NJ.com

WWE Hall of Fame wrestler hospitalized, fighting for his life

“Superstar” Billy Graham is fighting for his life. A GoFundMe has been created for the wrestling legend, which is asking for $25,000 to help the former WWF heavyweight champion. An update on his condition was posted on Wednesday. Friends, Wayne (Billy) has had a very rough run lately. He...
ClutchPoints

Sami Zayn gets a new WWE shirt after fallout with Roman Reigns

For the first time in the 2023 calendar year and in almost a calendar year, Sami Zayn is a man without a faction in WWE. Now sure, technically, Zayn most likely has Kevin Owens, who he saved at the end of the Royal Rumble, and maybe Jey Uso too, who walked away from his family after he watched Reigns once again take things too far in his megalomaniacal pursuit of power at all costs, but The Bloodline no longer recognizes him as a member, “The Honorary Uce” he is not, and in the end, “The Underdog from the Underground” is just… Sami Zayn.
OnlyHomers

WWE Icon Tragically Dies

World Wrestling Entertainment, better known throughout the world as WWE, has legions of adoring fans. These fans were saddened today with word that one of the all-time greats of the wrestling world has passed away at the age of 68.
wrestletalk.com

WWE Star Publicly Airs Grievances After Not Being Used For Months

A WWE star has aired their grievances after months of not being used in a series of now-deleted posts on social media. After signing with WWE in 2015, Aliyah made her main-roster debut in November 2021, joining the SmackDown brand. The former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion revealed that she...
ringsidenews.com

Brock Lesnar Wanted Sable To Leave WWE Before They Could Get Married

Rena Marlette Lesnar, better known by her ring name Sable, was among the most popular WWE divas of the Attitude Era. She has had two stints with WWE, and her return to the company happened quickly, considering the ugly fallout of her first departure. It was during her second run in WWE that Sable crossed paths with her current spouse, Brock Lesnar.
papermag.com

MMA Star Victoria Lee Dead at 18

MMA fighter Victoria Lee has died. She was 18. Her cause of death has yet to be revealed, though her passing is a huge loss for the MMA community. According to TMZ, the ONE Championship atomweight fighter — who just graduated high school in June — went undefeated during her brief career, which earned her the nickname "The Prodigy." Victoria was also crowned a Junior World Champion and an IMMAF Junior State and World Champion.
WAIPAHU, HI
Popculture

Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality

Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Vibe

Naomi Osaka Announces Pregnancy With Rapper Cordae

Naomi Osaka has announced that she is pregnant. The accomplished tennis star is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, rapper Cordae, and took to social media with the special news. “The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that it’s the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun. These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to,” wrote Osaka, 25. More from VIBE.comKeke Palmer's Pregnancy Has Been The "Cure" To Her AcneKeke Palmer Shares...
wrestlingheadlines.com

WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight: Roman Reigns, Elimination Chamber Qualifier, Title Match, More

The post-Royal Rumble edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live tonight from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. WWE has announced that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be on tonight’s show for the follow-up to Sami Zayn’s turn at the Royal Rumble. WWE is also teasing that Reigns will address his WrestleMania 39 title match against Cody Rhodes.
PennLive.com

Legendary former WWE wrestler has died

Legendary professional wrestler Lanny Poffo has died, according to reports. No cause of death has been reported. The death of Poffo, who is the brother of the “Macho Man” Randy Savage, was first reported by WWE Hall of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan. “With a very, very...
tjrwrestling.net

Shawn Michaels Addresses Mandy Rose Being Released By WWE

Shawn Michaels has commented WWE releasing former NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose after she held the championship for over one year. The December 13, 2022 edition of WWE NXT was the last time Mandy Rose was seen on WWE programming after a five year run in the company. At the time, Rose had been the NXT Women’s Champion for an incredible 413 days after running through most of the roster. On that episode of NXT, Roxanne Perez (who earned the title shot a few days earlier) challenged and beat Rose for the title in the main event of the show.
tjrwrestling.net

Vince McMahon & WWE Face New Lawsuit Over “Horrifying Allegations”

A fourth lawsuit is now facing WWE as an investor brings action against the company as a result of the “horrifying allegations” levelled at Vince McMahon. Dennis Palkon has brought an action against the company in Delaware’s Chancery Court. The suit claims to be concerned with allegations of sexual misconduct and rape that have been brought against Vince McMahon with the court filing reading:
DELAWARE STATE
wrestlinginc.com

Jey Uso's Actions Cast Doubt Over Upcoming WWE SmackDown Tag Title Match

Braun Strowman & Ricochet defeated Imperium in the finals of the "SmackDown" Tag Title Contender's Tournament on the "2/3 WWE SmackDown," earning a shot at The Usos' blue brand titles for next week's show. However, Jey Uso was conspicuous by his absence Friday, which has cast serious doubt over The Usos' upcoming title defense.
tjrwrestling.net

WWE Hall Of Famer Wants To Apologise For Being A Bully

A former WWE Hall Of Famer and Intercontinental Champion has admitted he was a bully to a fellow superstar, and hopes to get the opportunity to apologize to him in the future. Charles Wright wore plenty of hats during his time in WWE – and whilst he gained notoriety under the guises of Kama and Papa Shango, perhaps the most attention came from his time as the literal hat-wearing Godfather.
ewrestlingnews.com

Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For Drew McIntyre At WrestleMania 39

The card for WWE WrestleMania 39 continues to take shape and a new report has shed some light on what WWE has planned for three SmackDown stars. According to WrestleVotes, WWE is planning a triple threat match pitting Intercontinental Champion Gunther vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre. It was noted that it’s not 100% decided upon, but this is what several supporters are backing. They wrote,
wrestlinginc.com

The Boogeyman Reportedly Undergoes Surgery

Former WWE star Marty Wright, aka "The Boogeyman," had knee surgery last week, according to PWInsider. They reported Tuesday night that Wright, 58, is currently rehabbing after the procedure. Wright has shared photos from his recovery in recent days, but has not opened up about the exact reason he required surgery or what type of recovery he's facing. On Monday, Wright said it's "time to get started" on his rehab.
PWMania

Backstage News on The Usos Status for WWE Elimination Chamber

The Usos will defend their Tag Team Titles on SmackDown next week, but as seen this week, Roman Reigns hasn’t heard from Jey since the Royal Rumble, and his brother Jimmy says he hasn’t either. There’s a chance we won’t hear from Jey until after the Elimination Chamber...
ringsidenews.com

Bray Wyatt Blasted For Ruining Pro Wrestling

Bray Wyatt’s return to WWE has sparked widespread enthusiasm among fans, thanks to his intense rivalry with LA Knight. Known for his unpredictable nature, Bray Wyatt consistently keeps audiences on the edge of their seats. The recent unveiling of a new aspect of his character at the 2023 Royal Rumble only added to the excitement. That being said, it seems Wyatt was blasted for ruining pro wrestling.

