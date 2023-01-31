Obituary: Glenda Merle Cook

Glenda Merle Cook, 62, of Hanceville, passed away on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023 at Cullman Regional Medical Center. She was born June 9, 1960.

She is survived by her son, Jason (Jennifer) Cook; grandchildren, Mackenzie Cook, Kaigen Simmons and Kayleigh Simmons; great-grandchild, Kennedy Stewart; brother, Randy Steele and a host of other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Travis and Audrey Steele; her husband, Tony Cook and sisters, Sandy Childers, Brenda Garrison and Julie Quick.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.