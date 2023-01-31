Read full article on original website
Police ID suspect killed in attempted robbery in East Hartford
EAST HARTFORD — Police have identified the man who was shot and killed during an attempted robbery at a Main Street clothing shop on Thursday night as Jashar Haslam, 26, of Hartford. Police said two suspects wearing black ski masks entered Humble & Paid Co. at 1285 Main St....
NBC Connecticut
East Haven Police Look for Man That Sold Stolen Truck From Carmax
East Haven Police are looking for a man that's accused of taking a truck during a test drive at Carmax and selling it. The police department said a man used fake identification to take a truck for a test drive from Carmax on Frontage Road and never returned. The truck,...
Suspect Killed, Clerk Shot, In East Hartford Store Robbery, Police Say
An alleged suspect was shot and killed while struggling with an employee, who was also shot, during an attempted robbery at a Connecticut store. The incident took place in East Hartford around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2 at the Humble & Paid Company at 1285 Main St. According to...
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport Police Seeking Public Aid to Help Identify Woman Relating to Counterfeit Currency Investigation
The Bridgeport Police Department is turning to the community to assist in helping solve an ongoing investigation involving a female. Bridgeport Police Officer Robert “Bobby” Gregor is heading up the investigation that involves the criminal activity. The activity with the female is for counterfeiting and just recently happened.
Police seek information in I-84 crash that killed local mom, phlebotomist
State police are asking witnesses to come forward after a crash in the town of Wallkill last weekend that killed Sara Williams - a mother and Orange County phlebotomist who just celebrated her 35th birthday.
East Hartford store clerk fatally shoots suspected robber during break-in
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — East Hartford police are investigating an attempted robbery incident where a store clerk shot and killed one of two suspects, according to police. The incident began on Thursday night around 10:30 p.m. when two suspects in black ski masks entered the Humble & Paid Co. on Main Street. Police stated […]
Bridgeport man cruelty to persons charge in suspicious death
State Police James Mosley, 72, and took him into custody without incident. He’s charged with tampering with physical evidence and intentional cruelty to persons. The person dies in Oxford last June.
New Details: 150 Starving Cats Seized After Man, Woman Found Dead In Yorktown Heights Home
A seemingly endless amount of cats were seized from a Northern Westchester home after a man and woman were found dead by police during a welfare check. The cats were found on Monday, Jan. 30 around 9:50 p.m. when police performed a welfare check on a residence in Yorktown Heights located on the 100 block of Cordial Road and found the bodies of a man and woman who had died.
New Haven police arrest suspect who tried to steal register from hotel
A man faces multiple charges for allegedly attempting to steal the cash register from the Courtyard Marriott in New Haven early Thursday morning.
Police: Woman used stolen credit card at Riverhead retail stores, wanted for grand larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Riverhead Town Police are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a woman they say used a stolen credit card to make purchases in December. The suspect used a stolen credit card to make purchases at Best Buy and Michaels, both located at...
Police: 5 people arrested for string of Nassau home burglaries
Police say the group burglarized a Westbury home, a Herricks home, three Lake Success homes, and another four in Syosset.
hamlethub.com
Bethel Police update on Reservoir Street shooting
Bethel police report that on January 31, 2023 at approximately 11:49pm, the department received a call regarding yelling coming from the area of Reservoir Street. Upon arrival, police say that officers located a male and female inside a residence on Reservoir Street who was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. According...
Eyewitness News
Mother arrested in connection with the death of 2-year-old boy in Stamford
STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) - The mother of a 2-year-old boy whose body was found buried in a park in Stamford was arrested in connection with the boy’s death. Iris Rivera-Santos, 29, was arrested on charges of risk of injury to a minor, hindering prosecution, tampering with evidence, and cruelty to persons.
Eyewitness News
A shooting at an East Hartford clothing stores leaves one person dead
A man is in critical condition after a shooting on Howard Avenue. The 44-year old victim was shot many times just before 2 a.m. Waterbury police: Man illegally carrying loaded firearm, drugs resisted arrest. Updated: 9 hours ago. A man who resisted being taken into custody for illegally carrying a...
Man Wearing Ski Mask Approaches 2 Girls In Fairfield, Police Say
Police in Fairfield County are investigating after two middle-school-aged girls reported a man in a white BMW-like car approached them wearing a ski mask.The incident took place in the town of Fairfield around 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 1 on Collingwood Avenue.According to Fairfield Police Lt. Mich…
NBC Connecticut
Three Armed Carjackers Rob Man in New Haven: Police
A man who fell asleep in his car while waiting for his girlfriend in New Haven Wednesday evening woke to find a carjacker pointing a gun at him, according to police. Then two more people with guns showed up and they stole the victim’s car, wallet and phone. Officers...
greenwichfreepress.com
Greenwich Police Catch up With Reckless Driver Who Didn’t Stop for Police
Greenwich Police caught up with a Stamford man they tried to pull over last summer for speeding in the area of Hillside Rd and East Putnam Ave. On Jan 29 Stamford Police notified GPD they had Andrew Delarosa, 22, in custody on the active arrest warrant from GPD. Back on...
NBC Connecticut
Police Investigating Threatening Message Found at North Haven High School
North Haven police are investigating after a threatening message was found in a restroom stall at North Haven High School. They said there will be an additional police presence in the area as a precaution. The message was brought to the attention of the school resource officer on Thursday morning...
Ex-Lovers Attack Each Other Using Cars, Engine Oil, Fists In Hudson Valley, Police Say
Two ex-lovers are facing charges after attacking each other in a Hudson Valley incident that kept escalating in violence as it went on, police said. The incident happened on Thursday, Jan. 26, around 11:50 p.m., when officers in Putnam County responded to a parking lot of a closed business in …
