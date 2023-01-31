Read full article on original website
BlackRock Increases Position in Corteva (CTVA)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 60.19MM shares of Corteva Inc (CTVA). This represents 8.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 59.76MM shares and 8.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 0.71% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Forget Pure-Play EV Stocks. Toyota (NYSE:TM) is Better
Pure-play EV stocks have generated a lot of buzz over the last few years, but many of these stocks are not profitable and trade at steep valuations. Investors would be wise to instead take a look at shares of the world's leading automaker, Toyota Motors (NYSE:TM). Not only does Toyota enjoy a large lead at the top of the global auto market, but the company’s stock looks like a Strong Buy based on its attractive valuation and sensible EV strategy.
Casey's General Stores (CASY) Stock Moves -0.22%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Casey's General Stores (CASY) closed at $223.78, marking a -0.22% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.04%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.88%. Coming into today, shares of...
Medical Properties Trust Stock: Bear vs. Bull
Do you know the company that owns the building where your local hospital operates? Probably not, but there's a chance that it's one of the holdings of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), because it owns and leases quite a few such spaces as part of its business. Medical Properties Trust...
Meta Platforms Stock Jumped by Over 20% Following Q4 Earnings. Was the Move Justified?
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) slashed expenses, reduced capital expenditures, and increased its stock buyback. Investors viewed these moves as prudent, and the stock soared following the announcement. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb. 1, 2023. The video was published on Feb. 3, 2023. 10 stocks we like...
New Strong Sell Stocks for February 3rd
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:. Culp CULP is a manufacturer, marketer, and seller of mattress fabrics and upholstery fabrics. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 24.5% downward over the last 60 days. Canada Goose GOOS...
Pride Aggregator Cuts Stake in Paycor HCM (PYCR)
Fintel reports that Pride Aggregator has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 112.18MM shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (PYCR). This represents 63.79% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 127.36MM shares and 73.01% of the company, a decrease in shares...
3 Hot Stocks That Can Live Up to Their Lofty Valuations
There's much more to investing than buying low and selling high, and there's much more to stock valuation than buying on a low price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. On the other hand, sometimes it makes sense to buy a high P/E stock because its growth prospects justify its current valuation. That's how investors should think about investing in Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK), Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL), and infrastructure software company Bentley Systems (NASDAQ: BSY). Here's why all three are exciting stocks for 2023.
Hawthorn Bancshares (HWBK) Declares $0.17 Dividend
Hawthorn Bancshares said on January 30, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share ($0.68 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 14, 2023 will receive the payment on April 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.17 per share. At the current share...
Farallon Capital Partners Cuts Stake in Aramark (ARMK)
Fintel reports that Farallon Capital Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10.83MM shares of Aramark (ARMK). This represents 4.2% of the company. In their previous filing dated August 17, 2021 they reported 16.31MM shares and 6.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of...
BlackRock Increases Position in Cloudflare, Inc. , par value $0.001 per share (NET)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15.51MM shares of Cloudflare, Inc. Class A common stock, par value $0.001 per share (NET). This represents 5.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated June 9, 2022 they reported 13.78MM shares and 4.90%...
Avery Dennison (AVY) Declares $0.75 Dividend
Avery Dennison said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share ($3.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 28, 2023 will receive the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.75 per share. At the current share...
KLA-Tencor (KLAC) Declares $1.30 Dividend
KLA-Tencor said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.30 per share ($5.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 10, 2023 will receive the payment on March 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.30 per share. At the current share price...
Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM) Declares $0.21 Dividend
Piedmont Office Realty Trust said on February 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share ($0.84 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 23, 2023 will receive the payment on March 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.21 per share. At the...
Arrow Financial (AROW) Declares $0.27 Dividend
Arrow Financial said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share ($1.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 2, 2023 will receive the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.27 per share. At the current share...
Southside Bancshares (SBSI) Declares $0.35 Dividend
Southside Bancshares said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share ($1.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 15, 2023 will receive the payment on March 2, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.34 per share. At the current share...
Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB) Declares $0.01 Dividend
Core Laboratories N.V. said on February 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share ($0.04 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 10, 2023 will receive the payment on March 6, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.01 per share. At the current...
Highwoods Properties (HIW) Declares $0.50 Dividend
Highwoods Properties said on February 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share ($2.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 17, 2023 will receive the payment on March 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.50 per share. At the current share...
Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock a Buy Now?
Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) recently bounced a few percentage points higher. Investors were responding to fourth-quarter earnings and new forward-looking estimates that exceeded expectations. Thermo Fisher stock soared 182% during the three-year period that ended on Dec. 31, 2021, but 2022 was a difficult year. The stock...
Polaris Industries (PII) Declares $0.65 Dividend
Polaris Industries said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.65 per share ($2.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 28, 2023 will receive the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.64 per share. At the current share...
