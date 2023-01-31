Read full article on original website
WATCH: Pentagon speaks on Chinese balloon spotted over Western U.S.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A huge, high-altitude Chinese balloon sailed across the U.S. on Friday, drawing severe Pentagon accusations of spying on sensitive military sites despite China’s firm denials. Secretary of State Antony Blinken abruptly canceled a high-stakes Beijing trip aimed at easing U.S.-China tensions. Watch the Pentagon briefing...
Israel’s attorney general says Netanyahu cannot be involved in judicial system overhaul
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel’s attorney general has told Benjamin Netanyahu that he must not be involved in an overhaul to the country’s judicial system proposed by his government because it would amount to a conflict of interest over the prime minister’s corruption trial, according to a letter made public Thursday.
West Bank Palestinian community faces removal as far-right Israel vows expansion
KHAN AL-AHMAR, West Bank (AP) — Protesters streaming up the windswept hills east of Jerusalem interrupted Maha Ali’s breakfast. Palestinian chants of support for her West Bank Bedouin community of Khan al-Ahmar, at risk of demolition by the Israeli army since it lost its legal protection over four years ago, drowned out the singing birds and bleating sheep.
NATO urges Russia to respect nuclear weapons pact with the U.S.
BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO called Friday on Russia to respect the only treaty it has with the United States aimed at keeping a lid on nuclear weapons expansion and urged Moscow to allow on-the-ground inspections of military sites to resume. The so-called New START Treaty was signed by Russia...
WATCH: State Department defends ambassador in Hungary amid interference accusations
The State Department came to the defense of its ambassador in Budapest Thursday after Hungary’s foreign minister accused U.S. Ambassador David Pressman of trying to interfere in Hungary’s internal affairs. Watch the briefing in the player above. Earlier Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto lashed out at comments in...
WATCH: White House speaks on police reform, Biden’s meeting with McCarthy
The White House is facing fresh pressure to advance the issue of police reform as Vice President Kamala Harris was called to the pulpit at the funeral for Tyre Nichols. Watch the briefing in the player above. Harris insisted the White House would settle for nothing less than ambitious federal...
WATCH: Biden and Harris speak at Democratic National Committee winter meeting
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — President Joe Biden sounded like a candidate making his case for a second term Friday night as he rallied a raucous meeting of national Democrats who chanted, “Four more years!”. Watch Biden’s remarks in the player above. The only thing missing was an official...
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders to give GOP response to Biden’s State of the Union address
WASHINGTON (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will deliver the Republican address to the nation in response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech next week as the GOP seeks to show it’s creating a new generation of leaders. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and...
WATCH: Strong job numbers show ‘economic plan is working,’ Biden says
Reflecting on the strength of new U.S. jobs numbers, President Joe Biden says his “economic plan is working.”. Watch Biden’s remarks in the player above. The government said Friday that employers added a sizzling 517,000 jobs last month and that the unemployment rate dipped to 3.4%, the lowest level since 1969.
WATCH: House Republicans vote to oust Democrat Omar from Foreign Affairs Committee
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans voted after a raucous debate Thursday to oust Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar from the chamber’s major Foreign Affairs Committee, citing her anti-Israel comments, in a dramatic escalation of tensions after Democrats last session booted far-right GOP lawmakers from committees over incendiary, violent remarks.
WATCH: Biden and Harris make remarks on strong jobs report during visit to Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — President Joe Biden hasn’t announced a reelection campaign, but some of the themes likely to be the centerpiece of that expected run should be on display Friday night when he addresses a national Democratic Party meeting. Watch their remarks in the player above. The president...
House Republicans prepare to kick off investigations into Biden White House
Lisa Desjardins is a correspondent for PBS NewsHour, where she covers news from the U.S. Capitol while also traveling across the country to report on how decisions in Washington affect people where they live and work.
Analysis: What to know about Peru’s ongoing, Indigenous-led protest movement
Peru is in the midst of a political and civil crisis. Weeks of protest have culminated in thousands descending on the capital amid violent clashes and running battles with police. Triggered by the recent removal from power of former leader Pedro Castillo, the protests have exposed deep divisions within the...
WATCH: Trump pleads the 5th in deposition for New York attorney general’s office
The New York Attorney General’s office released video of a deposition given by Donald Trump last August in its civil fraud investigation against the former president. Watch the released video in the player above. Trump opened the deposition clarifying past public statements that he intended not to use his...
WATCH: Biden urges unity at prayer breakfast meeting
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden delivered a message of unity at the National Prayer Breakfast on Thursday, the first time the annual event has been held since its leadership and structure were overhauled to distance it from a controversial private religious group. Watch Biden’s remarks in the player...
No classified documents found in FBI search of Biden’s beach house, lawyer says
WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI searched President Joe Biden’s vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Wednesday without finding any classified documents, the president’s attorney said. Agents did take some handwritten notes and other materials relating to Biden’s time as vice president for review. The search,...
U.S. sees unexpected surge in hiring with 517,000 jobs added in January despite Fed hikes
WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s employers added a stunning 517,000 jobs in January, a surprisingly strong gain in the face of the Federal Reserve’s aggressive drive to slow growth and tame inflation with higher interest rates. The unemployment rate dipped to 3.4%, the lowest level since 1969. Friday’s...
Israeli settler population in West Bank surpasses half a million
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s West Bank settler population now makes up more than half a million people, a pro-settler group said Thursday, crossing a major threshold. Settler leaders predicted even faster population growth under Israel’s new ultranationalist government. The report, by WestBankJewishPopulationStats.com and based on official figures,...
Russian missiles target civilian areas as EU officials visit Kyiv
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian missiles hit residential areas in an eastern Ukrainian city Thursday for the second time in 24 hours, while top European Union officials held talks with the government in Kyiv as the war with Russia approaches its one-year milestone. The latest strikes in Kramatorsk came...
Australia to remove British monarchy from new bank notes
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia is removing the British monarchy from its bank notes. The nation’s central bank said Thursday its new $5 bill would feature an Indigenous design rather than an image of King Charles III. But the king is still expected to appear on coins that currently bear the image of the late Queen Elizabeth II.
