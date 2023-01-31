Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
Digital revolution inspires new research direction in ecosystem structural diversity
A special issue of the journal Frontiers in Ecology and the Environment lays the foundation for pursuing structural diversity as a new research direction in ecology. The issue also describes the digital data collection methods that enable the new research direction, and the applications of the work in various ecosystems.
Phys.org
Metalloradical catalysis guides new cobalt-based system that exploits unique features of homolytic radical reaction
A team of Boston College researchers has demonstrated an unprecedented catalytic approach that enables concurrent control of multiple convergences and selectivities in intermolecular amination of allylic carbon-hydrogen bonds in alkenes, a valued but challenging class of organic reactions, the team reported recently in Nature Chemistry. This new catalytic process allows...
Phys.org
Researchers uncover physics involved in a key process in Huntington's disease
Researchers from Princeton University have uncovered the physics of a cellular process linked to aggregation diseases, including Huntington's disease, paving the way to a deeper understanding of neurodegenerative disorders at the molecular level. Many critical systems within a cell function inside liquid droplets that are separated from their surrounding fluids...
Phys.org
Looking beyond microplastics: Cotton and synthetic microfibers impact behavior and growth of aquatic organisms
While microplastics have received significant attention in recent years for their negative environmental impacts, a new study from Oregon State University scientists found microfibers from synthetic materials as well as cotton impacted the behavior and growth of water organisms. "We're trying to shift the narrative a little bit because so...
Phys.org
An ultra-stable protein nanowire made by electric bacteria provides clues to combating climate change
Accelerated climate change is a major and acute threat to life on Earth. Rising temperatures are caused by microbes producing 50% of atmospheric methane which is 30-times more potent than CO2 at trapping heat. These elevated temperatures are also accelerating microbial growth and thus producing more greenhouse gases than can be used by plants, thus weakening the earth's ability to function as a carbon sink and further raising the global temperature.
Phys.org
Intermittent fasting spurs proliferation of liver cells in lab mice, study finds
Intermittent fasting—abstaining from eating for lengthy periods of time—spurs liver cells in laboratory mice to divide rapidly, according to a study led by researchers at Stanford Medicine. The finding challenges the long-standing belief that cells in the adult liver divide rarely and, when they do, primarily to repair damage to the organ. It is also the first to show an immediate effect of diet on liver cell biology.
New Map of All Matter In the Universe Reveals Something Strange About the Cosmic Web
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have unveiled an unprecedented map of all the matter in the universe using two very different telescopes, an effort that revealed weird inconsistencies between our observations and models of the so-called “cosmic web” that links the cosmos, according to new research.
Phys.org
Forest trees find a new watery 'sweet spot' when carbon dioxide levels are high, shows study
Trees living in conditions where carbon dioxide (CO2) levels have been artificially elevated are likely to become more efficient in conserving water. According to new findings, published by University of Birmingham researchers, the trees under increased CO2 treatment were able to increase their water use efficiency by increasing their carbon uptake while, simultaneously, conserving water by adjusting the opening and closing of pores on the leaves, called stomata.
Phys.org
New method extracts antioxidant nutrients from corn processing waste
A process for extracting nutritious antioxidant dietary fibers from corn starch production waste could turn tons of nearly-worthless bran into a valuable, circular resource. Corn bran is rich in the potent antioxidant, ferulic acid. Unfortunately this anti-inflammatory is trapped in an insoluble material matrix that humans can't digest. That is until now.
Phys.org
Improved estimates of carbon sinks and sources of northern ecosystems
A new study shows that a calculation method used by international measurement networks creates a systematic bias in carbon balance estimates for northern ecosystems. The study, led by the Finnish Meteorological Institute, shows that a machine learning method can be used to substantially reduce the error. A key method used...
Phys.org
Soon every spacecraft could navigate the solar system autonomously using pulsars
If you want to know where you are in space, you'd better bring along a map. But it's a little more complicated than riding shotgun on a family road trip. Spacecraft navigation beyond Earth orbit is usually carried out by mission control. A series of radio communication arrays across the planet, known as the Deep Space Network, allows operators to check in with space probes and update their navigational status. The system works, but it could be better. What if a spacecraft could autonomously determine its position, without needing to phone home? That's been a dream of aerospace engineers for a long time, and it's getting close to fruition.
Phys.org
The bubbling universe: A previously unknown phase transition in the early universe
Think of bringing a pot of water to the boil: As the temperature reaches the boiling point, bubbles form in the water, burst and evaporate as the water boils. This continues until there is no more water changing phase from liquid to steam. This is roughly the idea of what...
Phys.org
Unconventional superconductivity found in kagome metal
Physicists using advanced muon spin spectroscopy at Paul Scherrer Institute PSI found the missing link between their recent breakthrough in a kagome metal and unconventional superconductivity. The team uncovered an unconventional superconductivity that can be tuned with pressure, giving exciting potential for engineering quantum materials. A year ago, a group...
CNBC
Test proves that CO2 sucked from the air can be trapped in concrete
A California startup using rocks to soak up carbon dioxide from the air has teamed up with a Canadian company to mineralize the gas in concrete, a technological tie-up that is a first and they say could provide a model for fighting climate change globally. U.N. scientists concluded that removing...
Phys.org
Fluorescent nematodes can help monitor indoor air impurities
Good quality indoor air is crucial to our well-being, while impurities in the air can compromise our working capacity and health. Researchers at the University of Turku in Finland have developed a new method for measuring indoor air quality, making use of fluorescent strains of nematodes. Microbial or chemical contaminants...
Phys.org
A machine-learning tool that classifies catalytic reactions based on simulated kinetic signatures
A pair of chemists at the University of Manchester has developed a machine-learning tool that can be used to classify reactions based on simulated kinetic signatures of reactions. In their paper published in the journal Nature, Jordi Burés and Igor Larrosa describe combining two deep-learning algorithms to create a system that could speed up the process of new design reactions.
Phys.org
Mistaken fossil rewrites history of Indian subcontinent for second time
In 2020, amid the first pandemic lockdowns, a scientific conference scheduled to take place in India never happened. But a group of geologists who were already on site decided to make the most of their time and visited the Bhimbetka Rock Shelters, a series of caves with ancient cave art near Bhopal, India. There, they spotted the fossil of Dickinsonia¸ a flat, elongated and primitive animal from before complex animals evolved. It marked the first-ever discovery of Dickinsonia in India.
Phys.org
Engineer discovers method to improve pharmaceuticals through dolphin research
In the body, crystals—made of things such as calcium or a collection of urine—form masses that can cause pain and serious health conditions. A University of Houston crystals expert, Jeffrey Rimer, Abraham E. Dukler Professor of Chemical Engineering, known globally for his seminal breakthroughs using innovative methods to control crystals to help treat malaria and kidney stones, is reporting a new method to control the growth of ammonium urate crystals, the substance known to cause kidney stones in dolphins.
TechCrunch
Risilience, a climate analytics and risk assessment platform for enterprises, raises $26M
Spun out of the University of Cambridge’s Centre for Risk Studies (CCRS) back in 2021, Risilience says it has already amassed a number of high-profile enterprise customers, including Nestlé, Maersk, EasyJet, Burberry and Tesco. The raise comes as ESG (environmental, social, and [corporate] governance) startups across the spectrum...
Phys.org
Experiments to complete scientific understanding of how reduced gravity affects boiling and condensation
With temperatures on the moon ranging from minus 410 to a scorching 250 degrees Fahrenheit, it's an understatement to say that humans will need habitats with heat and air conditioning to survive there long term. But heating and cooling systems won't be effective enough to support habitats for lunar exploration...
Comments / 0