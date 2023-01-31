First of all Democrats couldn't fix a problem if God walked 'em through it. Second, why a committee really?...sounds more loop hole/ walk around to circumnavigate voting.
The WA Democrats have fixed everything else so well in our State….Nothing should be behind closed doors and should be collaborative to get the best legislative result.
Our LE deserve to have our legislators working on fixes to help them protect them and the rest of us from the criminals that are running our state freely. This is spineless hogwash. I listened to 2 of them on Brandi’s radio show today. Spineless and more worried about their “party” than the people of Washington
