Louisiana State

Courthouse News Service

Calls grow for Louisiana to stop sending kids to adult prison

NEW ORLEANS (CN) — The American Bar Association can show its disapproval of Louisiana sending children to Angola prison by not doing business in the state, a panelist told the lawyers' organization Thursday afternoon. “ABA can say, ‘We came to Louisiana, and we spent our money, and we learned...
wrkf.org

New SPLC report reveals major lack of diversity in Louisiana law enforcement

This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Here's what it featured:. A recent study by the Southern Poverty Law Center Action Fund revealed that Louisiana sheriffs and prosecutors are overwhelmingly white and male. While over 33% of Louisiana’s population is Black only 6% of the sheriffs and 12% of the district attorneys are Black, which points to a significant disparity.
NOLA.com

State senator: True to reputation, Louisiana is a judicial hellhole

The American Tort Reform Foundation has published an annual “Judicial Hellholes” report since 2002. The most recent report has Louisiana landing at No. 7 among the worst legal climates in the entire country. This report compares Louisiana’s civil justice climate with the rest of the nation, and shows clearly that Louisiana’s current legal system allows trial lawyers to file more lawsuits for more money over more issues, promising big payouts from generous Louisiana juries.
The Center Square

Report: Louisiana state and local governments racking up the fines and fees

(The Center Square) — State and local governments in Louisiana collect some of the most fines and fees in the nation on a per capita basis, a reality that undermines the intent of the legal system, according to a new study. The Reason Foundation released a policy brief on Tuesday that summarizes existing research on the effects of fines and fees in the justice system, as well as a data visualization tool that provides a broader perspective on the situation in each state. ...
WDSU

Entergy offering help to file for earned income tax credit

NEW ORLEANS — Entergy is offering IRS-certified volunteers to help customers whoqualify for the earned income tax credit file for it. The help will be offered in-person at various locations across southeast Louisiana on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Here is the full list:. New...
The Center Square

Louisiana audits find three state university athletics programs are losing money

(The Center Square) — Athletic departments at several of Louisiana’s public universities are operating at a loss, according to recent reports from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a series of reports last week that examined whether financial statements for athletic departments at five of the state’s public universities complied with National Collegiate Athletic Association bylaws in fiscal year 2022. A review of the statement of revenues and...
