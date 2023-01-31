ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ESPN Sioux Falls

South Dakota Winter Proves Difficult for Wildlife

One of the favorite conversation starters for the past few months here in Sioux Dakota has been, what a crazy winter we've had this year. OK. You're right, the phrases to describe our winter has been much more colorful than that. Sailor Blushing kind of phrases. It has been a tough winter. But what's it been like for the animals out in the wild? Difficult.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

And The Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle Winner Is…

After a month of consuming pounds beef patties and endless side of fries, the 10th Annual Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle has a new champion. Over 24,000 votes were recorded in this year's friendly downtown competition. A record number of 32 restaurants showcased their creative and tasty burgers. But who came out on top?
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

A Sioux Falls Church’s Free Gift Cards are to Remind People ‘Life is a Gift’

King of Glory Chruch in Sioux Falls has launched a program to "... remind you that your life is amazing." Senior Pastor Rich Merkouris says in a video at LifeIsAGiftSF.com, "We want to give you a free gift, with no strings attached." Adding that anyone can feel like they forget their value, especially during tough times. So, King of Glory church is giving out free reminders.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls Lincoln High School Student to Perform at Carnegie Hall

Heaven knows South Dakota has turned out some highly talented folks throughout the years. If you have any doubts, you need to look no further than people like Tom Brokaw, Adam Vinatieri, Mary Hart, Bob Barker, Myron Floren, January Jones, Becky Hammon, Mike Miller, Cheryl Ladd, Gary Owens, Mamie Van Doren, Chad Greenway, Sparky Anderson, Brock Lesnar, I mean the list just goes on and on and on.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

ESPN Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls, SD
17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ESPN Sioux Falls has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://espnsiouxfalls.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy