Project Thanksgiving sponsored a party for homeless and food-insecure individuals in honor of Martin Luther King Day. Spirit and Truth Ministries in Vineland hosted it. Each guest received a hot meal, gifts of new gloves and warm socks, and a gift bag of healthy snacks. FanZone in Vineland donated the gloves. Love through Laces donated the socks. Sarah Maxwell and Haley Marks helped serve the meal, then entertained the guests with several songs. A guest requested “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” and Haley obliged, much to the delight of the guest.

VINELAND, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO