Phillymag.com
This South Philly Woman Will Handwrite a Letter to Anyone Who Asks
Prolific old-school corresponder Jean Merritt says she's handwritten many thousands of letters. You could be next. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. It happened earlier this week: A small card-sized envelope showed up in the mail,...
snjtoday.com
Letter to the Editor
I am writing to thank Millville-area residents for sharing the true meaning of Christmas with children in need this past holiday season. Generosity throughout contributed to a successful shoebox gift collection season at drop-off locations for the Samaritan’s Purse project Operation Christmas Child. Across the U.S., the project collected over 9.3 million shoebox gifts in 2022. Combined with those collected from partnering countries in 2022, the ministry is now sending nearly 10.6 million shoebox gifts to children worldwide.
Chester County’s M. Night Shyamalan Filmed New Horror Movie in Woods of Neighboring New Jersey
Willistown Township’s M. Night Shyamalan once again remained close to home with the filming of his latest movie, Knock at the Cabin, writes Eddie Davis for Lite 96.9 WFPG. The famous director filmed most of the horror thriller in the pinelands in neighboring South Jersey, not far from his 125-acre estate called Ravenwood.
snjtoday.com
Puppy Love
From left: Isabella and Chantella Wansleeben, Abby and Emma Cohen, Donna and Josie Griebau, and Danielle. Cumberland County Teen 4-H Council and Jr. Leadership members learn about serving the community the best ways possible—they “practice them” throughout the year. Early on Sunday morning, January 22, Cumberland County...
snjtoday.com
Meet Justin White
As we continue to get to introduce you to our Board Members here at the VDID/Main Street Vineland, this week we meet one of our newer members, Justin White, Esq. Although Justin may be new to our board, he is not new to Vineland or to our downtown. Justin grew...
seaislenews.com
With Music and Dancing, Sea Isle Says Goodbye to ‘The Geator’
Thousands of mourners filled the pews last Saturday at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Philadelphia to say a final, somber goodbye to Jerry Blavat, the legendary “Geator With the Heater.”. An overflowing crowd packed the Oar House Pub in Sea Isle City on Wednesday night...
NJ’s Cape May Zoo Requests Newspaper Donations
Our friends at Cape May Zoo have news for you. They need donations of newspapers to line the cages of some of their residents. In a Facebook post featuring Dino, a scarlet macaw, Cape May Zoo has requested that you donate your old newspapers to the zoo. The zookeepers say they come in handy for many things, but mostly for lining animal cages.
Two brothers serving authentic Italian food at D'Angelo's Ristorante for over 3 decades
If you're looking for a romantic spot for dinner, there are two brothers who have been serving up authentic Italian fare in their namesake restaurant in Center City for 33 years.
After Being Disrespected by His Teacher, Norristown Native Passed on Pro Sports Career to Become Historian
As a child, Norristown native Charles Blockson was told by a teacher that his heritage had no history worth learning, writes Avi Wolfman-Arent for Billy Penn. “Negros were born to serve white people,” the teacher said. The horrific comment put young Blockson on a mission to chronicle and preserve...
Camden pastor recalls being first Black family to buy house in Cherry Hill, an all-white neighborhood in the 1960s
Camden pastor Amir Khan recalls being the first Black family to buy a house in Cherry Hill, an all-white neighborhood in the 1960s. The family purchased movie star Frankie Avalon's house.
snjtoday.com
Project Thanksgiving Sponsors Party for Homeless, Food Insecure
Project Thanksgiving sponsored a party for homeless and food-insecure individuals in honor of Martin Luther King Day. Spirit and Truth Ministries in Vineland hosted it. Each guest received a hot meal, gifts of new gloves and warm socks, and a gift bag of healthy snacks. FanZone in Vineland donated the gloves. Love through Laces donated the socks. Sarah Maxwell and Haley Marks helped serve the meal, then entertained the guests with several songs. A guest requested “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” and Haley obliged, much to the delight of the guest.
snjtoday.com
Cumberland County 4-H Ambassadors Selected
Current Cumberland County 4-H Ambassadors Emily Hyson and Payton Wilford relinquished their titles during the Cumberland County 4-H Ambassador Contest ceremonies at the 4-H Center held on Saturday evening, January 21. The program began at 6 p.m. when contestants highlighted their accomplishments and public speaking ability as they furnished the...
earnthenecklace.com
Is News Anchor Keith Jones Leaving NBC10 Philadelphia?
Some changes are coming to the news desk lineup at WCAU-TV. It was announced that Keith Jones wouldn’t be anchoring the weekday mornings anymore. But now his regular viewers are wondering if Keith Jones is leaving NBC10 and if the Emmy Award-winning journalist is staying at the Philadelphia news station. Find out what NBC10 said about the lineup change here.
The Great Glory of the Geator
I’m probably the wrong person to write this column about Jerry Blavat. Because of my two left feet, I never attended one of the many dances he ran. Never went to his club called MEMORIES in Margate. Attended just one of the oldies concerts he presided over at the Kimmel Center. But I know what Blavat meant to Philadelphia. I know what he meant to scores of fans such as my wife and her friends. I crossed paths twice in my life with the Geator and came away amazed.
Phillymag.com
Omar Tate Has Seen Enough of Your Butter Boards on TikTok
Esquire’s Chef of the Year for 2020 and the owner West Philly cafe Honeysuckle Provisions talks about viral food trends, fatherhood, and why you really shouldn’t buy a toaster. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter. My full name is...
Update on Opening Day for this Huge Indoor Waterpark in New Jersey
I love waterparks and I love AC and here is the perfect partnership coming to the Atlantic City boardwalk. For years and years, we've heard how Atlantic City should be more family-friendly. Steel Pier is always so much fun with rides and games and their very own helicopter pad, but there's definitely room for more.
‘Profound Grief, Debilitating Pain’ Put This Kennett Square Woman on the Path to Her Current Profession
Erin Bobo, a Kennett Square-based myofascial release therapist, has been healing both people and horses for more than two decades, writes Richard Gaw for the Chester County Press. Several life-changing events put Bobo on a path to her current profession. During her senior year at Kennett High School, her beloved...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Why Philadelphia is Called Philadelphia
The name Philadelphia is believed to be derived from the Greek phrase "city of brotherly love." Many people know that Philadelphia's founder William Penn was a Quaker who named the city in honor of an ancient Greek town, but there are a few other details to consider. How Philadelphia Got...
Popular Bar in Philadelphia, PA, Once Featured on Food Network Closes After 15 Years
Try to keep the tears out of your beer: a popular bar in Philadelphia has shut its doors after 15 years. And by "popular," it once caught the attention of Guy Fieri who featured it on his "Diners Drive-Ins and Dives" show on Food Network. As for why, if you...
Famous Philly hoagie shop set to open another NJ location on Valentine’s Day
ALLENDALE — A South Philadelphia hoagie shop built in 1992, and known for its sandwiches piled high with top-quality meats, cheeses, and a unique blend of spices is set to open another shop in New Jersey. This one is in Allendale on Valentine’s Day. PrimoHoagies, located at 57...
