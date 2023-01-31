Read full article on original website
NME
‘The Last Of Us Part 1’ PC launch delayed after the success of HBO’s adaptation
Following the success of the HBO adaptation of The Last Of Us, Naughty Dog has delayed the PC release of The Last Of Us Part 1. The Last Of Us was originally released in 2013 for PlayStation 3, with a sequel following in 2020. A remastered version of the original game, titled The Last Of Us Part 1, was released on the PlayStation 5 last September, while a PC release was set to follow on March 3, 2023.
No, An Eleven Spin-Off Is Not In The Works Says Stranger Things' Writers
Netflix had absolutely no idea what it had on its hands when "Stranger Things" premiered in 2016. To say the Duffer Brothers' science fiction drama was a hit would be a massive understatement, as the series has become practically synonymous with the streaming platform. Fast forward seven years, "Stranger Things"...
EW.com
Game of Thrones vet to play fire Na'vi leader in Avatar 3, Avatar 5 will go to earth
The first Avatar sequel showed audiences the way of water. The next one will show us the way of fire. After previously confirming Avatar 3 will introduce a new tribe of Na'vi known as the Ash People, producer Jon Landau says that Game of Thrones veteran Oona Chaplin has been cast to portray the leader of that clan, Varang.
EW.com
Nick Offerman's wife Megan Mullally convinced him to do The Last of Us: 'You have to do this'
Nick Offerman appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night and told the host that it was his wife who gave him the final push to play Bill on the show. Offerman previously told EW that he initially didn't have time in his schedule to take on the part of a prepper who finds love with a survivor Frank (Murray Bartlett) after the world falls apart in the face of a fungal plague.
Channing Tatum Reveals He Has Rights To Patrick Swayze Classic ‘Ghost’, Plans To Produce & Star In Remake
Channing Tatum has revealed that he has the rights to the classic 1990 romance Ghost from Paramount Pictures and plans to remake it. His disclosure that his production company Free Association has “the rights to Ghost” came during an interview with Vanity Fair, conducted while the actor-producer was making pottery. “Now I know why they put [pottery-making] in Ghost,” he joked. “This whole process is very, very sexual.” Tatum told Vanity Fair that he’ll play Patrick Swayze’s role in the new Ghost. “But we’re going to do something different,” he said, alluding to certain problematic elements in the storytelling of the original...
wegotthiscovered.com
If Scott Lang dies in ‘Quantumania’, James Gunn needs to cast Paul Rudd as DC’s own Ant-Man
The odds are not looking good for Scott Lang going into Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Ask any Marvel fan, and they’ll likely tell you that they are fearing for the astonishing shrinking hero’s safety as he heads towards what could be a fateful showdown with Jonathan Majors’s Kang the Conqueror, potentially the most dangerous villain the Avengers have ever faced. There’s a high a chance this could be Paul Rudd’s final hurrah in the MCU, then. But, luckily for him, James Gunn is starting up his own superhero universe over at DC that might be in need of his services.
The Duffer Brothers cut Charlie Heaton out of a 'Stranger Things' season 2 scene because he couldn't stop laughing at Joe Keery
In a new video with GQ, "Stranger Things" star Finn Wolfhard recounted a scene where Joe Keery's delivery of a line made his costar crack up.
EW.com
Whoopi Goldberg opens The View with hilarious special announcement: 'I sat on my glasses'
After a spate of maniacal inanimate objects — Joy Behar's nefarious chair, her noisy cell phone, and the elevator in her apartment building — spent most of 2022 terrorizing the ladies of The View, longtime moderator Whoopi Goldberg is finally striking back. "I need to tell you that...
EW.com
Frasier revival will bring Kelsey Grammer back to Boston (and maybe a certain bar)
Frasier is going back to where it all began. Paramount+ announced Wednesday that its revival of the Emmy-winning sitcom starring Kelsey Grammer as the snobby yet goodhearted psychiatrist Frasier Crane will move the action from Seattle back to Boston — the city where the character was first introduced on Cheers.
EW.com
Finn Wolfhard 'had a big smile' on his face when Stranger Things costar Noah Schnapp came out
The TV family that slays Vecnas together, stays together. And for Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard, that might not mean texting everyday, but it's certainly true when it comes to unconditional love for his friends. In a new interview with GQ, Wolfhard expressed how proud he was of his costar...
‘Gladiator’ Sequel Lands 2024 Release Date
Ridley Scott’s Gladiator sequel has landed a 2024 release date. The action movie will hit theaters Nov. 22, 2024 via Paramount. The project is a follow-up to Scott’s best picture-winning 2000 feature, which followed Maximus Decimus Meridius (Russell Crowe), a former general who is forced into being a common gladiator under the rule of Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix), a patricidal self-appointed Emperor of Rome. According to previous reports, the sequel’s story will center on Lucius, the son of Lucilla, played by Connie Nielsen, and the nephew of Phoenix’s Commodus. The project is currently untitled. More from The Hollywood ReporterIreland Smashes Oscar...
startattle.com
The Ark (Season 1 Episode 1) trailer, release date
After suffering a disaster, the remaining crew of spaceship Ark One must band together to survive. Startattle.com – The Ark | SYFY. The Ark (Season 1 Episode 1) trailer, release date. The Ark Season 1. The Ark is an American science fiction mystery drama television series created by Dean...
IGN
Seth Rogen Says The Boys Wouldn't Exist Without the Marvel Cinematic Universe
Seth Rogen has admitted he isn't a huge fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but is grateful for its success because it allows mature superhero shows like The Boys to exist. Speaking to Total Film, The Boys executive producer said that, while he has always loved comic books, he finds that Marvel Cinematic Universe films are geared towards kids and so doesn't enjoy them himself.
Collider
'True Lies' Series Trailer Reveals a Familiar Face From the James Cameron Movie
CBS original series, True Lies, inspired by the 1994 hit action-comedy movie of the same title, has released a new trailer. True Lies features Steve Howey and Ginger Gonzaga as the couple on a mission for their country. The series, which was initially set to premiere in February has a new March 1 release date, with the remaining episodes airing every Wednesday at 10 PM ET. The official trailer released today teases an action-packed series following the life of a married couple after the wife finds out her husband is a spy.
startattle.com
Evil Dead Rise (2023 movie) Horror, trailer, release date
A twisted tale of two estranged sisters whose reunion is cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons, thrusting them into a primal battle for survival as they face the most nightmarish version of family imaginable. Startattle.com – Evil Dead Rise 2023. Genre : Horror. Country : New Zealand...
EW.com
Sarah Michelle Gellar says secret Buffy producer Dolly Parton sent the cast Christmas gifts
What a way to make a livin': Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the longstanding rumor that Dolly Parton served as a producer on Buffy the Vampire Slayer. What's more, the country legend used to send the cast of the supernatural series gifts during the holidays. Gellar shared the tidbit during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, after host Jimmy Fallon questioned the validity of the rumor of Parton being an uncredited producer.
bleedingcool.com
Star Trek: Picard Season 3: No Janeway But "Other Voyagers" Teased
Though a Janeway cameo isn't in the cards, Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Showrunner Terry Matalas teased that "other voyagers" might be around. With less than two weeks away until the season three premiere of Star Trek: Picard, executive producer & showrunner Terry Matalas is always happy to answer fan inquiries when he can… within reason. One such fan is hopeful that Kate Mulgrew makes her live-action return as she did in 2002's Nemesis, writing, "All I want from #StarTrekPicard is for Janeway to have a mini cameo. J-L asks her how her kid is doing bc they got in trouble again. Janeway rolls her eyes & says, 'Don't get me started. Sometimes I think they're the worst idea Chakotay & I ever had.' Is that so much to ask?🥺" Matalas dashed her hopes, but also cryptic response.
EW.com
Get a sneak peek at Brett Goldstein's chest-hair-filled Harley Quinn cameo
A special episode of Harley Quinn is coming to HBO Max next week, just in time for Valentine's Day. In addition to catching up with the latest romantic developments between Harley (Kaley Cuoco) and girlfriend Poison Ivy (Lake Bell), the show makes time for appearances from all kinds of DC icons, from Darkseid (Michael Ironside) to Bane (James Adomian) to… Brett Goldstein?
EW.com
Netflix orders a second — and bigger — season of That '90s Show
Less than two weeks after its debut, That '90s Show has earned a second season. And it's going to be big. Or at least, a lot bigger than the first season. Netflix announced Friday that it has renewed the That '70s Show spin-off for season 2. While the first season contained 10 episodes, the second will boast 16 episodes.
EW.com
Knock at the Cabin ending explained: Here's how the M. Night Shyamalan twist differs from the book
Warning: This article contains spoilers about Knock at the Cabin. With another M. Night Shyamalan movie comes another Shyamalan twist. Following Glass, Old, and the latest episodes of Servant, Knock at the Cabin delivers a story that's meant to keep audiences guessing until its climactic ending. Based on Paul G....
