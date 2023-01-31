Arrests and Incidents reported Jan. 31, 2023
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported Jan. 31, 2023. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.
GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear
Cullman County Sheriff’s Office
No incidents or arrests reported.
Cullman Police Department
Incidents
Jan. 26
• duty upon striking fixtures on highway; person; Ave. A SE; damaged property; $1,000
Arrests
Jan. 30
Riggs, Britany H.; 31
• FTA- theft of property-4th degree (3 counts)
• FTA- Violation of Statewide Health Order
• FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia (2 counts)
• FTA- possession of marijuana-2nd degree
• FTA- criminal trespass-3rd degree
• FTA- expired tag
• FTA- insurance violation
• FTA- driving without license
Powell, Joseph D.; 25
• FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia
• FTA- improper lights
Chadderdon, Steven C.; 35
• FTA- insurance violation (2 counts)
• FTA- driving without license
• FTA- driving while license suspended
• FTA- driving while license revoked
• FTA- fail to register vehicle (2 counts)
Hanceville Police Department
Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.
