Third victim dies in Kathy Drive stabbing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A third person has died following a stabbing on Kathy Drive in Henrietta.

Rajab A. Banahi was arrested and accused of murdering of his parents, Ali M. Banahi and Mastoora Banahi, on January 11. Court documents claim he caused blunt force trauma and stabbed each of them multiple times with a kitchen knife.

Masuda Banahi, 43, was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for emergency surgery that evening. Investigators say she was Rajab Banahi’s sister. She has succumbed to her injuries.

Rajab Banahi was initially charged with two counts of murder in the first degree, and attempted murder in the second degree. Those charges are subject to change following the death of Masuda Banahi.

