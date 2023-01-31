ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lackawanna County, PA

Newswatch 16

Standoff ends peacefully in Duryea

DURYEA, Pa. — Police were called to a home on Phoenix Street in Duryea just before 2 p.m. where a man allegedly said he had killed someone, and was waving a gun. A woman told police he was having a medical issue. The man eventually came outside and was...
DURYEA, PA
Newswatch 16

Home gutted by fire in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Flames destroyed a house in Luzerne County Friday morning. The fire started around 8:30 a.m. in a home on Temperance Hill in Plymouth Township. A vehicle near the home was also damaged. Firefighters dealt with low water pressure and frigid temperature while battling the fire.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Police searching for shooter

SCRANTON, Pa. — A man is in the hospital after a shooting in Scranton's south side. Scranton police say the shooting happened Wednesday night near Pittston Avenue and Brook Street. They haven't released the name of the shooting victim. We do know that police are still looking for the...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Deadly shooting in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Police in Wilkes-Barre are investigating a deadly shooting in Luzerne County. It happened after 11:45 p.m. Monday in the area of North Meade and Coal Streets in Wilkes-Barre. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. That man was taken to the hospital,...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Newswatch 16

16 To The Rescue: Fall and Shadow

BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, PA — Fall and Shadow are the best of friends. They have been together forever, and shelter workers hope it stays that way now that they are looking for their new forever home. After their previous owner moved and had to surrender them, they came to live at the SPCA of Luzerne County nearly ten months ago.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Vendors prepare for return of Home and Garden Show

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The winter chill has folks dreaming of spring and home improvement projects on their to-do lists. Newswatch 16 found many of those people in Luzerne County preparing for the 21st Annual Northeastern Pennsylvania Home and Garden Show. Vendors were putting the finishing touches together before...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Rally held in memory of Tyre Nichols in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Dozens of people gathered outside the Monroe County Courthouse in downtown Stroudsburg to offer support for those grieving after the death of Tyre Nichols, a man who was brutally beaten and later died at the hands of several police officers and three other first responders in Memphis, Tennessee.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Barn damaged by fire in Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Crews are investigating what sparked a barn fire in Lackawanna County. The fire started around 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon at the place along Wimmers Road in Jefferson Township. No people or animals were hurt in the flames, but some equipment was damaged. There's no word...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

First Friday in Hazleton

HAZLETON, Pa. — Friday night was all about spreading the love in downtown Hazleton. That was the theme of this month's First Friday. If you were feeling poetic, the Hazleton Art League hosted a haiku poem and Valentine's card workshop. There were also art exhibits, live music, and raffles...
HAZLETON, PA
Newswatch 16

Train derailment in Schuylkill County

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Crews have been working to clear a train derailment in Schuylkill County. Officials say the derailment happened sometime overnight Monday near Route 54 in Rush Township. There's no word on if anyone was hurt or when the wreckage will be cleared in this part of...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Shelters brace for cold weekend

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Temperatures are expected to reach dangerously cold levels over the next few days. Keystone Mission is giving homeless men in Wilkes-Barre a warm place to spend the night. "Especially with single-digit temperatures coming, you can escape the cold to a point, but at a certain point,...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

Wilkes-Barre local news

