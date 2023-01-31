Read full article on original website
One Race- HUMAN
2d ago
As a teacher AND parent I have no problem with the parent bill of rights. Let them inspect all day long. Problem comes when different parents have different ideas about what should be taught. Not everyone is Christian. Not everyone likes people based on their race. Some people are firmly against religious beliefs in science and some think it should be? Who gets listened to? Better solution is have elected school boards that answer to the people.
