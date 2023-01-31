Justin Massie Maxwell left this world on Monday January 30, 2023. He resided in Hiwassee, Virginia. There will be more fish swimming in the river as Justin is no longer around to fish the rivers that he loved. Justin was an avid fisherman and an extremely gifted skateboarder, snowboarder, paintball player, and artist. He enjoyed staying up late at night playing Xbox with his brother Lucas, as well as going to the local disc golf course. He loved going out in the Great Outdoors to do many fun things. He liked all kinds of music and watched all sorts of movies. Justin owned many motorcycles over his life time and enjoyed going to Daytona and out for long rides with his dad. He grew up riding dirt bikes, 4-wheelers, Jeeps, and adventuring all around the beautiful area that he lived in. He had a special interest in keeping beautiful aquariums. He spent hours watching and cleaning his tanks, which were true living pieces of art, just like he was.

HIWASSEE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO