Cullman County, AL

Arrests and Incidents reported Jan. 31, 2023

By Cullman Tribune Staff
The Cullman Tribune
 3 days ago
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported Jan. 31, 2023. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.

GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear

Cullman County Sheriff’s Office
No incidents or arrests reported.

Cullman Police Department
Incidents

Jan. 26
• duty upon striking fixtures on highway; person; Ave. A SE; damaged property; $1,000

Arrests

Jan. 30
Riggs, Britany H.; 31
• FTA- theft of property-4th degree (3 counts)
• FTA- Violation of Statewide Health Order
• FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia (2 counts)
• FTA- possession of marijuana-2nd degree
• FTA- criminal trespass-3rd degree
• FTA- expired tag
• FTA- insurance violation
• FTA- driving without license

Powell, Joseph D.; 25
• FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia
• FTA- improper lights

Chadderdon, Steven C.; 35
• FTA- insurance violation (2 counts)
• FTA- driving without license
• FTA- driving while license suspended
• FTA- driving while license revoked
• FTA- fail to register vehicle (2 counts)

Hanceville Police Department
Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.

Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com .

The Cullman Tribune

