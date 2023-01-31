ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Idaho State Journal

6th officer fired after beating death of Tyre Nichols

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A sixth Memphis officer was fired Friday after an internal police investigation showed he violated multiple department policies in the violent arrest of Tyre Nichols, including rules surrounding the deployment of a stun gun, officials said. Preston Hemphill had been suspended as he was investigated...
MEMPHIS, TN
Idaho State Journal

In Tyre Nichols' neighborhood, Black residents fear police

MEMPHIS (AP) — In a terrible way, the death of Tyre Nichols brings vindication to members of the Black community in Memphis who live in constant fear of the police. Often, before, people didn't believe them when told how bad it is.
MEMPHIS, TN

