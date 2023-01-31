Read full article on original website
DC Studios' James Gunn Addresses Gal Gadot and Ezra Miller's DCU Futures
The future of the DC Universe is headed into new territory, now that DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran have announced the plans for the first ten projects on their slate. The duo's plans for the franchise are particularly interesting, as Gunn has made it clear that some existing roles within the franchise will be recast, while others will continue to be played by the same actors. Two major stars of the current crop of films whose futures are currently unknown are are Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot and The Flash star Ezra Miller, and there's been a lot of speculation about whether they both could return in a potential sequel in this new DCU or otherwise.
James Gunn Confirms How DC Video Games Will Fit Into Film & TV Slate
DC Studios head James Gunn has elaborated a bit more on how video games will fit into its new cinematic universe. Superhero games have dramatically evolved over the last 20 years or so. In the early 2000s, a lot of the biggest ones were tie-ins with the various superhero movies that were coming out at a rapid rate. That's how we got classics like Spider-Man 2 and X-Men Origins: Wolverine. However, some developers figured out how to crack the code and make some really prestigious standalone games like the Batman Arkham series and later, Marvel's Spider-Man. Movie tie-in games are largely a thing of the past as gaming has changed a lot since those days and instead, developers are focused on telling their own original stories.
DCU Theory: Superman Legacy & Brave and the Bold Are Setting Up A Super Sons Crossover
DC fans are buzzing like crazy after the DC Studios presentation this week, which revealed the first five films and five TV series that will constitute the first half of DC Universe Chapter One. Right at the top of the list are the next Superman and Batman reboot films, Superman: Legacy, and The Brave and the Bold.
James Gunn's Superman Trunks Poll Declares a Winner
Following the big reveal of Warner Bros' upcoming DC Cinematic Universe slate, titled "Gods and Monsters", one of the biggest pieces of news was the reveal of a new solo Superman film that would release in 2025. Superman: Legacy is looking to bring Clark Kent back to his roots, creating a much kinder Man of Steel than the previous iteration we had seen in the likes of Man of Steel, Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Justice League. Recently, Gunn asked fans whether they wanted to see the new Superman wearing his traditional trunks and the filmmaker has his answer.
Superman: Legacy's James Gunn Addresses Latest Casting Rumors
Earlier this week, James Gunn and Peter Safran revealed a very intricately thought out DC Studios slate that included a bunch of new projects. Among those projects were Superman: Legacy, The Brave and The Bold, The Authority, Creature Commandos, Swamp Thing and even a Green Lantern series titled Lanterns. Superman: Legacy is probably the most interesting of the bunch because not only is Gunn writing the film, both he and Safran hope for him to direct, but it's still up in the air. The film will be releasing on July 11th, 2025 and not only does it not have a director attached, it hasn't even begun looking for the next Man of Steel. A Twitter account that goes by the handle of @DCULeaks posted a baseless rumor that casting for Superman has begun with a random actor as the top contender and the DC Studios co-CEO quickly debunked it.
DC Releases Modern Cut of Batman
There have been many iterations of Batman seen on the big and small screen, and it was revealed this week that the sequel to Matt Reeves' The Batman officially has a title and that DC Studios is also working on a Brave and the Bold movie. Everyone has their own favorite Batman and for many, it's Michael Keaton, who starred in Batman (1988) and Batman Returns (1992). Today, DC released a modern recut trailer of the beloved 1989 film.
The Fast And Furious Legacy Trailer Released, Fast X Trailer Date Revealed
The Fast Saga has released "The Fast and the Furious – Legacy Trailer" – the first in what looks to be a nine-day campaign of taking us back through the nine trailers for the nine films in the series. All of this will build to the grand finale of the trailer for Fast X being released – the milestone tenth film in the franchise.
The Flash Star Says It's "Been Hard Watching" Ezra Miller Controversy Unfold
Warner Bros. had been trying to figure out what to do with The Flash movie for the better part of last year due to the ongoing controversy surrounding Ezra Miller. The studio had the choice of either canceling the movie, reshooting the movie with a different actor, or releasing it as is. It was finally decided that The Flash would be released with Miller still as the lead and the actor apologized for his actions and even started getting professional help. James Gunn and Peter Safran recently took over DC Studios and revealed a slate of projects that they're developing, and even praised The Flash as one of the best superhero movies ever. Now, one of The Flash's stars is speaking out on the entire situation with Miller. During a recent appearance on a red carpet, The Hollywood Reporter got a chance to talk with Kiersey Clemons, who plays Iris West, and she revealed that it's been hard watching everything unfold with her costar.
Sony Pictures TV Boss Comments on Status of Spider-Man Universe Shows
Things have been rather quiet regarding the slate of TV shows in Sony's Spider-Man Universe, but the president of Sony Pictures Television has commented on their status. While Tom Holland's Spider-Man swings on the big screen, moves are being made to continue broadening the franchise's appeal. We have the animated Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse releasing this summer, and other movies like Venom, Morbius, Kraven the Hunter, and Madame Web introducing new characters. As far as TV shows go, Cindy Moon will headline Silk: Spider Society for Amazon/MGM. While speaking about her new role as President of Sony Pictures Television Studios, Katherine Pope was asked by Deadline where things stand with the Spider-Man Universe of shows.
FOX Renews Fan-Favorite Series for Season 3
FOX has renewed a fan-favorite series for Season 3. The Cleaning Lady – the action-drama series starring Daredevil's Élodie Yung – is going to be coming back for its third season, after two successful seasons on the network (5.4 million viewers per episode, on average, in Season 2). There will be some creative changes: series co-showrunner Melissa Carter is exiting after Season 2, and will be replaced by Jeannine Renshaw (Grey's Anatomy, Angel, Manifest), who will also executive produce.
Paramount+ Now Streaming an Underseen Horror Gem
As with every new month, streamers have premiered a slew of new content for their subscribers, but Paramount+ may have just nabbed a crown jewel that no one else will have. Now available to watch on the streaming platform is 2009's The Loved Ones, an Australian horror movie that arrives with critical acclaim and is seldom is available to be seen online at all, making this a huge get for Paramount+. We've included the trailer for the movie below, but frankly it does spoil a few great moments, so watch at your own direction and maybe just see what we have to say below. You can sign up for Paramount+ by clicking here.
Hogwarts Legacy Launch Trailer Released
Hogwarts Legacy has just over a week left to go until it's fully out and playable, and ahead of that release, the game got its official launch trailer this week. It's got spells, creatures from the Harry Potter world, students participating in classes, and naturally, peril. The game itself is scheduled to be released on February 10th, though those who got certain special editions of the game will be able to play it a bit earlier.
New Netflix Documentary Premieres With Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Rating
One of Netflix latest documentaries has a perfect rating on Rotten Tomatoes. For fans of 90s pop culture, Pamela: A Love Story is batting a perfect average on the review aggregator site. Netflix made the move to announce it's own telling of the supermodel's history after so many projects have been made about her and the wild life she's witnessed. These days, Anderson is enjoying a much more quiet life. Still having the spotlight occasionally, but using her platform for causes she deems worthy. The doc presents an introdspective look at her life up until this point and focuses on her family as well. Something that doesn't often get mentioned in the other media treatments that have premiered on other streamers. Check out what the icon had to say to People when the film premiered.
The Last of Us Episode 4 Introduces Melanie Lynskey's Character
[Warning: This story contains spoilers from The Last of Us season 1.] "If I'm taking you with me, there's some rules you gotta follow," Joel (Pedro Pascal) told Ellie (Bella Ramsey) to end episode 3 of The Last of Us. Rule one: no bringing up Tess (Anna Torv), ever. Rule two: Ellie doesn't tell anyone about her Infected bite mark or her immunity to the Cordyceps infection. Rule three: "You do what I say when I say it." Those rules just might save her life when Joel and Ellie encounter Kathleen (Yellowjackets star Melanie Lynskey).
Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3 Featurette Released
Star Wars has released a new featurette for The Mandalorian Season 3, and you can watch it below!. Titled "Phenomenon", the new behind-the-scenes look at The Mandalorian focuses on the overall journey the series has taken, from being Star Wars' first live-action TV show to becoming the core of the franchise as a global phenomenon. The featurette has appearances and commentary from the biggest names involved with making the show – including Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy, Jon Favreau, and Dave Filoni, along with the directors involved with the series, including Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, Peyton Reed, and Taika Waititi. Greef Karga actor Carl Weathers (who else?) shows up to be the ambassador between a look at The Mandalorian's past, and what's to come in Season 3.
Spy x Family Cosplay Unites The Anime's Deadly Siblings
Spy x Family easily earned its place as one of the biggest new anime to hit the scene last year, introducing fans to the trio that is Loid, Yor, and Anya as they attempt to keep their secrets safe from the world, as well as from one another. The trio wasn't the only ones who were hiding some big secrets, as the Twilight Princess's brother, Yuri, had to hide his profession as well as an interrogator for the state, with two cosplayers bringing back the deadly siblings.
Erik Larsen Talks The Bloody, Eventful Savage Dragon #263
It has been a while since Erik Larsen released a new issue of Savage Dragon, but things appear to be back on track, with another issue solicited soon. The story, which sees Malcolm and Maxine take a trip to the beach -- only to find themselves face to face with the newer, more deranged version of Mako -- hit the stands today. A bloody standoff with Mako is mixed with some family drama...and a new chapter in the story of Billy Summers, who has been floating around since the death of his de facto guardian, Insect.
Marvel Reveals the Secret Origin of Avenger Prime
One of the biggest mysteries regarding the Avengers Assemble crossover involved the identity of Avenger Prime. This secret figure assembled a team of Earth's Mightiest Heroes from across the multiverse, to take on Mephisto, his Council of Red variants, and the Multiversal Masters of Evil. The long-simmer fight finally broke out in Avengers Assemble Alpha before spilling into Jason Aaron's Avengers and the Avengers Forever sister series. While guesses at who Avenger Prime could be ranged from Tony Stark to Kang the Conqueror himself, we found out who he was on the final page of Avengers Forever #13. Now, it's time to learn his secret history.
HBO Announces Donna Summer Documentary Release Date
HBO is getting set to release a Donna Summer documentary this year. Oscar and Emmy Award winning filmmaker Roger Ross Williams will be handling the picture. Love to Love You, Donna Summer will premier on HBO in May of 2023. The documentary will be available to stream on the HBO Max app as well. Julie Goldman produces alongside Carolyn Hepburn, Chris Clements, David Blackman, and Roger Ross Williams. J. Daniel Torres is aboard as a co-producer.
Avatar The Last Airbender Will Return This Year With Azula Story
Avatar The Last Airbender will return on two different fronts in the future, with Netflix continuing to work on its live-action television series which will adapt the initial animated series, and Paramount's Avatar Studios working on new projects that will bring us back to the original universe. These two takes on the bending universe aren't the only place where Avatar will return as a new graphic novel series is set to arrive later this year from Dark Horse Comics in Azula In The Spirit Temple.
