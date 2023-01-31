Read full article on original website
wccbcharlotte.com
Burke Animal Services Provides A Unique Spin On Valentine’s Day Love
Burke Animal Services is hosting a Valentine’s Day-themed fundraiser starting Wednesday, February 1st. Beginning with a tradition that we all know and love, Doggy or Kitty Grams. For a $50 donation, schedule someone a visit with a furry friend on Valentine’s Day. This lucky someone will be visited by a cute and cuddly dog or cat and enjoy a delectable cupcake to celebrate.
lakenormanpublications.com
Come one, come all to Denver’s first circus
DENVER – Another first is in store for the community this May, when the Zerbini Family Circus rolls into town to deliver a breathtaking show under the big top. “To my knowledge, this is the first time there’s ever been a circus in Denver,” said Terry Brotherton, a lifelong resident who put in the legwork to secure Denver’s dates on the tour.
Servant’s Heart Community Boutique Chosen As Top Thrift Store In Charlotte
MINT HILL, NC – Situated on Lawyers Road just outside of Mint Hill’s downtown corridor is one of the best thrift shops you’ll find in the greater Charlotte area: Servant’s Heart Community Boutique. In September of 2022, Owner and Executive Director Kim Rhodarmer was thrilled to...
southparkmagazine.com
Love through the ages
From the archives: Legendary loves in Charlotte from the past 100 years. Times may change, but the sentiment behind true love is timeless. This month, with help from librarians at Charlotte Mecklenburg Library’s Robinson-Spangler Carolina Room, we sifted through the archives to find love stories about prominent Queen City couples of their time. Their love bloomed and endured through wartime and Jim Crow, through distance and daily challenges. The politely expressed passion in their love letters, humor in their anniversary traditions and deep affection may just rekindle (or ignite!) that warm, funny feeling you have toward your own chosen person.
WCNC
Get the perfect front door from Pop's Discount Building Materials
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. The front door to your home plays a huge role in its curb appeal! Stand out from the rest and find something truly unique at Pop's Discount Building Materials. Sometimes they get a one-of-a-kind doors from Asian inspired or craftsman style. And with thousands in stock, you never know what you'll find!
wccbcharlotte.com
Pet Of The Week: Meet Lucky Strike!
CHARLOTTE, NC — In this week’s Pet of the Week, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Lucky Strike! Lucky Strike is 1 year old and 50 pounds. He is very sweet and energetic. Lucky Strike would do best in a home where he is the only dog.
WBTV
Well-known local radio announcer passes away
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - On the 64th anniversary of “The Day The Music Died,” a longtime North Carolina radio announcer who was known for playing that music has now passed away. On Thursday morning on Memories Radio, WSAT, 101.7 FM in Salisbury, Buddy Poole announced that longtime broadcaster...
Gastonia's ornament king celebrates 100th birthday
GASTONIA, N.C. — It's a special day for a man known as Gastonia's ornament king. Marshall Rauch is celebrating his 100th birthday today. At one point in his life, he was the largest Christmas ornament maker in the world. Rauch is long retired and thankful to be looking back...
House Charlotte homeownership program offers homebuying assistance for first-time homeowners
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More help is now available for people looking to become first-time homeowners in Charlotte. House Charlotte homeownership program will now offer up to $80,000 in assistance for eligible residents purchasing a home within the Corridors of Opportunity. The program's goal is to help more people become...
businesstodaync.com
Cheesecake Factory and more coming to Birkdale Village
Feb. 1. By TL Bernthal. Yes, The Cheesecake Factory, with 250 menu items and more than 30 cheesecakes and desserts, is coming to Birkdale Village. The official announcement will be part of a larger restaurant announcement in the coming weeks, according to Britni Johnson, director of public relations for North American Properties, the owner of Birkdale Village.
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in January 2023
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
WBTV
#MollysKids: Welcome Abigail Perrone, from Bessemer City
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Abigail Perrone is a 12-year-old at Gaston Virtual Academy. She lives in Bessemer City with her mom, Ashley, stepdad, Eric, and her five brothers and sisters. (“We’re a blended family,” said her mom. “We are big and love big.”) We’re introducing...
rutherfordweekly.com
Gathering as one people, one faith, one body in Christ
With a common goal to build the Rutherford County "community stronger together" several hundred people gathered Sunday for a worship service at R-S Central High School. The "Stronger Together" service included nearly a dozen church congregations gathered for the purpose of promoting unity among the communities of Rutherford County. The...
A Fresh Start: Gastonia church finds new digs after Christmas Day fire
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One could call it a case of good luck, but members of one congregation in Gastonia said that getting a new building for their church, after a fire, is nothing short of divine providence. Gastonia church erupts in flames hours after Christmas Day service “The Place” Church, originally located […]
Memorial fund created in honor of former Miss USA, North Carolina native Cheslie Kryst
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The family of a Charlotte native and former Miss USA who tragically took her own life one year ago is setting up a memorial fund in her honor. The Cheslie C. Kryst Memorial Fund for Mental Health launched Monday in commemoration of her death. The family, alongside the National […]
Exclusive: Wife talks about late husband, lawsuit against Mooresville
A woman suing the town of Mooresville spoke out for the first time in an exclusive interview with Queen City News. Amy Craven is suing the Town of Mooresville after police fatally shot her husband.
2 North Carolina Restaurants Among The Top 100 Places To Eat In 2023
Yelp released its annual list of the best places to eat, including two restaurants in North Carolina.
tourcounsel.com
Concord Mills | Shopping mall in North Carolina
Concord Mills is a shopping mall located in Concord, North Carolina. The mall is in Cabarrus County, just a few hundred feet from the Mecklenburg County border and Charlotte city limits, and about 12 miles (19 km) from Uptown Charlotte. It is one of two malls in Concord, the other being Carolina Mall.
neusenews.com
Update: Missing teen found
LCSO Det. Jacob Davis confirmed that missing teen, Jocelyn G. Vasquez has been found. Jocelyn G. Vasquez, 15, was last seen Jan. 25 at North Lenoir High School. She is possibly in the area of La Grange near the Lenoir and Greene County line. She is a 5-foot, 5-inch Hispanic...
triwnews.com
Minimally Invasive Back Surgery Gave This 74-Year-Old A Fresh Start
CHARLOTTE – Sherry Clayton, 74, has always been active. She loves gardening, traveling and her independence. Like many people her age, she had arthritis – but it didn’t keep her from doing the things she loved. She kept pain at bay by being active, doing physical therapy and taking anti-inflammatory medication.
