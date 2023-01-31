ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgefield, CT

Daily Voice

New Details: 150 Starving Cats Seized After Man, Woman Found Dead In Yorktown Heights Home

A seemingly endless amount of cats were seized from a Northern Westchester home after a man and woman were found dead by police during a welfare check. The cats were found on Monday, Jan. 30 around 9:50 p.m. when police performed a welfare check on a residence in Yorktown Heights located on the 100 block of Cordial Road and found the bodies of a man and woman who had died.
YORKTOWN HEIGHTS, NY
hamlethub.com

Bethel Police update on Reservoir Street shooting

Bethel police report that on January 31, 2023 at approximately 11:49pm, the department received a call regarding yelling coming from the area of Reservoir Street. Upon arrival, police say that officers located a male and female inside a residence on Reservoir Street who was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. According...
BETHEL, CT
Eyewitness News

Mother arrested in connection with the death of 2-year-old boy in Stamford

STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) - The mother of a 2-year-old boy whose body was found buried in a park in Stamford was arrested in connection with the boy’s death. Iris Rivera-Santos, 29, was arrested on charges of risk of injury to a minor, hindering prosecution, tampering with evidence, and cruelty to persons.
STAMFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Three Armed Carjackers Rob Man in New Haven: Police

A man who fell asleep in his car while waiting for his girlfriend in New Haven Wednesday evening woke to find a carjacker pointing a gun at him, according to police. Then two more people with guns showed up and they stole the victim’s car, wallet and phone. Officers...
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Investigating Threatening Message Found at North Haven High School

North Haven police are investigating after a threatening message was found in a restroom stall at North Haven High School. They said there will be an additional police presence in the area as a precaution. The message was brought to the attention of the school resource officer on Thursday morning...

