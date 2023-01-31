Read full article on original website
an17.com
John Wyble announces candidacy for Louisiana State Representative District 75
Franklinton, LA — Today, Washington Parish School Board President and community advocate John Wyble announced his candidacy for Louisiana State Representative District 75. Wyble is an accomplished, nationally certified executive leader with more than 30 years of service as an advocate for education, healthcare, quality of life, and economic independence for all citizens. As a leader, strategist, and collaborator, he intends to bring his diverse experience leading complex organizations to the State Capitol and defend our rural values and communities.
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Fewer signatures needed to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Sources tell FOX 8 the number of signatures needed to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell is fewer than previously thought. FOX 8 has confirmed the numbers through several sources and through a document received from the Secretary of State’s office. The document received through a public...
an17.com
Southeastern instructor appointed to Latino Commission
HAMMOND – Southeastern Louisiana University Management Instructor Aristides Baraya has been appointed to the Latino Commission by the Louisiana Speaker of the House, the Hon. Clay Schexnayder. The main objective of the commission is to identify obstacles to the effective delivery of Louisiana state government services to Latin Americans,...
theadvocate.com
In $2M fight between Baton Rouge parks and state employee pensions, parish could be on the hook
While East Baton Rouge's parks system and state public employee retirement systems fight in court over $2 million in tax money, the sheriff is anticipating that parish government could be on the hook for the money in the meantime. Sheriff Sid Gautreaux's office is responsible for collecting taxes and distributing...
theadvocate.com
Rates for Baton Rouge school lawyers to go up $50 an hour, first change in 20 years
After almost two decades at the same rates, lawyers who do work for the East Baton Rouge Parish school system are in line to get a pay boost, bringing their rates in line with those recommended by the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office. The parish School Board on Thursday voted...
wbrz.com
Capitol Grocery owner speaks up after report of closure
BATON ROUGE - One of the owners of a grocery store that has served the Spanish Town community for more than 100 years is refuting suggestions that the business is shutting down. The Greater Baton Rouge Business Report on Friday indicated Capitol Grocery was closed and may not resume service...
stmarynow.com
JIm Brown: The murder of Barry Seal in Baton Rouge
If you’ve lived in Louisiana for any length of time, you probably are familiar with the name of international drug runner Barry Seal. Tom Cruise played the part of Seal in the 2017 movie “American made.” And Dennis Hopper played the same role in the 1991 film, “Doublecrossed.”
theadvocate.com
Community: BR Chapter of The Links honors 8 role models
The Baton Rouge Chapter of The Links honored eight Louisiana role models at its 15th annual New Orleans-style jazz brunch in December at the Renaissance Baton Rouge Hotel. Chapter President Cheryl Hall-DeRouen welcomed guests. Edward “Ted” James and Tisha Powell Wayne were co-emcees. The theme for the event,...
Slaughter Community Charter School becomes first in La. to allow resource officers to carry rifles
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Slaughter Community Charter School Board unanimously approved a measure that will arm their school resource officers (SROs) with rifles. The decision comes amid discussions around student safety, specifically after the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas. SCCS is the first school in Louisiana to allow...
an17.com
Sylvia "Sue" Pierce Perilloux
Sylvia "Sue" Pierce Perilloux, a longtime resident of Hammond, Louisiana, and Natchez, Mississippi, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023, at The Columns Community Care Center in Jonesville, Louisiana. Born on June 18, 1933, in McComb, Mississippi, she was the daughter of the late Clyde Leo Pierce and Ivel Golda Lewis Pierce.
an17.com
John Louis Appe
John Louis Appe passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, in Covington, Louisiana at the age of 81. John was born on April 12, 1941, in New Orleans, Louisiana to Effie (Edward) Curtis and Odette Caroline (Perez) Appe. He is survived by his four siblings: Gerald Lloyd Appe, Caroline Appe Sharpe, Jane Appe Millaway, and Catherine Appe McCrossen. He was predeceased by his half-brother Fredrick Carl Appe.
an17.com
Arnold Henry Ludwig
Arnold Henry Ludwig of Loranger, Louisiana, passed away at Landmark Nursing Center of Hammond, Louisiana on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at the age of 81. He was born on Saturday, June 28, 1941, in New Orleans, Louisiana. Arnold is survived by his daughters, Karen Kimmons (Jeff Kimmons) and, Susan Ludwig...
beckersdental.com
Louisiana dental office abruptly closes without notice
Esthetic Associates, a dental office in Baton Rouge, La., appears to have abruptly closed without notice, CBS affiliate WAFB reported Feb. 2. The general dentist at the practice is Tyler Lasseigne, DDS. One couple, Mattie and James Woodard, who are both patients at the practice, told WAFB they were scheduled...
an17.com
Tori Nicoll Banks
Tori Nicoll Banks passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023, in Hammond, Louisiana, at the age of 24. She was born on Saturday, December 19, 1998 in Hammond, Louisiana to Mandy and Bobby Guy. She was a resident of Tickfaw, Louisiana. Tori is survived by her Mother, Mandy Guy; Father,...
NOLA.com
Cantrell recall effort finds benefactor in Walk-On's co-owner
Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux's co-owner Richard "Rick" Farrell gave over $450,000 dollars to the campaign to oust Mayor LaToya Cantrell, accounting for nearly all of the $488,000 the recall effort raised between Oct. 1 and Dec. 29, 2022, according to a finance report filed Tuesday with the Louisiana ethics board. That...
brproud.com
East Baton Rouge School Board President addresses school fights resulting in new security measures
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — On Monday, an altercation between two girls at Scotlandville Magnet High School ended with students and parents in handcuffs. The East Baton Rouge School Board subsequently addressed school and student safety. Across East Baton Rouge Parish, multiple fights have occurred within the past year....
wbrz.com
Deputy stepping away from department, focusing on campaign for sheriff amid internal turmoil
PORT ALLEN - A major with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office — who's now campaigning to be the department's next sheriff — is distancing himself from an internal mess at the agency exposed in recent months by the WBRZ Investigative Unit. Zack Simmers published an announcement...
an17.com
Rose Marie Powell
Rose Marie Powell entered peacefully into eternal rest at the family home, surrounded by love on Friday, January 27, 2023, at the age of 71. Rose was the third of eight children born to Gene Powell, Jr. and Mercedes Crockett Powell on September 2, 1951. Rose graduated in 1969 from Pine View High School in Covington, Louisiana. She was a graduate of Southern University at New Orleans, Louisiana in 1974 with a Bachelor's degree in Accounting. She began her employment with Texaco, Incorporated in January, 1975 as an accountant and was later promoted to financial analyst. Rose's final few years of her career were with Chevron Oil which acquired Texaco Incorporated before her retirement in 2002 after 27 years of dedicated service. Rose accepted Christ at an early age at Doughty Chapel A.M.E. Church in Covington, Louisiana under the leadership of Rev. Peter S. Atkins. Upon relocation to New Orleans, she became a member of St. Matthews Chapel Baptist Church and was baptized by Rev. James E. Landrum. Years later, she became a member of Beacon Light Baptist Church. Rose was always a part of the choir. She loved to worship and sing praises to God. Rose joined Franklin Avenue Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor Fred Luter, Jr. and became a member of the choir. She participated and enjoyed Sunday School and Bible Study lessons with sisters and brothers in Christ. Rose was a willing, dedicated and faithful servant for the Lord until her health began to fail. Rose leaves to cherish her memories: her brothers, Barry Powell and Alton Powell; her sisters, Brenda Powell, Paula Powell and Benita Powell; two godchildren, Nicole Jones and Sidney Frimpong; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and devoted friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gene E. Powell, Jr. and Mercedes Crockett Powell, her brothers, Rev. Gene E. Powell, III, and Wiley Powell, Sr.
hbsdealer.com
Cameron Ashley expanding in Louisiana
Cameron Ashley Building Products, Inc. (Cameron Ashley) has opened its third distribution center in Louisiana. The new center, located in Covington, will stock roofing, gypsum, insulation, siding, forest products including engineered wood products, and associated accessories for delivery to customers’ jobsites and locations. The building products distributor said the...
Can Cantrell recall drive get enough signatures in 3 weeks?
There are just three weeks left to gather the more than 53,000 signatures needed to force a recall of New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell. As of last week, organizers said they were about 15,000 names short.
