Maine Celtics Officially Sign Nine-Year NBA Veteran Guard; Former First Round Draft Pick

The Maine Celtics had themselves a surprisingly busy day Tuesday.

Maine announced the signing of nine-year NBA veteran Tony Snell from the available player pool, according to the team.

Snell began his NBA career with the Chicago Bulls during the 2013-14 season after being drafted 20th overall in the 2013 NBA Draft. The 31-year-old spent the first three years of his career in Chicago before joining the Milwaukee Bucks ahead of the 2016-17 campaign. Snell played for the Bucks for three seasons before moving on and joining the Detroit Pistons. The shooting guard also had stints with the Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trailblazers and most recently the New Orleans Pelicans last season.

In his career, Snell has averaged 6.1 points per game and has been known mainly for his long-range shooting and defense.

Maine currently is fifth in the G-League standings with an 8-5 record through 13 games. It is unknown when Snell will make his debut with the squad, but they will return to action Wednesday night against the Capital City Go-Go.

