ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A new program will help those who have a dream of working in law enforcement achieve that very goal. The Allen County Sheriff's Office has announced a new cadet program that will send future deputies to Rhodes State College Basic Police Officer Academy. The program will cover the cost of tuition and equipment for up to five cadets, and in addition, these cadets will receive full-time medical benefits and pay while enrolled in the academy. Upon completing a fitness certification, as well as the academy program, these officers will be hired as full-time deputies for Allen County.

ALLEN COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO