truck hauling milk crashed Tuesday morning at the intersection of Highways 80 and 914, just outside Somerset. Around 4,500 gallons of milk spilled. Officials say...
k105.com
Deputies seize pound of methamphetamine in Nelson Co.
The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office seized a pound of methamphetamine after a suspect fled a traffic stop. Sunday night at approximately 11:55, a Nelson County deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Ford Focus, being driven by 42-year-old Todd W. Carter, of Marion County, at the intersection of Hwy 245 and North 3rd Street in the heart of Bardstown. Carter, though, fled the stop on Hwy 245, as he “ran through multiple red lights and drove into opposing lanes of traffic …,” according to the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.
wdrb.com
Nelson County police investigating fraud, theft in connection to online auction
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Nelson County Sheriff's Office say they're investigating a case of fraud and theft in connection to an auction held on Oct. 29, 2022, a Bunch Brothers Auction. Online bidder, Lakin Fields, wrote a bad check for $34,000, and it was discovered that the names and...
wdrb.com
Southeast Bullitt Fire assistant chief dies, department says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The assistant fire chief for Southeast Bullitt Fire has died. The department posted on Facebook Wednesday night that Joe Thompson had passed away. He was a firefighter at Southeast Bullitt and Shepherdsville for over 40 years. A cause of death hasn't been released. Funeral details are...
harrodsburgherald.com
Inter-County Energy Gets $30 Million To Build And Improve 228 Miles Of Line
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing $30 million to the Inter-County Electric Cooperative Corporation. The Rural Development investment will be used to connect 2,360 consumers and build and improve 228 miles of line. This loan includes $9,284,972 in smart grid technologies. Headquartered in Danville, Inter-County Energy serves 26,278 members...
WHAS 11
Who is Anna Cummins? | Woman identified as body found in Boyle County
After more than a week of testing, the human remains found in Boyle County, Kentucky are not Andrea Knabel's. But who is the woman police identified?
fox56news.com
Jessamine County woman was a victim of Instacart scam
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – Delivery apps like DoorDash and Instacart skyrocketed in popularity and use during the pandemic, giving people the ability to get what they need from the safety of their homes. Unfortunately, as with almost any online platform, users run the risk of getting scammed.
Wave 3
Kentucky State Police release identity of human remains found in Boyle County
PERRYVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police have released the identity of the human skeletal remains found in Boyle County. On Jan. 20, KSP was contacted around 7 p.m. after skeletal remains were found in a field off of Craintown Road in Perryville. The State Medical Examiner’s Office identified the...
WBKO
Somerset man the latest winner in Kentucky Lottery
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Somerset man, who wished to remain anonymous, was heading back to his shop earlier this month when he stopped at Jay Gayatri on Hwy 790 in Bronston and purchased lottery tickets. He used the winnings from those tickets to buy a $20 Casino Millions...
wdrb.com
15-year-old boy in Grayson County charged with stabbing, killing stepfather
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 15-year-old boy in Grayson County is charged with the murder of his stepfather. In a release, Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins said deputies were called to a home on Bradley Bend Road in Leitchfield about 7 p.m. Monday. They were responding to a report that an adult male had been stabbed during an altercation with his stepson.
lakercountry.com
RCHS, RCMS go into temporary lockdown Thursday morning; situation now resolved
The Russell County High and Middle Schools went on a brief, hard lockdown this morning following an incident involving a student at the high school. RCHS Principal Shanna Tarter released this statement following the incident…. A student apparently attempted to run from school resource officers when approached regarding an altercation...
wdrb.com
2 men arrested in Spencer County on burglary charges
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Jefferson County men were arrested and charged with burglary in Spencer County, according to Kentucky State Police. KSP said troopers responded to a burglary complaint near Highgrove Road around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Before police arrived, they saw two men leaving a home. Kevin Porter and...
Convicted felon arrested after allegedly killing 12 puppies in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (TCD) -- A 27-year-old man has been arrested and charged after allegedly fatally shooting 12 puppies. On Friday, Jan. 27, the dogs’ owner noticed "a large amount of blood" in an outbuilding on his property in the 1800 block of Dry Ridge Road in Eastview and alerted Kentucky State Police, WHAS-TV reports.
