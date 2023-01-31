Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
seehafernews.com
Visit Manitowoc Announces Discover Manitowoc Grant
Visit Manitowoc, the city’s Department of Tourism, along with the Room Tax Commission has announced a new grant. The Discover Manitowoc Grant program is designed to “provide funding assistance for the purpose of bringing events to fruition and more visitors to events held in the City of Manitowoc.”
seehafernews.com
Kiel Area Association of Commerce Hosting 32nd Annual Ice Sculpting Contest This Weekend
Downtown Kiel will be packed with artists as they partake in the 32nd Annual Ice Sculpting Contest. The event, hosted by the Kiel Area Association of Commerce, will have three divisions, Adults, Beginners, and Students. Carving of the 40-inch tall, 20-inch wide, and 11-inch deep blocks will begin at 8:30...
Door County Pulse
Dairy-Expansion Opponents Prepare for Permit-Renewal Hearing
A group opposed to the expansion of the Forestville-based S&S Jerseyland Dairy has developed a list of concerns in preparation for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’ (DNR) public hearing on the expansion, set for Feb. 7, 10 am, via Zoom. S&S Jerseyland Dairy is seeking to increase its...
seehafernews.com
Stories You May Have Missed, A Week in Review
– Senator Andre Jacque has introduced another bill, this one aimed at prohibiting felons from owning certain breeds of dogs. Click here to learn more about the bill. – What is going to happen to the old bandstand in Two Rivers’ Central Park? Click here to see the answer from City Manager Greg Buckley.
seehafernews.com
Rahr-West Museum Board of Directors to Meet Today
There is only one meeting on the docket today in the City of Manitowoc. The Rahr-West Art Museum Board of Directors will gather at the museum at 4:00 p.m. where the public will be given time to voice their input. After they review their financial accounts, the Board President will...
seehafernews.com
Two Rivers Public Works Committee to Discuss Ongoing Projects
There is one meeting on the calendar today in the City of Two Rivers. The Public Works Committee will be in the Committee Room in City Hall at 5:15 p.m. where they will start by giving the public time to voice their input. The group will then get updates on...
seehafernews.com
Above and Beyond Children’s Museum “Overwhelmed” From Public Support
3 Sheeps Brewing in Sheboygan recently held a fundraiser for the Above and Beyond Children’s Museum, and to say it was a success would be underselling it. Guests at 3 Sheeps raised over $11,000 during the ABCM Taproom Takeover, and when combined with a matching gift from an anonymous donor, the Museum brought in more than $23,000.
seehafernews.com
Two Rivers Historical Society to Hold a Rummage and Bake Sale to Benefit Washington House Museum
The Two Rivers Historical Society has announced an upcoming rummage and bake sale to benefit the Washington House Museum. The event will take place at the Museum, located at 1622 Jefferson Street in Two Rivers, on February 18th and 19th. Guests can stop in between 10:00 and 5:00 p.m. each...
Fox11online.com
Fox Valley residents encouraged to ride the bus on Transit Equity Day
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Fox Valley residents are encouraged to ride the bus on Friday in honor of Transit Equity Day. The national holiday promotes the public's right to safe, affordable and reliable transportation. It also honors the birthday of Rosa Parks, the black woman who refused to give up her...
WBAY Green Bay
New developments in case of Emerald Bay Retirement Community evictions
HOBART, Wis. (WBAY) - The people being evicted from the Emerald Bay Retirement Community will all have a place to go - before March 1st. That is what our reporter Jason Zimmerman was assured today after numerous conversations with health services officials and state lawmakers, plus a number of other agencies.
seehafernews.com
Two MPSD Committees to Gather Today
Two Committees in the Manitowoc Public School District are scheduled to hold meetings today. First up is the Buildings and Grounds Committee, which will be in the Board Room at the District Office on Lindbergh Drive at 4:30 p.m. They will discuss pools in the District and the Jefferson Elementary...
tourcounsel.com
East Towne Mall | Shopping mall in Madison, Wisconsin
East Towne Mall is an enclosed shopping mall owned by Lexington Realty International and Case Equity Partners, in Green Bay, Wisconsin in the United States. It is the only enclosed shopping mall within the city of Green Bay. A mall on the east side of Green Bay was first proposed...
seehafernews.com
Construction Begins for Denmark’s Link to the Central Brown County Water Authority’s System
Ground has been broken on a new water system for the Village of Denmark as they begin joining the Central Brown County Water Authority. In early 2022, village officials voted in favor of joining the Authority, and, in May 2022, it became official during a document signing event. Since then,...
seehafernews.com
Two Rivers And Manitowoc Holding Joint Meeting With The DOT
Manitowoc and Two Rivers City Officials are scheduled to hold a joint meeting with the State Department of Transportation today. Two Rivers City Manager Greg Buckley says discussions will center around the DOT’s plan to resurface all of Memorial Drive in 2025. Additionally, Buckley told us, “We have got...
seehafernews.com
Skarda And Lewis Lead Pro Links League with National Honor Counts
There were two National Honor Count series bowled last night at Meadow Sports Complex in Manitowoc. Both came in the Pro Links League according to secretary Jeff Senglaub. The top series came from Steve Skarda who rolled a 751 including games of 258, 267, and 224. Also, Kaitlyn Lewis turned...
seehafernews.com
Ships Gymnasts Edge Sheboygan Co-Op
In Girls Gymnastics last night, Manitowoc Lincoln was a winner over the Sheboygan co-op 124.48 to 122.8 on Parents Night at the JFK. The Ships were led by Raena Portmann, who was 2nd on bars and floor and placed 3rd on beam. Teammate Erin Borchardt was a runnerup finisher on...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sheboygan woman embezzled $100K from employer, prosecutors say
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Wis. - A Sheboygan woman is accused of embezzling more than $100,000 from her former employer, the Sheboygan County Home Builders Association, over the course of more than five years. Prosecutors say Krisi Kaiser, 42, blamed it on a dead man. According to a criminal complaint, Kaiser admitted...
seehafernews.com
Woodland Dunes to Host a Candlelight Snowshoe Hike This Weekend
The Woodlands Dunes Nature Center in Two Rivers invites everyone to participate in their Candlelight Snowshoe Hike this Saturday evening from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. You are invited to enjoy a fun winter night with your family, friends, or sweetie as you stroll along a candlelit trail in the beautiful night air.
wtaq.com
Oshkosh Defense Selected to Produce Truck Prototypes for Army
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Oshkosh Defense, LLC has been selected to produce U.S. Army’s Common Tactical Truck (CTT) prototypes. Oshkosh Defense designed six CTT variants, including a Load Handling System (LHS), Off-Road Tractor, Line Haul Tractor, Cargo, Wrecker, and Tanker. As part of the prototype award, Oshkosh Defense will build and deliver three variants to the U.S. Army for test and evaluation.
wearegreenbay.com
Shop deals and latest brands at Van Vreede’s
(WFRV) – If you need a seat for the game, or just to relax after a long day, Van Vreede’s is the place for comfort. Local 5 Live visited recently with a look at a wide-variety of options including a look at cool features on smart appliances. Plus when you shop Van Vreede’s, you’re guaranteed the customer service of a local company.
Comments / 0