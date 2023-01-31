ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 14

Templeton
4d ago

First of all Democrats couldn't fix a problem if God walked 'em through it. Second, why a committee really?...sounds more loop hole/ walk around to circumnavigate voting.

Reply
10
Tim Hein
4d ago

The WA Democrats have fixed everything else so well in our State….Nothing should be behind closed doors and should be collaborative to get the best legislative result.

Reply
3
Amah Dee
4d ago

Our LE deserve to have our legislators working on fixes to help them protect them and the rest of us from the criminals that are running our state freely. This is spineless hogwash. I listened to 2 of them on Brandi’s radio show today. Spineless and more worried about their “party” than the people of Washington

Reply
3
The Center Square

Study propping up Washington police pursuit law called into question

(The Center Square) – The thing currently propping up Washington state’s controversial police pursuit law, which makes high-speed chases difficult for police to justify legally, is the belief that it is saving a great number of lives of innocent parties, either bystanders or passengers, who get hurt in such chases. “Rolling back police pursuit protections will not make us safer,” Dr. Martina Morris, a retired professor of statistics and sociology at the University of Washington, testified before the Washington House Community Safety, Justice, & Reentry...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

Reappeared report admits lower fatality drop off under Washington police pursuit law

(The Center Square) – The study cited by legislators to support Washington’s current police pursuit law, which makes police pursuits hard to justify legally, has reappeared on the website hosting it, but in an altered form. This new version admits the fall in fatalities of innocent parties from police chases wasn’t as dramatic as the original finding. As previously reported by The Center Square, for about 24 hours, the URL...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

Permit-to-purchase, assault weapons ban pass out of Washington House Committee

Two controversial firearms bills have passed out of the Washington House Civil Rights & Judiciary Committee. House Bill 1143 prohibits firearm dealers from selling or transferring guns unless the person has a valid permit to purchase firearms, mandates background checks and 10-day waiting periods for all transfers of firearms, and requires dealers to record every transfer. The bill also requires prospective gun buyers to apply directly to a state or local law enforcement agency to obtain a purchase permit prior to approaching any seller. ...
WASHINGTON STATE
Reason.com

Washington State's Democrats Float a Proposal To Make Voting Mandatory

The Washington state legislature is considering a new mandatory voting proposal, S.B. 5209, that would compel registered voters to return ballots in each primary and general election. The proposal is "about behavior modification," Sen. Patty Kuderer (D–Bellevue) argued at a committee meeting on Tuesday, likening the government's role in promoting voting to that of a parent.
WASHINGTON STATE
publicnewsservice.org

WA Bill Provides Free School Meals, But Worker Shortage is Hurdle

A measure in the Washington State Legislature would provide free school meals to K-12 students, but nutrition service workers are worried they are not being considered. The American Federation of Teachers of Washington represents kitchen workers and is supportive of the bill, but the union said lawmakers also need to ensure there is enough staff to provide the meals.
WASHINGTON STATE
