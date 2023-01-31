Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kansas City Chiefs Star Doubtful For Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Join Shaq's Team. New Restaurant in Kansas City Looking For StaffAsh JurbergKansas City, MO
Native activists urge Kansas City Chiefs to end cultural appropriationEdy ZooKansas City, MO
Super Bowl The Chiefs, DearWiseWomen share their opinion, who is going on to the Super BowlDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Superstar Suffers Injury In PracticeOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Tom Brady's Teammates Turned Him Into The Locker Room Laughingstock During Gisele Bündchen Divorce, Months Before Second Retirement
Tom Brady's teammates gave him no support or sympathy during his emotional divorce from Gisele Bündchen, instead laughing about his crumbling life behind his back, possibly leading to his decision to retire again from the NFL.Sources told RadarOnline.com that the ferocious Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, became a locker room laughingstock as his marriage to the Brazilian beauty, 42, fizzled out in the public eye.When his team should have been in his corner, players were allegedly infuriated that all the talk was on the 7x Super Bowl champ and his divorce.Insiders spilled that some of Brady’s teammates were snickering in...
WCPO
'Are we banned from Cincinnati?': Jason, Travis Kelce hope the Queen City doesn't hate them after trash talk
CINCINNATI — Yes, Travis Kelce called Mayor Aftab Pureval a "jabroni," but he and his brother are hoping Cincinnati doesn't hate them too much. "Are we banned from Cincinnati?" Jason Kelce asked on their "New Heights" podcast immediately following the pair's conference championships. "I hope not," Travis said. "I'm...
Travis Kelce On Trash Talk: 'I Don't Want This To Get Away From How Much I Respect The Bengals'
The Bengals fell to Kansas City 23-20 in the AFC Championship Game.
Check out Rob Gronkowski's hilarious response to Tom Brady's 2nd retirement
Tom Brady is retiring, again, for good this time. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback made his announcement via social media, with a heartfelt video message on the shores of some dune-filled beach, a short-but-sweet thank you to all who impacted his legendary 23-year NFL career. Reactions have obviously been flying...
Joe Burrow Posts on Social Media For First Time Bengals' Loss to Chiefs in AFC Championship Game
Cincinnati lost to Kansas City in the final seconds of Sunday's game
What Joe Burrow Extension Will Likely Cost Cincinnati Bengals
After two AFC title appearances and a Super Bowl runner-up finish through his first three years, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe... The post What Joe Burrow Extension Will Likely Cost Cincinnati Bengals appeared first on Outsider.
Bass: You saw NFL hose Bengals, didn’t you? ‘Why watch’ anymore?
You had expected the Bengals to reach the Super Bowl again. You got Chiefs 23, Bengals 20 on Sunday. You had expected the NFL to try hosing the Bengals again. You saw the NFL hose Bengals on Sunday. Bengals analysisWhat Chris Jones showed the Bengals about the future of their...
Tom Brady’s Father Reveals When He Made Decision To Retire
Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL Wednesday, though it came as no surprise to his father, Tom Brady Sr. Brady Sr. told The Boston Globe that his son notified him about a week ago that he would be retiring after 23 seasons. Brady made the decision to walk away from the game as the league’s most accomplished player with a record seven Super Bowl championships.
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, deliver Bengals game ball to Athens' Courtside Pizza
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, delivered a Cincinnati Bengals postseason game ball to Courtside Pizza on Court Street in Athens, Ohio, minutes away from where Joe grew up in The Plains when he starred at Athens High School while Jimmy was the defensive coordinator for the Ohio University Bobcats.
Jerry Jones Sends Message To Cowboys Fans, Hits San Francisco 49ers With a Stray Shot
Another NFL season is almost over, which meant another soul-crushing playoff exit for America’s Team. After last year’s debacle where Dak Prescott ran out the clock on a QB scramble at home against the 49ers, the two teams met up again in the postseason, this time in San Fran. More hijinks ensued as Prescott threw a pair of interceptions, then only got the ball six yards downfield on the final desperation play. Niners win, Cowboys lose, and once again, in embarrassing fashion.
FanSided
A Bengals fan is being called out for lying about Chiefs fans breaking into his car in KC
A Cincinnati Bengals fan is getting called out by Chiefs fans for lying about their car getting broken into in Kansas City. The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs battled in the AFC Championship Game for the second consecutive year. The Bengals were victorious last year to make it to Super Bowl 56, and were looking to make it two trips to the big game in a row. After a week of trash talk from the Bengals and even the mayor of Cincinnati, the Chiefs silenced the noise by picking up the 23-20 win.
atozsports.com
Patrick Mahomes weighs in on hot NFL debate that took over the internet during the playoffs
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes made reference to a wild debate on Thursday that’s taken over the internet during the NFL playoffs. Mahomes, who played college football at Texas Tech, was asked by a reporter about the significance of having two former Big 12 quarterbacks playing against each other in the Super Bowl.
Mark Sanchez Expresses Concern Tom Brady Will Ruin His Career a Second Time
Since his career on the field is over (we think) Tom Brady is heading to TV. For Mark Sanchez, it’s... The post Mark Sanchez Expresses Concern Tom Brady Will Ruin His Career a Second Time appeared first on Outsider.
Jerry Jones Gets Roasted for Wild Comments About Philadelphia Eagles, LA Rams
It feels like this is a weekly occurrence at this point as Jerry jones was talking like a madman once again. It seems that he can’t talk about the Dallas Cowboys without comparing them to another franchise. This time it was the Philadelphia Eagles and L.A. Rams being mentioned.
Travis, Jason Kelce’s mom Donna reveals who she’s rooting for in Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl
Of all the fans watching the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl, Donna Kelce might be the most nervous. Donna is the mother of both the Chiefs‘ Travis Kelce and the Eagles’ Jason Kelce. She must now pick a side for the Super Bowl. While brothers, Travis and Jason will now be facing […] The post Travis, Jason Kelce’s mom Donna reveals who she’s rooting for in Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Gisele Bundchen reacts to Tom Brady’s retirement announcement months after divorce
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday morning. Brady posted a heartfelt goodbye video across multiple social media platforms, saying goodbye to the game after a 23 year NFL career. Brady’s ex-wife Gisele Bundchen reacted to Brady’s message via Instagram commenting, “Wishing...
CBS Reportedly Tried To Have ‘Intervention’ With Tony Romo Ahead of 2022 Season
CBS reportedly tried to have an intervention with Tony Romo for his performance as a color analyst, according to the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand. Romo spoke about the criticism he received this season. However, despite CBS’ reported move to improve Romo on the air, it did not necessarily work.
Micah Parsons Hilariously Shuts Down Kayvon Thibodeaux’s 49ers diss
Micah Parsons and Kayvon Thibodeaux will be apart of some fantastic NFC East battles in their careers. However, Twitter is battlefield for now.... The post Micah Parsons Hilariously Shuts Down Kayvon Thibodeaux’s 49ers diss appeared first on Outsider.
WATCH: NFL Insider Attempts to Arm Wrestle 28-Time World Champion
It is all-star game season with the Reese’s Senior Bowl taking place this week. NFL Network’s insider Tom Pelissero did the unthinkable. As he stood with Travis Bagent on the sidelines, the 28-time world champion arm wrestler, Pelissero got the call from above. That’s right, they made the...
Patrick Mahomes Picks Between Michael Jordan, LeBron James for NBA GOAT
As LeBron James closes in on the NBA’s all-time scoring record, the debate is raging once again. Is he the GOAT? Or does Michael Jordan hold that title?. Patrick Mahomes weighed in Thursday. Well, kind of. Mahomes joined First Things First on FS1, hosted by Nick Wright and Chris...
