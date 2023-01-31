Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Screening for Cheap Stocks with Dividends over 5%
(0:30) - Building A Portfolio With Strong Income. Welcome to Episode #315 of the Value Investor Podcast. Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value Investor portfolio, shares some of her top value investing tips and stock picks. This week, she takes a look at value stocks that are...
Zacks.com
Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) This Year?
ARLP - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 248 different companies and...
Zacks.com
How to Find Strong Retail and Wholesale Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises
Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter. We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more...
Zacks.com
Should Value Investors Buy American International Group (AIG) Stock?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Zacks.com
Is Amplitude (AMPL) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?
AMPL - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Amplitude, Inc. is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 344 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
Zacks.com
Should Value Investors Buy Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) Stock?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Of these,...
Zacks.com
Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 3rd
YPF - Free Report) : This international energy company which is based on the integrated business of hydrocarbons, focalized in Latin America, with high standards of efficiency, profitability and responsibility, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.
Zacks.com
Wendy's (WEN) is a Top-Ranked Growth Stock: Should You Buy?
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access...
Zacks.com
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) Crossed Above the 200-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors
AOSL - Free Report) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, AOSL broke through the 200-day moving average, which suggests a long-term bullish trend. The 200-day simple moving average is a useful tool for traders and analysts, establishing market...
Zacks.com
Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) Stock?
GOOD - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Mar 17, 2023 $2.50 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
Zacks.com
Boyd Gaming (BYD) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Stock Up
BYD - Free Report) reported decent third-quarter 2022 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Both metrics surpassed their respective consensus mark for the 11th straight quarter. Also, the top and the bottom line increased on a year-over-year basis. Following the announcement, shares of the company moved up 5.4% during the after-hours trading session on Feb 2.
Zacks.com
Is a Beat in Store for S&P Global (SPGI) in Q4 Earnings?
SPGI - Free Report) is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 9, before market open. Let’s check out the expectations in detail. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for S&P Global’s fourth-quarter 2022 revenues is pegged at $2.87 billion, indicating growth of 37.4% from the year-ago period’s reported figure.
Zacks.com
What's in Store for Healthpeak (PEAK) This Earnings Season?
PEAK - Free Report) is slated to report fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 results on Feb 7, after market close. The quarterly results are expected to reflect year-over-year growth in quarterly revenues and funds from operations (FFO) per share. In the last reported quarter, this healthcare real estate investment trust (REIT)...
Zacks.com
Here is What to Know Beyond Why Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) is a Trending Stock
STNG - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this shipping company have returned -1.5%, compared to...
Zacks.com
Permian Resources (PR) Stock Moves -0.39%: What You Should Know
PR - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $10.19, moving -0.39% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.04% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.88%. Heading into today, shares of the company...
Zacks.com
Gerdau (GGB) Stock Moves -0.65%: What You Should Know
GGB - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $6.08, moving -0.65% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.04% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.88%. Coming into today, shares...
Zacks.com
Heartland Financial (HTLF) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?
Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other...
Zacks.com
Can Nordson (NDSN) Keep the Earnings Surprise Streak Alive?
NDSN - Free Report) , which belongs to the Zacks Manufacturing - General Industrial industry, could be a great candidate to consider. When looking at the last two reports, this maker of adhesives and industrial coatings has recorded a strong streak of surpassing earnings estimates. The company has topped estimates by 3.18%, on average, in the last two quarters.
Zacks.com
Landstar System (LSTR) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Lag, Down Y/Y
LSTR - Free Report) reported disappointing fourth-quarter 2022 results wherein earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Quarterly earnings of $2.60 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.62 and fell 13% year over year. The reported figure met the lower end of the guided range of $2.60-$2.70.
Zacks.com
Accenture (ACN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
ACN - Free Report) closed at $289.22 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.66% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.04%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.88%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the consulting company...
Comments / 0