WEAU-TV 13
Mayo Clinic, UW-Eau Claire renew research agreement
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Mayo Clinic Health System in Northwest Wisconsin and the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire are announcing the renewal of a collaboration agreement. According to a media release from Mayo Clinic Health System in conjunction with the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, the agreement fosters opportunities for research, creates new avenues of learning for UW-Eau Claire students and makes way for projects that will lead to improved health in the community.
WEAU-TV 13
HAFD responds to house fire in Holmen, 1 firefighter hurt
HOLMEN, Wis. (WEAU) - One firefighter is reported to be hurt after the Holmen Area Fire Department responded to a house fire Friday morning. According to a media release from the Holmen Area Fire Department, on Feb. 3, 2023 at 7:47 a.m., the Holmen Area Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire at 82 Manchester Lane in the Village of Holmen.
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa Area History Center opens doors to public
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - After years in the works, the Chippewa Area History Center opens its doors to the public. The museum held a soft opening Friday for people to check it out while workers put the finishing touches on exhibits. The Chippewa Area History Center says Feb. 3...
WEAU-TV 13
Mathcounts competition held at Eau Claire middle school
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Society of Professional Engineers held a Mathcounts competition at DeLong Middle School in Eau Claire. The competition was open to students in grades six through eight who enjoy math and solving problems. Students from 11 schools across Northwest Wis. competed in groups of...
news8000.com
Holmen, La Crosse fire crews respond to fire at trailer home
HOLMEN, Wis. (WKBT) - One person is safe but a cat is missing after a fire in a trailer home in Holmen Friday morning. The call came in just before 8 a.m. for a fire on Manchester Lane.
WEAU-TV 13
Construction for new Gundersen Tri-County Hospital underway
WHITEHALL, Wis. (WEAU) - Construction for the new Gundersen Tri-County Hospital in Whitehall is expected to be completed this year. The hospital received a $1 million dollar grant through federal funding to add solar panels to the hospital. “We are going to have a solar panel array that will help...
WEAU-TV 13
Better together: Chippewa Falls firefighter and police officer share a close friendship
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Chippewa Falls firefighter and a Chippewa Falls police officer are known as an iconic duo around their stations and helping deliver a baby on call only brought them closer together. Firefighter Brooklyn Sommerfeld and police officer Joan Lawcewicz, have many things in common. Near...
Founder’s grandson to reopen Angelo’s in Wausau
The fate of a storied Italian restaurant in Wausau appeared sealed last May and many patrons mourned the loss of their favorite pizza – and gathering spot. But now, nine months after Angelo’s Pizza Villa closed its doors, the original owner’s grandson is preparing to reopen the bar and restaurant, ensuring the Volpe tradition lives on. Elliott Johnson, grandson of founder Angelo Volpe, will relaunch the business in early March and will work alongside the rest of the family as they renew the restaurant’s legacy.
nbc15.com
Dog left tied to Wisconsin shelter door in the freezing cold
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WMTV/WEAU) – The video is heartbreaking. A vehicle pulls into the Eau Claire Co. Humane Association parking lot early Thursday morning. An individual hops out and, with a dog in tow, walks up to the still unopened shelter door. The person then proceeds to tie the dog’s leash to the door before heading back to the truck to drive off.
WEAU-TV 13
Tomah man sentenced for distributing over 500 grams of meth
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin Timothy O’Shea announced Friday that Victor Pennington was sentenced by U.S. District Judge William Conley to 12 years in federal prison for distributing 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. Pennington, 27, of Tomah, was prohibited from legally...
cwbradio.com
Multiple Crews Respond to Fire at Wisconsin Rapids Factory
Multiple fire crews responded to a fire at Wisconsin Dehydration and Processing, a pet food plant. According to the Wisconsin Rapids Fire Department, the fire occurred inside one of the dryers. Multiple crews responded to the fire including Wisconsin Rapids, Grand Rapids, Rudolph, Biron, Port Edwards, and Nekoosa. There were...
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Thursday, February 2nd (Part 1)
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Rivalry night in Big Rivers Hockey featured Eau Claire Memorial and North and New Richmond vs Hudson. In girls hockey action, CFM took on the Central Wisconsin Storm and the ECA Stars faced off with Black River Falls. In prep basketball Chippewa Falls downed Rice Lake and North fell to Menomonie.
WEAU-TV 13
BILL AND JON JENNEMAN
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - My dad, Lloyd Jenneman, turned 91 in August of 2022. He wanted to go hunting one last time. So, with a lot of searching to find an area where he could hunt, his nephew, Bill Jenneman, and Bill’s son, Jon Jenneman, offered the land for him to hunt with easy access to a blind that Jon had for him to use. Maybe, this could be his last time to hunt. We saw deer but didn’t get anything. It was nice to go down memory lane though which made it worth more than getting a deer would have. I am grateful that Bill and Jon Jenneman gave my dad and I the opportunity to have one more hunt together. I just want to say thank you with the Sunshine Award.
WEAU-TV 13
ECCHA hosts ‘Prevent a Litter Month Kickoff’ event at the Brewing Projekt
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire County Humane Association hosted a Prevent a Litter Month Kickoff event. The month of Feb. is National Prevent A Litter Month. The Prevent a Litter Month Kickoff event was held Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. -7:00 p.m. located at the Brewing Projekt.
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire County offering residents compost bin sale
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire County is offering residents a compost bin sale. According to a media release from Eau Claire County, the cost of each bin is subsidized by Eau Claire County to reduce costs for county residents and encourage backyard composting. The sale features a compost bin, “The Home Composter”, recommended by expert composters. The cost for county residents is $33.
WEAU-TV 13
A family doctor with Prevea Health discusses misconceptions of eating disorders
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eating Disorder Awareness Week is later this month, and one local doctor is trying to change the way people perceive these conditions. Dr. Samantha Runstrom, a family medicine physician with Prevea Health, said that the public generally tends to think of people with eating disorders as thin when disordered eating also includes binging, purging, and an obsessive need to control food intake.
Wausau area obituaries January 30, 2023
Martha Napstad, age 92 of Wausau, passed away on January 26, 2023. Martha was born on March 12, 1930, in Milwaukee to Lloyd (Glenn) and Ellen Dunbar Walter. She graduated from Viola High School in 1948. She loved her years growing up in the rolling hills of southwestern Wisconsin with her three siblings.
wearegreenbay.com
Cheese manufacturing plant in Wisconsin closing, laying off 100+ workers
PLOVER, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) has received a letter from a Wisconsin cheese company stating its intention to permanently close its manufacturing plant, affecting over 100 workers. Ohio-based Biery Cheese Company, which owns a manufacturing plant in Plover, Wisconsin, will be shutting down...
WEAU-TV 13
Sun Country adding sprinter van system in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - For those looking to travel from the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport, planning trips is about to get easier. Sun Country Airlines announced it’s launching a sprinter van system with the company Landline. The van will take travelers straight from the airport in Eau Claire...
WEAU-TV 13
No explosives found after bomb threat left on wall of bathroom at Cadott primary school
CADOTT, Wis. (WEAU) - No explosives were found, according to the Cadott School District. An update from the Cadott School District states, “No explosives were found. School officials are working closely with law enforcement to complete an investigation. All students have returned to the elementary school for a regular dismissal at the end of the day.”
