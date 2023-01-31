Read full article on original website
kusi.com
Oceanside High School Football celebrates their championship history
OCEANSIDE (KUSI) – When you talk about the most successful high school football programs in San Diego County, and the state of California, some would point to Cathedral Catholic, Mater Dei and Lincoln High School. But with all due respect to all those impressive schools, KUSI’s Paul Rudy says...
Mas Fuego Cocina and Tequilaria Joining The Shoppes at Carlsbad
Latin Fusion Restaurant and Tequila Bar Planning Third California Location
Former San Diego TV anchor, Sandra Maas suing KUSI
SAN DIEGO — Former San Diego television news anchor, Sandra Maas is suing local KUSI saying she was paid far less than her male counterpart. Maas also worked at CBS 8 from 1990-2001 before taking taking the job at KUSI. "It's humiliating to share everything that happened to me...
Oceanside's 'Tie-Dye' teacher is the city's newest hippie
OCEANSIDE, Calif. — When you pick out something to wear in the morning, you can choose an outfit that blends in or one that stands out in a crowd. In this Zevely Zone, I went to Oceanside for a kaleidoscope of color. Early on in my television career I...
Padres FanFest | Trolley, parking tips to get you to Petco Park
SAN DIEGO — The wait is almost over, San Diego. It's time to celebrate!. A record-breaking 140,000 San Diego Padres fans are expected to take over Downtown San Diego on Saturday for Padres FanFest at Petco Park. Parking, trolley tips. More than 100,000 fans are expected to celebrate the...
kusi.com
SANDAG denies El Cajon sub-committee representation
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – During a recent SANDAG board meeting, El Cajon was denied a seat on any committees. Mayor Bill Wells believes this is because El Cajon is the dumping ground for thousands of homeless and as such, the rest of the board wants to give them as little voice as possible.
Frida’s Taqueria Opening Second Location in Oceanside
Tijuana-Style Taqueria Expanding Their Reach in North County
SanDiego.com
Corvette Diner San Diego
San Diego is home to plenty of good eateries, but the Corvette Diner in Liberty Station’s Arts District might take the cake for the restaurant that feels more like a destination than just another place to grab food. Corvette Diner is an establishment in San Diego that has been...
Coast News
Oceanside Theatre Company and Oceanside Historical Society honor local Black entrepreneurs on Feb. 11
OCEANSIDE — Oceanside Chamber of Commerce Board Member Rushell Gordon sought out Oceanside Historical Society’s Kristi Hawthorne for answers to a simple question: “What can you tell me about Oceanside’s other black business owners?”. The response to that inquiry turned into an interactive multi-media exploration celebrating...
This San Diego beach town made Forbes’ ‘Best Places to Travel in 2023’ list
A North County beach town has earned some bragging rights as the only city in California to make Forbes Advisor Magazine’s “Best Places to Travel in 2023" list.
Man assaults couple waiting for the trolley on their way to an SDSU basketball game
SAN DIEGO — A 74-year-old man is recovering tonight after a man attacked him at a Mission Valley trolley station while he and his wife were on their way to an Aztec basketball game Saturday night. CBS 8’s Anna Laurel sat down with the man and his wife who...
Mar Rustico Announces Relocation to Chula Vista
Sister Restaurant to Tuetano Taqueria Will Close Location at Old Town Urban Market
This Girl Scout sold the most cookie boxes in all of San Diego last year
Sahara Rodriguez, a tenth grader and senior scout in Troop 6105, sold the most cookies out of all the San Diego Girl Scouts, with 8,024 boxes sold.
Mysterious 'Coronado Shipwreck' Is Once Again Visible in San Diego
This is such a rare occurence and it's right near Hotel del Coronado.
Low-flying military helicopter caught on video in downtown San Diego
Have you been hearing loud booming sounds this past week in the San Diego area? Well, that's because of pre-planned military training exercises, according to San Diego police.
NBC Los Angeles
One of Our State's Biggest Signs of Spring Just Popped in Carlsbad
"Would a woodchuck chuck wood" is a question that's commonly asked by kids, at least when they're repeating the timeless rhyme. But another important question has arisen on the morning of Feb. 2, 2023: Would the world's best-known woodchuck, a groundhog that goes by the famous name of Punxsutawney Phil, mind too much if one of California's most celebrated spring predictors shared his spotlight?
Aloha Ice Co. Planning Mission Valley Location
Carlsbad-Based Hawaiian Shave Ice Cafe to Join Westfield Mission Valley
Farmers cancel insurance for 338 homes in Rancho Bernardo
SAN DIEGO — More condo owners are coming forward to report Farmers Insurance has not renewed their property insurance due to wildfire risk. Residents in the 338-unit Morada condo complex may now be looking at thousands of dollars in special assessments to get insurance on the secondary market. CBS...
lomabeat.com
Five Places to See San Diego in Bloom
Spring showers will bring May flowers this year. During years where there is an unusual amount of rain, an explosion of wildflowers is likely to follow. This year, a super bloom may occur in California, which makes it the perfect time to visit various fields and gardens located near San Diego.
San Diego Channel
National City native earns 'Sailor of the Year' title for NAVSUP
NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) — A National City native was honored as the Naval Supply Systems Command's 2022 Sailor of the Year on Wednesday. Logistics Specialist First Class Christopher Estrella earned the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal for his superior performance, meritorious achievement, exceptional professionalism, personal initiative and loyal devotion to duty, NAVSUP's press release says.
