Kate Middleton Has Gone Through a ‘Dramatic Emotional Shift’ as Princess of Wales — Body Language Expert
According to body language experts, Kate Middleton has developed her royal presence and undergone a "dramatic emotional shift" as Princess of Wales.
Impossible Princess
Kylie Minogue asks what if. In her radiant pop world, every feeling tingles with possibility: the longed-for romance that you barely dare whisper, the intoxication after just one drop, the liberation under the strobe light. She is love’s defiant crusader who, in her 1987 single “I Should Be So Lucky,” made being ignored by a crush sound flat-out delightful. She has an answer to everything; rejection is her gasoline. You don’t want my love? Put your hand on your heart and tell me. Most famously, she is consumed with an infatuation so dizzying it defies words, bubbling to the surface only as la la la.
The Princess of Wales Broke the Queen’s “Golden Rule” By Revealing This Private Detail
It makes sense why Her late Majesty wanted to keep this close to the vest.
Harper's Bazaar
The Princess of Wales brightens up her royal wardrobe with a red trouser suit
Before she releases her new campaign on early childhood development advocacy, the Princess of Wales stepped out in a monochromatic red ensemble for a pre-launch event. In an open letter, Kate announced that her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood will spearhead the Shaping Us campaign, which intends to increase public awareness of the significance of a child's first five years of life. To promote the forthcoming enterprise, Kate and Prince William teamed up for an event at London's BAFTA.
Why King Charles wants Prince Harry at his coronation, but Prince William has concerns about the 'problem Prince'
Sources have revealed that while King Charles wants Prince Harry at his coronation, other members of the family have reservations
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Prince Harry fallout ‘could mark beginning of the end’ of monarchy, says King Charles biographer
Prince Harry’s memoir and the continuous toxicity of the royal family rupture could “mark the beginning of the end of the monarchy”, a biographer of King Charles has suggested.The book’s release is “not just a celebrity knockabout story”, Catherine Mayer warned, arguing that “the status of a significant institution of state” is ultimately at stake – its peril exacerbated by the “layers of secrecy and obfuscation” surrounding the royals.A wave of leaked extracts of the Duke of Sussex’s book Spare days ahead of its publication, fuelled by its accidental early release in Spain, crashed over Buckingham Palace this week,...
In Style
The Royal Family Is Reportedly Holding Peace Talks with Prince Harry Before King Charles’ Coronation
After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s exit from the royal family, which was followed by a secret-spilling memoir Spare and a Netflix documentary series Harry & Meghan — let’s just say the tension at Buckingham Palace is ultra-high. Despite the royal family staying silent over the ongoing list of bombshells shared so far in the memoir, royal expert Katie Nicholl says that they are just as shocked as everyone else by Harry's willingness to overshare.
Inside royal home ranked higher than Buckingham Palace where Meghan Markle was baptised – but Queen never lived there
It's been revealed that the world-famous Buckingham Palace is not in fact the highest ranked British royal residence. Despite it's impressive 775 rooms and host of incredible artefacts, the honour is reserved for St James' Palace, which is just a few metres away from its much grander counterpart. It was...
Leah Remini Stuns At Marc Anthony’s Wedding After Not Being In Attendance At J.Lo’s
Leah Remini wasn’t at Jennifer Lopez‘s wedding to Ben Affleck last summer, which was shocking since Leah, 52, and J.Lo, 53, have been close friends for a very long time. But a recent wedding that Leah did make it to was J.Lo’s ex-husband, Marc Anthony, 54, and Nadia Ferreira‘s lavish nuptials in Miami on January 28. Leah, who has known Marc for a long, long time as well, showed off her glamorous look for the “I Need To Know” hitmaker’s special day on Instagram.
King Charles and Prince William could have a major say in Archie and Lilibet’s future relationships
King Charles and Prince William could have a major say in Archie and Lilibet's lives because of one surprising royal rule
Queen Camilla Makes First Royal Visit for New Role That Previously Belonged to Prince Andrew
Queen Camilla is stepping out for a new royal role. On Tuesday, the Queen Consort traveled to see the Grenadier Guards, 1st Battalion, at the Lille Barracks in Aldershot, England. The visit was Queen Camilla's first since becoming Colonel of the celebrated regiment in December 2022, a role that previously belonged to her brother-in-law Prince Andrew.
Queen Consort Camilla Will Have a ‘Stressful Year’ in 2023 While King Charles Will Be ‘Successful,’ Predicts Celebrity Psychic
Queen Consort Camilla will have a difficult 2023, while King Charles will be successful in the upcoming year, according to a celebrity psychic.
King Charles ‘tells Prince Andrew there is no place’ for him at Buckingham Palace
King Charles III has informed the Duke of York he can no longer use his suite of rooms at Buckingham Palace, it has been reported.While the palace undergoes its £369m renovation, Prince Andrew’s belongings have reportedly been moved out and will not be returned again.According toThe Sun, the disgraced duke was told there is “no place” for him at the palace and he will have to move elsewhere if he wishes to remain in London.The newspaper quoted a source as saying: “The King has made it clear that Buckingham Palace is no place for Prince Andrew. “First his office...
Queen Camilla's new position 'could test friendship' with Princess Anne
Queen Camilla's friendship with Princess Anne may be tested by their change in authority in the 'royal pecking order,' claims expert
King Charles could reconcile with Prince Harry by changing his approach to the press. Here's why he probably won't.
In the wake of "Spare," Harry might get to attend King Charles III's coronation, but the king likely won't alter his relationship with UK tabloids.
Sea Coast Echo
King Charles makes major changes to upcoming coronation
King Charles will not wear the traditional costume on Coronation Day. The 74-year-old monarch - who acceded to the throne upon the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth last September - is set to receive his coronation ceremony on May 6 but has reportedly opted to wear a military uniform because the traditional breeches are "too dated."
BBC
King Charles III: Warm space opens at Highgrove House
A warm space for those worried about heating their homes is opening at one of King Charles III's properties. The Orchard Tearooms at Highgrove House in Tetbury, will open every Tuesday until the middle of March. Organised by the Prince's Foundation, the Gloucestershire Winter Warmers initiative aims to help combat...
Royal aide who quit in race row attends church service with King and Princess Royal
Lady Susan Hussey joined the King and the Princess Royal at a church service at Sandringham, two months after resigning in a racism row.The 83-year-old was pictured smiling after attending St Mary Magdalene Church on the royal family’s Norfolk estate on Sunday.It comes after she stepped down from an honorary role after asking Ngozi Fulani, a black British domestic violence campaigner, where she “really came from” at a Buckingham Palace event in December.Lady Susan wore a dark-coloured coat and hat and in one photo appeared to be clutching a white rose and grinning, as members of the public looked on.The...
Princess Diana’s Strapless Gown Sells at Sotheby’s for Over $600,000
A deep purple strapless gown designed by Victor Edelstein and worn by Princess Diana recently sold for more than six times its estimate at a Sotheby’s auction. A buyer went well past the high estimate of $100,000, winning the 1989 dress and its tulip-shaped stiffened skirt with a bid of $480,000 ($604,800 with fees). This is a new record for a Diana dress sold at auction. The dress had been previously sold by Christies New York on June 25, 1997, as part of a charity sale of nearly 80 dresses on behalf of the AIDS Crisis Trust and the Royal Marsden Hospital...
