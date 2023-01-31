ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

Wounded veteran gifted custom SUV from southern Indiana dealership

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Trampus Miller, a retired Army veteran, leg amputee, former firefighter, and single dad doesn't get many 'thank yous', but that doesn't stop him from serving others. "I always feel like there's other people that deserve it more than me," said Miller. But Jeff Wyler Auto and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville barber shop owner collecting shoes for people in need

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One local business owner decided to pay it forward by leaving out shoes for anyone who needs them. Julius Wilkerson Jr., the owner of Big City Styles barber shop at 312 West Chestnut Street, said he set out the first pair of shoes outside his store on Jan. 5.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man accused of causing deadly Louisville crash arrested in Northern Ky.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been arrested for causing an accident last year that claimed the life of a woman. Yoan M. Enriquez-Fonfria, 36, of Hialeah, Fla., is facing felony charges of manslaughter, wanton endangerment and criminal mischief. He is also charged with misdemeanor assault and multiple traffic charges.
LOUISVILLE, KY
kicks96news.com

Body Found in Louisville Confirmed as Missing Teen

Police in Louisville have confirmed that a body found by railroad workers in some woods Monday is that of a teenager who had been reported missing Jan. 11. Montevious Goss, 16, was last seen getting into a truck on Dean Drive in Louisville. The Miss. Bureau of Investigation had issued an endangered/missing child alert for Doss. Louisville police say the circumstances surrounding his death are being investigated by multiple agencies.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Heavy police presence in apartment complex near Conway Middle School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police said significant activity is occurring in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood on Thursday morning. The initial report from Louisville Metro Police was reported on social media shortly after 11 a.m., confirming activity in the 6100 block of Julie Kay’s Way, near Conway Middle School.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Tuesday of Kentucky Derby week has a new theme: 502'sDay

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Most of Kentucky Derby week issomething. There's the Derby, obviously, on Saturday. Oaks the day before, Friday. Thursday eventually became known as "Thurby." And now, Tuesday will be known as "502'sDay." According to Churchill Downs, it "celebrates what makes Kentucky Derby Week special: the local community."
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

I-265 South crash causes all lanes to be blocked

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thursday morning commuters in Louisville should be aware of traffic blocked due to a crash on Interstate 265. All lanes along with the left and right shoulders are blocked on I-265 South at mile marker 25.4, which is in the I-64 area. Drivers can expect about...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: Man shot, killed in St. Dennis neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was found shot to death inside a vehicle in the St. Dennis neighborhood early Thursday morning. Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 3400 block of Buckeye Road around 8 a.m. According LMPD Major Russell Miller, a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: Woman arrested in 2022 Portland neighborhood gas station shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman has been arrested and charged with shooting another woman at a gas station last summer, according to Louisville Metro police. Lillian Bemiller, 42, of Shawnee, is accused of shooting and hitting a woman in the stomach at Boone's Gas Station on 22nd Street on July 24 last year.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

State Street in New Albany seeing increase in new business

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- New Albany is seeing a lot of growth when it comes to new businesses, especially in the northern part of the city. Construction and new projects can be seen up and down State Street, just off Interstate 265. It's growth that can seem like it's all happening at once.
NEW ALBANY, IN
WHAS11

LG&E restores power to downtown Louisville customers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A power outage in downtown Louisville affected businesses and events planned for Wednesday. The power went out at 3:15 p.m. according to the outage map. The LG&E power outage map showed the power was out from Second Street down to Ninth Street and impacted 38 different customers.
LOUISVILLE, KY

