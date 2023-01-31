Read full article on original website
South Dakota Winter Proves Difficult for Wildlife
One of the favorite conversation starters for the past few months here in Sioux Dakota has been, what a crazy winter we've had this year. OK. You're right, the phrases to describe our winter has been much more colorful than that. Sailor Blushing kind of phrases. It has been a tough winter. But what's it been like for the animals out in the wild? Difficult.
You Can Win Free Food By Proposing At This Sioux Falls Restaurant
Love is in the air this month with Valentine's Day around the corner. Couples around the Sioux Empire are trying to plan the perfect romantic evening to celebrate each other. One restaurant chain in Sioux Falls is taking this date night to the next level. If you're thinking about proposing...
Sioux Falls Brewery Lands on Nationwide “Must Visit” List
Sioux Falls is home to a ton of unique restaurants, breweries, and tourist destinations. Recently, one brewery in the Sioux Empire was recognized nationally as a 'must visit' during a trip to our great city. WoodGrain Brewing, which is located in historic downtown Sioux Falls, was noted in the recent...
As Seen In Sioux Falls: 41st Street Diverging Diamond Update
Heads up! As South Dakota heads closer to Spring, it won't be long before work on the 41st Street and Interstate 29 diverging diamond interchange ramps up again in Sioux Falls. Crews worked hard in 2022 and made significant progress on widening 41st Street to three lanes from the interstate...
And The Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle Winner Is…
After a month of consuming pounds beef patties and endless side of fries, the 10th Annual Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle has a new champion. Over 24,000 votes were recorded in this year's friendly downtown competition. A record number of 32 restaurants showcased their creative and tasty burgers. But who came out on top?
A Sioux Falls Church’s Free Gift Cards are to Remind People ‘Life is a Gift’
King of Glory Chruch in Sioux Falls has launched a program to "... remind you that your life is amazing." Senior Pastor Rich Merkouris says in a video at LifeIsAGiftSF.com, "We want to give you a free gift, with no strings attached." Adding that anyone can feel like they forget their value, especially during tough times. So, King of Glory church is giving out free reminders.
Bed Bath & Beyond to Close Additional Iowa, Minnesota Stores
Iowa and Minnesota, already scheduled to see three Bed Bath & Beyond locations close in 2023, got more bad news from the reeling retail giant this week. Business Insider is reporting that Bed Bath & Beyond is adding another 141 stores to its existing list of store closings, pushing the total to nearly 300 stores across the nation.
Finally, There’s Proof That Iowa Is Filled Full of Bad Drivers!
Bad drivers, every state has them, and some states have their unfair share. If you've ever driven on 41st Street in Sioux Falls, you would swear South Dakota would be one of those states. Think about it, how many times have you personally been motoring down South Dakota's busiest city...
South Dakota’s Perception of Heart Disease & Stroke Changed By Go Red For Women
This week we will witness a sea of red spread throughout the region as the American Heart Association marches to the beat of Go Red For Women. Along with millions of women, you can Be The Beat during American Heart Month. Learning CPR and knowing what to do when someone needs your hands to keep their beat going.
Beloved Sioux Falls Jazz & Blues Society Dissolves After 35 Years
One of the biggest music festivals in Sioux Falls was The Sioux Falls Jazz & Blues Festival – JazzFest. The Sioux Falls Jazz and Blues Society hosted the giant music weekend along with other events including The Jazz Diversity Project, The All-City Jazz Ensemble, Jazz Camp, and scholarship programs.
Sioux Falls ‘Citizens’ Police Academy’ Registration Now Open
Sioux Falls is giving you a chance to channel your inner Tackleberry with the start of the New Year. The Sioux Falls Police Department has just opened up the application window for its 2023 Citizens’ Police Academy. They aren't looking for a wannabe Mahoney, Hightower, and Jones, but they...
Vermillion South Dakota ‘Safe Ride’ Bus Involved in Accident
Apparently, even the Safe Ride bus isn't completely safe from accidents these days. Just ask the folks down in Vermillion, South Dakota. One of their city's Safe Ride busses was involved in a hit-and-run accident during the early morning hours of Saturday, (January 28). Dakota News Now is reporting that...
Sioux Falls Lincoln High School Student to Perform at Carnegie Hall
Heaven knows South Dakota has turned out some highly talented folks throughout the years. If you have any doubts, you need to look no further than people like Tom Brokaw, Adam Vinatieri, Mary Hart, Bob Barker, Myron Floren, January Jones, Becky Hammon, Mike Miller, Cheryl Ladd, Gary Owens, Mamie Van Doren, Chad Greenway, Sparky Anderson, Brock Lesnar, I mean the list just goes on and on and on.
