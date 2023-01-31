Warner Bros. had been trying to figure out what to do with The Flash movie for the better part of last year due to the ongoing controversy surrounding Ezra Miller. The studio had the choice of either canceling the movie, reshooting the movie with a different actor, or releasing it as is. It was finally decided that The Flash would be released with Miller still as the lead and the actor apologized for his actions and even started getting professional help. James Gunn and Peter Safran recently took over DC Studios and revealed a slate of projects that they're developing, and even praised The Flash as one of the best superhero movies ever. Now, one of The Flash's stars is speaking out on the entire situation with Miller. During a recent appearance on a red carpet, The Hollywood Reporter got a chance to talk with Kiersey Clemons, who plays Iris West, and she revealed that it's been hard watching everything unfold with her costar.

19 HOURS AGO