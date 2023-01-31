Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Homelessness in Roanoke: The Dark SideCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
A Valentine's Day love story that enduresCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Local resources for the homeless are not guaranteed and often have conditions that must be metCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Salem goes above and beyond in helping homeless veterans find housingCheryl E PrestonSalem, VA
Opinion: Do Roanoke leaders want the homeless to die and decrease the surplus population?Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
NRVNews
Dobbins, Pearl Hight
Pearl Hight Dobbins, 103, of Radford, went home to be with her Lord on Thursday, February 2, 2023. She was preceded in death by her parents, J.W. and Bessie Hight; husband, Burman Dobbins; and daughter, Darlene D. Havens. Pearl and Burman were married for 43 years until his passing in...
NRVNews
Wimmer, Calvin Barry
Calvin Barry Wimmer, 80 of Narrows, Virginia departed this life to be with his Lord and Savior on February 2, 2023 with the love of his family by his side and in the care of Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Born in Giles County on June 26, 1942 he was a son of the late Raymond and Ina Warner Wimmer.
NRVNews
Nutter, Kenneth Robert
Kenneth Robert Nutter, age 77, of Blacksburg died, Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at his home. He was born in Christiansburg, Va. on November 8, 1945, to the late Jesse and Cordie Shelor Nutter. He was also preceded in death by twin infant sons. Kenneth was a Veteran of the United...
NRVNews
Mitchell, Jesse Monroe
Jesse Monroe Mitchell, age 78 of Pulaski passed away Friday, February 3, 2023 in Pulaski he was the son of the late Lawrence E. Mitchell and Georgia Guynn Mitchell. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Clyde, George and Ed Mitchell, sisters, Rosie Saunders, Virginia Patton, Peggy Morris.
NRVNews
Marshall, Sylvia Meredith
Sylvia Meredith Marshall, 96, of Radford, passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023. She worked her whole life as a telephone operator. Sylvia started working at C&P telephone and ended at Crestar bank as an operator. She loved gardening, especially her rose bushes. She was preceded in death by her...
NRVNews
Callahan, Richard B.
Richard B. Callahan, age 64, of Dublin, Va., passed away on January 30, 2023 surrounded by family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Mary; and brothers, Raymond Jr. and Ronald. He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Carrie; son, Raymond; daughter, Lynsey; son-in-law,...
NRVNews
Quesenberry, Mary Perdue
Mary Jane Perdue Quesenberry, 56 of Pearisburg, Virginia departed this life February 2, 2023 in the care of her family after a victorious and courageous battle with cancer. Born in Giles County, Virginia on December 8, 1966 she was a daughter of the late Danny and Maletta Sifford Perdue. Mary...
WDBJ7.com
Hometown Eats: Tammy’s Grill
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Super Bowl is almost here, and you might be searching for the perfect chicken wing for your party. WDBJ7′s Logan Sherrill found them at Tammy’s Grill in Martinsville for this week’s Hometown Eats. “Let’s make your taste buds happy today. You having...
NRVNews
Maxwell, Justin Massie
Justin Massie Maxwell left this world on Monday January 30, 2023. He resided in Hiwassee, Virginia. There will be more fish swimming in the river as Justin is no longer around to fish the rivers that he loved. Justin was an avid fisherman and an extremely gifted skateboarder, snowboarder, paintball player, and artist. He enjoyed staying up late at night playing Xbox with his brother Lucas, as well as going to the local disc golf course. He loved going out in the Great Outdoors to do many fun things. He liked all kinds of music and watched all sorts of movies. Justin owned many motorcycles over his life time and enjoyed going to Daytona and out for long rides with his dad. He grew up riding dirt bikes, 4-wheelers, Jeeps, and adventuring all around the beautiful area that he lived in. He had a special interest in keeping beautiful aquariums. He spent hours watching and cleaning his tanks, which were true living pieces of art, just like he was.
NRVNews
Smith, Ophelia Belk
Ophelia Belk Smith, 102 of Dublin, passed away peacefully at her home on the morning of Monday, January 30, 2023. Born on July 1, 1920, she was truly lady of grace and character who loved her family, friends and God. She was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel Smith,...
NRVNews
Karickhoff, Carl Willis
Carl Willis Karickhoff of 1075 Cassatt Lane, Christiansburg, VA passed away at home on January 30, 2023. He was born in Buckhannon, WV on May 6, 1931. He was preceded in death by his parents, Percy Camden and Wilma Pauline (Casto) Karickhoff. He was a graduate of West Virginia Wesleyan...
WSLS
New, gently used blanket donations needed for blanket drive for foster kids in Virginia
A foster care agency in Virginia is looking to wrap foster kids in love with its winter blanket drive. From now until Feb. 17, Braley & Thompson of Virginia will be collecting new and gently used blanket donations at locations across the Commonwealth. “At Braley & Thompson, we’re committed to...
NRVNews
Yeager, James Craig
James Craig Yeager, 76, 0f Christiansburg, VA passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023. James is survived by his wife, Ljiljana Yeager; daughter, Gretchen Yeager-Madrigal; son, Craig Yeager; brother, Steven Yeager; and many grandchildren, other family and friends. His wishes were to be cremated and a celebration of his life will be conducted at a later date.
NRVNews
Mills, Kyle Adam
Kyle “Adam” Mills’ Soul was Set Free on Wednesday January 25, 2023 at 22 Years Old. He was Born in Christiansburg, VA on June 02, 2000. He was Known for His Care Free Spirit. He Could Never Commit to Anything lol!! He was Happy Jumping from Place to Place and Never Worrying about the Future. He was Always Full of Jokes, High Energy and a Contagious Smile. He Wore His heart on His Sleeve, Loved Deeply and Forgave Easily.
Kyle Matt Moore Launches His Campaign For Sheriff Of Alleghany County-Covington
Kyle Matt Moore, who retired with the rank of sergeant from the Virginia State Police on Jan. 1, after serving 26 years in Alleghany County, has launched his campaign for sheriff of Alleghany County-Covington. Not many people get to marry their high school sweetheart, serve 29 years in the U.S. Army before retiring as a Master Sergeant and retire as a lawman after 26 years of service. Moore, who was born in Clintwood, Va. in 1970, graduated from Ervinton High School near Clintwood in 1988. “I left for basic training right after I graduated from high school, and right after basic training, I...
NRVNews
Devens, Mary Tansey
Mary Katharine (Tansey) Devens, 93, passed away quietly on February 2, 2023, in Blacksburg, Virginia. Her storied life recounts vivid images of historic events and military service, and demonstrates an enduring love of country, family, our Lord, and our Blessed Lady. Born in 1929 at West Point, New York, Mary...
NRVNews
St. Clair, Jim
Jim St. Clair, 84 of Trinity, North Carolina and formerly of Giles County, Virginia departed this life January 29, 2023 in the care of Hinkle Hospice House. Born in West Virginia on May 11, 1938 he was a son of the late Mary St. Clair Masters. Mr. St Clair was...
NRVNews
Harris, Jerrel Ray
Jerrel Ray Harris, 73 of Floyd, passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023. He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry & Nellie Harris. He is survived by his sisters, Beulah & Charles Conner and Rhonda & James Holland; nephews and niece, David Conner (Karen), Danah Meadows (Gene), Jason Turner (Wendy), and Wes Turner (Julie Scalza); and great-nephews and great-niece, Matthew Conner, Ian Conner, Solomon Mayes, Ethan Meadows, Hadley Turner, Hudson Turner, and William Curry.
wfirnews.com
The untold story of an African American community in Rocky Mount
A new exhibit at the Franklin County Library in Rocky Mount tells the untold story of the African American community’s impact on the Town’s growth. WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno reports:
tourcounsel.com
Tanglewood Mall | Shopping mall in Cave Spring, Virginia
Tanglewood Mall is a shopping mall in southwest Roanoke County, Virginia, United States. It originally opened for business March 28, 1973. The mall is currently managed by Urban Retail Properties. Tanglewood Mall is located at the intersection of US 220 and Route 419. The Roy L. Weber Expressway's southern terminus...
Comments / 0