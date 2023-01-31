Though a Janeway cameo isn't in the cards, Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Showrunner Terry Matalas teased that "other voyagers" might be around. With less than two weeks away until the season three premiere of Star Trek: Picard, executive producer & showrunner Terry Matalas is always happy to answer fan inquiries when he can… within reason. One such fan is hopeful that Kate Mulgrew makes her live-action return as she did in 2002's Nemesis, writing, "All I want from #StarTrekPicard is for Janeway to have a mini cameo. J-L asks her how her kid is doing bc they got in trouble again. Janeway rolls her eyes & says, 'Don't get me started. Sometimes I think they're the worst idea Chakotay & I ever had.' Is that so much to ask?🥺" Matalas dashed her hopes, but also cryptic response.

1 DAY AGO