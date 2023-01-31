Read full article on original website
Related
snjtoday.com
Project Thanksgiving Sponsors Party for Homeless, Food Insecure
Project Thanksgiving sponsored a party for homeless and food-insecure individuals in honor of Martin Luther King Day. Spirit and Truth Ministries in Vineland hosted it. Each guest received a hot meal, gifts of new gloves and warm socks, and a gift bag of healthy snacks. FanZone in Vineland donated the gloves. Love through Laces donated the socks. Sarah Maxwell and Haley Marks helped serve the meal, then entertained the guests with several songs. A guest requested “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” and Haley obliged, much to the delight of the guest.
snjtoday.com
Cumberland County 4-H Ambassadors Selected
Current Cumberland County 4-H Ambassadors Emily Hyson and Payton Wilford relinquished their titles during the Cumberland County 4-H Ambassador Contest ceremonies at the 4-H Center held on Saturday evening, January 21. The program began at 6 p.m. when contestants highlighted their accomplishments and public speaking ability as they furnished the...
snjtoday.com
Meet Justin White
As we continue to get to introduce you to our Board Members here at the VDID/Main Street Vineland, this week we meet one of our newer members, Justin White, Esq. Although Justin may be new to our board, he is not new to Vineland or to our downtown. Justin grew...
snjtoday.com
Letter to the Editor
I am writing to thank Millville-area residents for sharing the true meaning of Christmas with children in need this past holiday season. Generosity throughout contributed to a successful shoebox gift collection season at drop-off locations for the Samaritan’s Purse project Operation Christmas Child. Across the U.S., the project collected over 9.3 million shoebox gifts in 2022. Combined with those collected from partnering countries in 2022, the ministry is now sending nearly 10.6 million shoebox gifts to children worldwide.
snjtoday.com
Millville Woman’s Club Hosts MLK Project
From left: Laura Badger, Southern District vice president; Linda Green, District Chair for Day of Service; Joann Schmidt, seated, MWC secretary; Caroline Dickson, MWC; Shirley Grygotis, Absecon; Barbara Westog, MWC; Mary Miskelly, MWC; Joan Fauver, president MWC; Barbara Heim, Cape May; Carole Speechley, president Cape May; and Mary Wolfe, Vineland, past president NJSFWC.
Comments / 0