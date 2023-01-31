ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escondido, CA

kusi.com

Oceanside High School Football celebrates their championship history

OCEANSIDE (KUSI) – When you talk about the most successful high school football programs in San Diego County, and the state of California, some would point to Cathedral Catholic, Mater Dei and Lincoln High School. But with all due respect to all those impressive schools, KUSI’s Paul Rudy says...
OCEANSIDE, CA
CBS 8

Former San Diego TV anchor, Sandra Maas suing KUSI

SAN DIEGO — Former San Diego television news anchor, Sandra Maas is suing local KUSI saying she was paid far less than her male counterpart. Maas also worked at CBS 8 from 1990-2001 before taking taking the job at KUSI. "It's humiliating to share everything that happened to me...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

SANDAG denies El Cajon sub-committee representation

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – During a recent SANDAG board meeting, El Cajon was denied a seat on any committees. Mayor Bill Wells believes this is because El Cajon is the dumping ground for thousands of homeless and as such, the rest of the board wants to give them as little voice as possible.
EL CAJON, CA
SanDiego.com

Corvette Diner San Diego

San Diego is home to plenty of good eateries, but the Corvette Diner in Liberty Station’s Arts District might take the cake for the restaurant that feels more like a destination than just another place to grab food. Corvette Diner is an establishment in San Diego that has been...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC Los Angeles

One of Our State's Biggest Signs of Spring Just Popped in Carlsbad

"Would a woodchuck chuck wood" is a question that's commonly asked by kids, at least when they're repeating the timeless rhyme. But another important question has arisen on the morning of Feb. 2, 2023: Would the world's best-known woodchuck, a groundhog that goes by the famous name of Punxsutawney Phil, mind too much if one of California's most celebrated spring predictors shared his spotlight?
CARLSBAD, CA
CBS 8

Farmers cancel insurance for 338 homes in Rancho Bernardo

SAN DIEGO — More condo owners are coming forward to report Farmers Insurance has not renewed their property insurance due to wildfire risk. Residents in the 338-unit Morada condo complex may now be looking at thousands of dollars in special assessments to get insurance on the secondary market. CBS...
SAN DIEGO, CA
lomabeat.com

Five Places to See San Diego in Bloom

Spring showers will bring May flowers this year. During years where there is an unusual amount of rain, an explosion of wildflowers is likely to follow. This year, a super bloom may occur in California, which makes it the perfect time to visit various fields and gardens located near San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Channel

National City native earns 'Sailor of the Year' title for NAVSUP

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) — A National City native was honored as the Naval Supply Systems Command's 2022 Sailor of the Year on Wednesday. Logistics Specialist First Class Christopher Estrella earned the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal for his superior performance, meritorious achievement, exceptional professionalism, personal initiative and loyal devotion to duty, NAVSUP's press release says.
NATIONAL CITY, CA

