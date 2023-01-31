Read full article on original website
Nifty News: Bitcoin NFTs cause spicy fees, Mastercard exec tokenizes resignation letter and more
The Bitcoin (BTC)-native Ordinals protocol is taking up record-breaking space on the blockchain and in the process is hiking the transaction fees on the network. The divisive newly launched protocol allows for nonfungible token (NFT)-esque assets on the Bitcoin mainnet by inscribing satoshis with content. Mastercard’s NFT lead quits on...
US-based Mining Firm Produces Bitcoin Worth $16 Million in January
© Reuters. US-based Mining Firm Produces Bitcoin Worth $16 Million in January. Marathon Digital Holdings unearthed 687 BTC in January. The coin represents a 45% increase from the 475 it mined in December 2022. The company aims to become North America’s most prominent mining firm. The US-based Bitcoin...
13,369 BTC Transacted in a Single Transaction, Report Suggests
© Reuters 13,369 BTC Transacted in a Single Transaction, Report Suggests. Santiment tweeted that the largest BTC transaction in 4 weeks took place in the last 24 hours. Approximately $313.1 million worth of BTC was transferred in a single transaction. BTC’s price has fallen since the transaction took place....
Shiba Inu Price Prediction 2023-2030: Will SHIB Price Hit $0.0000217139 Soon?
Shiba Inu Price Prediction 2023-2030: Will SHIB Price Hit $0.0000217139 Soon?. Bullish SHIB price prediction ranges from $0.00001967 to $0.00004835. SHIB price might also reach $0.0000217139 this 2023. SHIB’s bearish market price prediction for 2023 is $0.00000977. Shiba Inu (SHIB) is a meme token that took the cryptocurrency space...
Shiba Inu May Gain 40% Against Dogecoin in Coming Weeks
Shiba Inu May Gain 40% Against Dogecoin in Coming Weeks. Technical indicators suggest that SHIB may strengthen 40% against DOGE. Fundamental indicators for DOGE look pale after Elon Musk banned DOGE-tipping bot. SHIB and DOGE risk dropping 10% and 13% respectively against the dollar this month. Technical indicators for the...
My #1 JPY Trading Tip
EUR/USD Erases Weekly Gains After Impressive NFP Report By Alex Boltyan - Feb 03, 2023. The U.S. dollar bounced sharply on Friday, reversing weekly losses against the euro as a stunning nonfarm payrolls report boosted expectations the Fed would stick to its hawkish... EUR/USD Reverses Lower By Al Brooks -...
Newmont makes $16.9 billion offer for Australia's top gold producer Newcrest
MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Australia's No. 1 gold miner Newcrest Mining (OTC:NCMGF) Ltd said it was considering a $16.9 billion takeover offer from U.S. giant Newmont Corp after it had rejected a previous bid, in a deal that would leverage both miners' operations in Australia and Canada. The all-share offer comes as...
Corporate financial health to worsen, says Janus Henderson
LONDON (Reuters) - Corporate financial health will worsen across the globe this year, failing to gain respite from signs that inflation has peaked and hopes for an economic soft landing, asset manager Janus Henderson said in a report released on Monday. Its global credit risk monitor's indicators - debt loads,...
Newcrest Mining shares rally 10% on Newmont takeover offer
Investing.com-- Shares of Newcrest Mining (OTC:NCMGF), Australia’s largest gold miner, rallied sharply on Monday after the firm received a $16.9 billion takeover offer from global peer Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM), its second such approach in recent months. Newcrest’s Australian shares (ASX:NCM) jumped 10.4% to A$24.790, their highest level in eight...
Public Storage makes $11 billion hostile bid for Life Storage
(Reuters) -Public Storage said on Sunday it made an $11 billion offer to acquire Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Inc, making public the U.S. self-storage property owner's ambitions to buy its rival after an earlier private takeover attempt was rejected. Under the proposed all-stock deal, Life Storage shareholders would receive 0.4192 share...
DOGE May Flip ADA in Terms of Market Cap in the Coming Weeks
DOGE May Flip ADA in Terms of Market Cap in the Coming Weeks. DOGE has printed a 24-hour gain while ADA’s price is slightly down during the same time period. The gap in market cap between ADA and DOGE has been narrowed to $1.2 billion. Technical indicators suggest that...
Tesla Stock Gets an Upgrade: The Week's 5 Biggest Analyst Calls
Here are some of the biggest analyst headlines that InvestingPro subscribers got in real time this past week - including an upgrade for Tesla. Sign up for rapid-fire, comprehensive coverage of market-moving analyst calls. Tesla stamped with Buy. The week began innocently enough, with a vanilla upgrade on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)...
Big stimulus unlikely as China considers steps to support consumers-sources
BEIJING (Reuters) -China's policymakers plan to show more support for domestic demand this year but are likely to stop short of splashing out big on direct consumer subsidies, keeping their focus mainly on investment, three sources close to policy discussions said. In recent weeks, top policymakers have repeatedly signalled their...
Jobs report jolts Wall Street bulls as inflation fears return
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Much stronger-than-expected U.S. job growth stopped early-year rallies in stocks and bonds dead in their tracks on Friday, forcing Wall Street to recalibrate expectations for how much more hawkish the Federal Reserve will need to be in its fight against inflation. An unexpectedly dovish message from...
Samsung LED settlement worth $150 million, nanotech firm says
(Reuters) - Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) Co has agreed to pay $150 million to British nanotechnology company Nanoco Technologies to settle patent lawsuits over technology used in Samsung (KS:005930)'s LED televisions, Nanoco and an investor in its cases said Friday. Nanoco and Chicago-based litigation funding firm GLS Capital said in a...
Santander Chile ADR earnings missed by $0.09, revenue topped estimates
Investing.com - Santander Chile ADR (NYSE: BSAC) reported fourth quarter EPS of $0.25, $0.09 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.34. Revenue for the quarter came in at $614.04M versus the consensus estimate of $590.49M. Santander Chile ADR's stock price closed at $16.60. It is up 0% in the last...
Wall Street ends down after stunning jobs growth raises Fed questions
(Reuters) - Major U.S. stock indexes ended lower on Friday after surprisingly strong jobs data sparked concerns about aggressive Federal Reserve action, while investors digested a mixed bag of megacap company earnings reports. The S&P 500 still posted a gain for the week, which included a string of major market...
The morning after the night before
© Reuters. The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, February 2, 2023. REUTERS/Staff. A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Ankur Banerjee. After the central bank triple-header (that's the Fed, ECB and BoE) buoyed risk...
Treasury Market Predicts Fed Rate Hikes Are Done
The Federal Reserve raised interest rates again this week and Chairman Jerome Powell says more hikes are coming. The bond market disagrees. The 2-Year Treasury yield – widely monitored as a proxy for rate expectations – continues to trade well below its recent peak, holding steady at 4.09% on Thursday (Feb. 2). After the Fed’s 25-basis-points increase in the target rate to a 4.50% - 4.75% range on Wednesday, the spread widened and so the market’s implied forecast for a rate cut strengthened.
Binance Gives WazirX Deadline To Withdraw Users’ Funds from Its Service
Binance Gives WazirX Deadline To Withdraw Users’ Funds from Its Service. Binance has terminated its business relationship with WazirX. WazirX refused to retract its past false public statements against Binance. Preciously, Indian law enforcement agencies raided WazirX’s Mumbai office. The largest crypto marketplace Binance has asked the Indian...
