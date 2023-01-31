Read full article on original website
NRVNews
Dobbins, Pearl Hight
Pearl Hight Dobbins, 103, of Radford, went home to be with her Lord on Thursday, February 2, 2023. She was preceded in death by her parents, J.W. and Bessie Hight; husband, Burman Dobbins; and daughter, Darlene D. Havens. Pearl and Burman were married for 43 years until his passing in...
NRVNews
Nutter, Kenneth Robert
Kenneth Robert Nutter, age 77, of Blacksburg died, Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at his home. He was born in Christiansburg, Va. on November 8, 1945, to the late Jesse and Cordie Shelor Nutter. He was also preceded in death by twin infant sons. Kenneth was a Veteran of the United...
NRVNews
Wimmer, Calvin Barry
Calvin Barry Wimmer, 80 of Narrows, Virginia departed this life to be with his Lord and Savior on February 2, 2023 with the love of his family by his side and in the care of Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Born in Giles County on June 26, 1942 he was a son of the late Raymond and Ina Warner Wimmer.
NRVNews
Mitchell, Jesse Monroe
Jesse Monroe Mitchell, age 78 of Pulaski passed away Friday, February 3, 2023 in Pulaski he was the son of the late Lawrence E. Mitchell and Georgia Guynn Mitchell. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Clyde, George and Ed Mitchell, sisters, Rosie Saunders, Virginia Patton, Peggy Morris.
NRVNews
Marshall, Sylvia Meredith
Sylvia Meredith Marshall, 96, of Radford, passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023. She worked her whole life as a telephone operator. Sylvia started working at C&P telephone and ended at Crestar bank as an operator. She loved gardening, especially her rose bushes. She was preceded in death by her...
WDBJ7.com
Hometown Eats: Tammy’s Grill
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Super Bowl is almost here, and you might be searching for the perfect chicken wing for your party. WDBJ7′s Logan Sherrill found them at Tammy’s Grill in Martinsville for this week’s Hometown Eats. “Let’s make your taste buds happy today. You having...
NRVNews
Smith, Ophelia Belk
Ophelia Belk Smith, 102 of Dublin, passed away peacefully at her home on the morning of Monday, January 30, 2023. Born on July 1, 1920, she was truly lady of grace and character who loved her family, friends and God. She was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel Smith,...
NRVNews
Quesenberry, Mary Perdue
Mary Jane Perdue Quesenberry, 56 of Pearisburg, Virginia departed this life February 2, 2023 in the care of her family after a victorious and courageous battle with cancer. Born in Giles County, Virginia on December 8, 1966 she was a daughter of the late Danny and Maletta Sifford Perdue. Mary...
NRVNews
Maxwell, Justin Massie
Justin Massie Maxwell left this world on Monday January 30, 2023. He resided in Hiwassee, Virginia. There will be more fish swimming in the river as Justin is no longer around to fish the rivers that he loved. Justin was an avid fisherman and an extremely gifted skateboarder, snowboarder, paintball player, and artist. He enjoyed staying up late at night playing Xbox with his brother Lucas, as well as going to the local disc golf course. He loved going out in the Great Outdoors to do many fun things. He liked all kinds of music and watched all sorts of movies. Justin owned many motorcycles over his life time and enjoyed going to Daytona and out for long rides with his dad. He grew up riding dirt bikes, 4-wheelers, Jeeps, and adventuring all around the beautiful area that he lived in. He had a special interest in keeping beautiful aquariums. He spent hours watching and cleaning his tanks, which were true living pieces of art, just like he was.
NRVNews
Noonkester, Michael Gibson
We are sad to announce that on Saturday, January 28, 2023, Michael Gibson Noonkester, loving husband, brother, father of four, and grandfather of four & a half, passed away at the age of 51. Mike was preceded in death by his father, David Noonkester; mother, Sandra; older sister, Beth. He...
WSLS
Feb. 3, 2023 Picture of the Day
Thanks to Shamrock Farms in Danville for sending today’s Picture of the Day. Want to see your pictures featured on air and online? You can send your pictures here through Pin It.
NRVNews
Karickhoff, Carl Willis
Carl Willis Karickhoff of 1075 Cassatt Lane, Christiansburg, VA passed away at home on January 30, 2023. He was born in Buckhannon, WV on May 6, 1931. He was preceded in death by his parents, Percy Camden and Wilma Pauline (Casto) Karickhoff. He was a graduate of West Virginia Wesleyan...
NRVNews
Mills, Kyle Adam
Kyle “Adam” Mills’ Soul was Set Free on Wednesday January 25, 2023 at 22 Years Old. He was Born in Christiansburg, VA on June 02, 2000. He was Known for His Care Free Spirit. He Could Never Commit to Anything lol!! He was Happy Jumping from Place to Place and Never Worrying about the Future. He was Always Full of Jokes, High Energy and a Contagious Smile. He Wore His heart on His Sleeve, Loved Deeply and Forgave Easily.
NRVNews
2023 Blacksburg Citizens Institute
Want to learn more about the Town of Blacksburg? Are you a new resident, retiree, or just someone who wants to get involved in the community? Join us for the 2023 Citizens Institute to meet town staff and to learn about the functions of your local government. Classes will be...
NRVNews
Yeager, James Craig
James Craig Yeager, 76, 0f Christiansburg, VA passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023. James is survived by his wife, Ljiljana Yeager; daughter, Gretchen Yeager-Madrigal; son, Craig Yeager; brother, Steven Yeager; and many grandchildren, other family and friends. His wishes were to be cremated and a celebration of his life will be conducted at a later date.
NRVNews
Free concert on Feb. 11
The music of Blue Connection and Nobody’s Business will be featured during New River Community College’s Concert Series event on Sat., Feb. 11, 2023. Music will begin at 6 p.m. in 117 Edwards Hall at NRCC in Dublin. Blue Connection is a hard driving traditional style bluegrass band...
NRVNews
Layman, Barbara Hilton
Barbara Hilton “Tinky” Layman, 80, of Pulaski, Va., passed away at Commonwealth Senior Living in Fairlawn, Va. on the morning of January 31, 2023. Tinky was born in Beckley, West Virginia on November 30, 1942 to the late James and Wilma Shanklin Hilton. She lived in Beckley to...
cardinalnews.org
In the Alleghany Highlands, two rival high schools begin the process of merging
What’s this math they are teaching in the newly created Alleghany Highlands School District?. That’s the equation school officials hope adds up to a successful consolidation of two rival high schools in Western Virginia: Alleghany and Covington. Beginning with the 2023-24 academic year, the neighboring schools’ student bodies...
WDBJ7.com
Ambulance transportation company cutting operations in three hometowns
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -LifeCare Medical Transports announced it’s cutting back operations in Danville, Martinsville, and Roanoke. “And it’s just it’s just not right,” said Robert Shelton. Shelton started working for LifeCare Medical Transports in 2018. Wednesday, he found out it was his last day. “And so...
NRVNews
St. Clair, Jim
Jim St. Clair, 84 of Trinity, North Carolina and formerly of Giles County, Virginia departed this life January 29, 2023 in the care of Hinkle Hospice House. Born in West Virginia on May 11, 1938 he was a son of the late Mary St. Clair Masters. Mr. St Clair was...
