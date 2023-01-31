Read full article on original website
MyStateline.com
Rockford Fire battles large fire at auto parts store
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — In the Month of February many organizations in the Stateline are celebrating Black History Month. The Rock River Valley Swedish American Riverfront YMCA will be hosting an event each Thursday. This can be anywhere from dancing to painting all in an effort to educate people on black culture in the Stateline.
100fmrockford.com
What will happen with Hard Rock’s temporary Rockford casino? Here’s the ‘leading idea’
ROCKFORD — Geno Iafrate said when he came to Rockford to open Hard Rock‘s casino he was surprised to learn the city didn’t have a culinary school. It could have one in the future if Hard Rock‘s “leading idea” comes to fruition, Iafrate said Thursday during The Update, a new quarterly series from the Rockford Chamber of Commerce.
National store chain closes another location in Illinois
A major store chain is expected to close another one of its store locations in Illinois this week. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, a CVS Pharmacy in St. Charles is expected to close permanently, according to the Daily Herald.
WIFR
Safety concerns over Route 75 in South Beloit assessed
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Several serious car accidents at certain intersections along Route 75 in South Beloit pushed city leaders to propose changes to make the stretch of land safer for travelers. South Beloit city leaders will discuss the results of a Stateline Area Transportation Study with the Illinois Department...
Rockford food bank braces for end of extra SNAP benefits
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Food pantries are bracing for a possible up-tick in demand as SNAP benefits in Illinois decrease. Benefits will go back to pre-pandemic levels starting in March. About two million people in Illinois receive SNAP benefits, and families will see their benefits lowered anywhere between $90-$250 per person each month, depending on […]
rockrivercurrent.com
Nelson Knitting factory, once imagined as a Rockford museum site, now appears destined for demolition
ROCKFORD — The former Nelson Knitting factory, a nearly century-old building where classic red-heel socks were once made, was previously envisioned as a banquet hall and museum honoring Rockford’s industrial heritage. This week cleanup work began on the site that could set the stage for the building’s demolition....
northernpublicradio.org
Boone County Board up against some challenges in the new term
Boone County Board Chairman Rodney Riley spoke with WNIJ about items on the board’s agenda in the new term. Riley has been on the board since 2020 and was elected to a two-year term to succeed Chairman Karl Johnson. Automotive plant going ‘idle’. Last year Stellantis announced that...
Rockford factory, home of the sock monkey, is getting cleaned up
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A former Rockford manufacturer is getting cleaned up. The former Nelson Knitting Factory has sat empty since the early 90s, but the building comes with history. It was the home of the sock monkey. The first home for the snuggly stuffed animal is an icon of the City of Rockford. The […]
WIFR
Freeport city manager Randy Bukas to retire
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - “It has been an honor to serve the citizens of Freeport these past five years,” said Freeport city manager Randy Bukas. After 46 years in local government, Bukas announced his plans to retire Tuesday, effective June 30. “Freeport is a great place to live...
WIFR
Walgreens worker accused of stealing $25,000 at Rockford location
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 22-year-old Tajanae Glass has been charged with theft for allegedly stealing from the Walgreens where she worked, 2404 S. Perryville Road on Tuesday, January 31st. Glass was caught by the loss prevention manager at the store. By the time she was caught she’d already stolen around $25,000, according to Cherry Valley Police.
WIFR
Four Rockford men charged in connection with July 2022 Sinnissippi Park shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Four Rockford men are charged with murder in connection with a deadly shooting at a Rockford park last summer. Two men, a 27-year-old and a 28-year-old, were killed in the shooting at Sinnissippi Park on July 23. Two others were also hurt in the shooting. Below...
rockrivercurrent.com
Here are a dozen things to do this week in the Rockford area
ROCKFORD — The first weekend of February is coming up and there are a bunch of things to do in the Rockford area. You can sample beers from breweries around the region at 815 Ale Fest, celebrate Black History Month, have a laugh at a comedy show or shop for someone special at Indoor Rockford City Market.
MyStateline.com
Illinois man dies after driving into icy pond
A suburban Chicago man died after his car plunged into an icy pond overnight. A suburban Chicago man died after his car plunged into an icy pond overnight. Local students are taking on a friendly competition to help fill a critical need in our area, as part of Rock River Valley Blood Center's "School's United! to Save Lives" program.
WIFR
Stephenson County Fair Association announces fair dates for 2023
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The Stephenson County Fair Association is bringing the Fair to Freeport on July 25th-29th 2023. Grandstand events will be Midwest Summer National Tractor Pulls on Tuesday and Wednesday. Youth and Family Night with Scrambles and Tough Trucks will be on that Thursday. Friday night Bulls and...
nrgmediadixon.com
Rock Falls Authorities Warn of Fake Money Found Locally
Authorities in Rock Falls says a fake $20 bill was found locally, Tuesday. It is suggested you protect your customers and yourself by checking your cash and training your staff. Tips to help:. -Be sure to check all incoming $20 bills carefully and remember fake bills can come in any...
rockrivercurrent.com
815 Yoga Collective to expand with more holistic services at Edgebrook in Rockford
ROCKFORD — Ally Ubiparipovic and Jaime Fagan are ready for Rockford to see yoga as more than a workout class. The co-owners of 815 Yoga Collective are in the midst of renovating new studio space at the Edgebrook shopping center that will allow them to expand their focus from movement-based classes to a more holistic approach to mental and physical health.
WIFR
Rockford’s Busch Jeweler hosts grand opening
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On Christmas day, Busch Jewelers near Cherry Vale Mall suffered a catastrophe when the pipes in the store froze causing extensive damage. After a month of doing business at their smaller temporary store, the main store had it’s reopening on Saturday at 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
rockrivercurrent.com
Rockford-area real estate market saw record prices, fastest sale pace in ‘remarkable’ 2022
ROCKFORD — Homes in the region sold at their highest prices and moved off the market at the fastest-ever pace last year, according to year-end data released Tuesday by the NorthWest Illinois Alliance of Realtors. The average sale price throughout 2022 was $179,616, a 5% increase from $170,567 in...
Rockford non-profit asks for winter clothing donations
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Carpenter’s Place needs donations to help those less fortunate now that extreme cold weather is in the stateline. They are looking for warm gloves, warm men’s and women’s boots and men’s and women’s heavy coats. Any and all donations are wanted. Residents can drop them off at the non-profit’s outreach center, […]
Downtown Hot Spot Might be the Only Rockford Restaurant with Homemade English Muffins
To brunch or not to brunch? Is that even a question?. Brunch is obviously the best meal of the week. When you choose to go to brunch, you're choosing to do something extra special, a little out of the ordinary, and hopefully something extra delicious too. We have some very...
