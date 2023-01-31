Read full article on original website
Insurance Shock: Homeowners' policies skyrocket - bad for all; worse for some
NEW ORLEANS — Darlinda Cook fulfilled a dream three years ago when, in her mid-50s, she finally became a homeowner, buying a damaged, rotting house in New Orleans East and turning it into a cozy, loving home. But now, she’s one of thousands of Louisiana homeowners being dragged to...
GMA Dave Trips: Louisiana African-American Heritage Trail
The Louisiana African American Heritage Trail includes museums, state historic sites, churches, universities and more. Three of those are right here in Acadiana.
Courthouse News Service
Calls grow for Louisiana to stop sending kids to adult prison
NEW ORLEANS (CN) — The American Bar Association can show its disapproval of Louisiana sending children to Angola prison by not doing business in the state, a panelist told the lawyers' organization Thursday afternoon. “ABA can say, ‘We came to Louisiana, and we spent our money, and we learned...
wrkf.org
New SPLC report reveals major lack of diversity in Louisiana law enforcement
This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Here's what it featured:. A recent study by the Southern Poverty Law Center Action Fund revealed that Louisiana sheriffs and prosecutors are overwhelmingly white and male. While over 33% of Louisiana’s population is Black only 6% of the sheriffs and 12% of the district attorneys are Black, which points to a significant disparity.
Former State Senator Elbert Guillory announces candidacy for Lt. Governor
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Former State Senator Elbert Guillory is running for Lieutenant Governor of Louisiana, according to a Thursday, Feb. 2 news release from his office. Guillory, a 78-year-old attorney, and Republican politician from Opelousas, has devoted 50 years to public service. His efforts began when he joined the Navy as a young […]
Augusta Free Press
Our youths deserve better than Angola, the most notorious prison in the world
“Angola, Can You Hear Us,” recently shortlisted for an Oscar, shines light through both the film and its related activism on the shameful legacy of the Louisiana State Penitentiary, or as it is more commonly known, Angola, the most notorious prison in the world. Instead of making reforms, Louisiana...
wrkf.org
Louisiana coastal authority secures $2B to fund first-of-its-kind sediment diversion
Louisiana will receive more than $2 billion to pay for an ambitious, first-of-its-kind plan to reconnect the Mississippi River to the degraded marshes on Plaquemines Parish’s west bank. A collective of federal and state agencies – the Louisiana Trustees Implementation Group – signed off on the multibillion-dollar Mid-Barataria Sediment...
KPLC TV
Local law firm provides disaster relief services to low-income survivors
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Southwest Louisiana disaster survivors have a great opportunity to get some help with application services if needed. Acadiana Legal Services Corporation brought their office unit to the Central Library in order to aid disaster survivors. This mobile unit in particular is referred to as the...
St. Landry Parish School Superintendent will step down at end of contract
ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The superintendent of St. Landry Parish schools will not be running for re-election. He made the announcement at Thursday’s school board meeting. “I informed the board as well as the public that I will not be seeking an extension to my contract, however, I will be completing the school year,” […]
NOLA.com
State senator: True to reputation, Louisiana is a judicial hellhole
The American Tort Reform Foundation has published an annual “Judicial Hellholes” report since 2002. The most recent report has Louisiana landing at No. 7 among the worst legal climates in the entire country. This report compares Louisiana’s civil justice climate with the rest of the nation, and shows clearly that Louisiana’s current legal system allows trial lawyers to file more lawsuits for more money over more issues, promising big payouts from generous Louisiana juries.
Report: Louisiana state and local governments racking up the fines and fees
(The Center Square) — State and local governments in Louisiana collect some of the most fines and fees in the nation on a per capita basis, a reality that undermines the intent of the legal system, according to a new study. The Reason Foundation released a policy brief on Tuesday that summarizes existing research on the effects of fines and fees in the justice system, as well as a data visualization tool that provides a broader perspective on the situation in each state. ...
WDSU
Former Louisiana state senator launches campaign for lieutenant governor
OPELOUSAS, La. — A former Louisiana senator has launched his campaign for lieutenant governor. Elbert Guillory, who was a former senator from Opelousas, announced on his social media pages that he will be running against Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser. Guillory was a senator until 2016. He switched from the...
WDSU
Entergy offering help to file for earned income tax credit
NEW ORLEANS — Entergy is offering IRS-certified volunteers to help customers whoqualify for the earned income tax credit file for it. The help will be offered in-person at various locations across southeast Louisiana on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Here is the full list:. New...
Entergy hosts Super Tax Event to assist Louisianans this Income Tax Season
Entergy is stepping in to help Louisianans this income tax season by hosting their Super Tax Day.
Traveling tour bus museum brings African American history to Louisiana parishes
The next stop for the Finding Our Roots African American Traveling Museum is Nichols University. T
kalb.com
In the midst of jury selection, Terrance Lavalais pleads to second degree murder
Carnival season is in full swing and Mardi Gras events are just around the corner in Central Louisiana. February is a busy month for the Rapides Parish School Board as they are using it to urge the community to get involved with early childhood education. Updated: 3 hours ago. |
Is It Legal To Warm Up Your Car On Cold Mornings In Louisiana?
You probably wouldn't think twice about warming up your car on a cold winter morning in Louisiana. I mean, you've probably got some ice on the windows, your seats are freezing, and your heater isn't going to warm up right away. Not to mention the fact you paid for that remote car starter. So of course you're not going to hesitate to warm your car up.
Billy Gaston Is This Week’s Caught in the Act Recipient
Every week, we mention on Kiss Country just how important it is to tell us about those people you know who are real blessings to our community. Thank the Lord that Brandy Hill was paying attention or we might have never known about Billy Gaston. Billy is one of those...
2 Louisiana Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
LawnStarter compared the biggest cities in the country to determine which are the "dirtiest."
Louisiana audits find three state university athletics programs are losing money
(The Center Square) — Athletic departments at several of Louisiana’s public universities are operating at a loss, according to recent reports from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a series of reports last week that examined whether financial statements for athletic departments at five of the state’s public universities complied with National Collegiate Athletic Association bylaws in fiscal year 2022. A review of the statement of revenues and...
