Read full article on original website
Related
Man arrested after shooting following robbery in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Luzerne County arrested a man after a robbery led to a shooting. Around 11:15 Thursday night, Plains Township Police responded to North Main Street for a crash and a gunshot. They later learned the shooter planned to rob the victim. When the victim...
Standoff ends peacefully in Duryea
DURYEA, Pa. — Police were called to a home on Phoenix Street in Duryea just before 2 p.m. where a man allegedly said he had killed someone, and was waving a gun. A woman told police he was having a medical issue. The man eventually came outside and was...
Monroe County man facing charges for role in Capitol riot
KUNKLETOWN, Pa. — A man from Monroe County is facing charges for allegedly participating in the Capitol riot. Dustin Sargent, from Kunkletown, was arrested Wednesday. Officials say Sargent was allegedly seen during the riot pushing officers away from the doors to allow rioters into the Capitol. Sargent faces assault,...
Home gutted by fire in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Flames destroyed a house in Luzerne County Friday morning. The fire started around 8:30 a.m. in a home on Temperance Hill in Plymouth Township. A vehicle near the home was also damaged. Firefighters dealt with low water pressure and frigid temperature while battling the fire.
One person sent to the hospital after crash in Luzerne County
PLYMOUTH, Pa. — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Luzerne County. The wreck happened just before 3 p.m. Thursday on the Exit four off-ramp of Route 29 in Plymouth Township. Emergency responders say one person was thrown from the car. State police are investigating...
Police searching for shooter
SCRANTON, Pa. — A man is in the hospital after a shooting in Scranton's south side. Scranton police say the shooting happened Wednesday night near Pittston Avenue and Brook Street. They haven't released the name of the shooting victim. We do know that police are still looking for the...
Deadly shooting in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Police in Wilkes-Barre are investigating a deadly shooting in Luzerne County. It happened after 11:45 p.m. Monday in the area of North Meade and Coal Streets in Wilkes-Barre. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. That man was taken to the hospital,...
16 To The Rescue: Fall and Shadow
BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, PA — Fall and Shadow are the best of friends. They have been together forever, and shelter workers hope it stays that way now that they are looking for their new forever home. After their previous owner moved and had to surrender them, they came to live at the SPCA of Luzerne County nearly ten months ago.
Alleged sewage overflow leads to charges in Luzerne County's Back Mountain
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania attorney general alleges that the Dallas Area Municipal Authority (DAMA) on Route 309 in Kingston Township dumped untreated sewage into TOBY creek, which runs right along their facility. Toby Creek flows quickly as it leaves the Back Mountain and makes its way into...
State law allows tow trucks to use blue lights
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — One of the last pieces of legislation Gov. Tom Wolf signed into law before he left office was an amendment to allow blue lights on the back of tow trucks while they're on the side of a road. During a recent ceremony in Lancaster, the...
One hospitalized after fire in Monroe County
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — One person is in the hospital after a house fire in Monroe County. Crews were called to the home on Lee Avenue in Stroudsburg around 8 p.m. on Monday. One person was home at the time and was taken to the hospital with burns. Several pets...
Carbon County rescue squad shows off lifesaving equipment
LAKE HARMONY, Pa. — The Lake Harmony Rescue Squad is a basic life support ambulance that serves Kidder Township and the Lake Harmony area. But its equipment is anything but basic. For the past six months, the ambulance has used a portable EKG machine known as the Lifepack15 on...
Vendors prepare for return of Home and Garden Show
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The winter chill has folks dreaming of spring and home improvement projects on their to-do lists. Newswatch 16 found many of those people in Luzerne County preparing for the 21st Annual Northeastern Pennsylvania Home and Garden Show. Vendors were putting the finishing touches together before...
Rally held in memory of Tyre Nichols in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Dozens of people gathered outside the Monroe County Courthouse in downtown Stroudsburg to offer support for those grieving after the death of Tyre Nichols, a man who was brutally beaten and later died at the hands of several police officers and three other first responders in Memphis, Tennessee.
Barn damaged by fire in Lackawanna County
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Crews are investigating what sparked a barn fire in Lackawanna County. The fire started around 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon at the place along Wimmers Road in Jefferson Township. No people or animals were hurt in the flames, but some equipment was damaged. There's no word...
First Friday in Hazleton
HAZLETON, Pa. — Friday night was all about spreading the love in downtown Hazleton. That was the theme of this month's First Friday. If you were feeling poetic, the Hazleton Art League hosted a haiku poem and Valentine's card workshop. There were also art exhibits, live music, and raffles...
Family 'one step closer to getting closure' after verdict in deadly Monroe County DUI crash
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — After six years, Thomas Patti was convicted in connection with a crash that killed Cody Bensel in Monroe County in 2016. The long-awaited verdict, however, isn't sitting well with everyone. "We are obviously very disappointed. We feel as though the jury got this decision wrong,"...
Train derailment in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Crews have been working to clear a train derailment in Schuylkill County. Officials say the derailment happened sometime overnight Monday near Route 54 in Rush Township. There's no word on if anyone was hurt or when the wreckage will be cleared in this part of...
Shelters brace for cold weekend
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Temperatures are expected to reach dangerously cold levels over the next few days. Keystone Mission is giving homeless men in Wilkes-Barre a warm place to spend the night. "Especially with single-digit temperatures coming, you can escape the cold to a point, but at a certain point,...
Skiers brave the freezing temperatures in Susquehanna County
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Temperatures at Elk Mountain Ski Resort in Herrick Township are well below freezing, but it's not stopping skiers who say you just need to bring a couple of extra layers. Whether it's a face covering, hand warmers, or an extra jacket, officials at Elk Mountain...
Newswatch 16
Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Wilkes-Barre local newshttps://www.wnep.com/
Comments / 0