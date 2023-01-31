ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

MyStateline.com

Rockford Fire battles large fire at auto parts store

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — In the Month of February many organizations in the Stateline are celebrating Black History Month. The Rock River Valley Swedish American Riverfront YMCA will be hosting an event each Thursday. This can be anywhere from dancing to painting all in an effort to educate people on black culture in the Stateline.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Safety concerns over Route 75 in South Beloit assessed

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Several serious car accidents at certain intersections along Route 75 in South Beloit pushed city leaders to propose changes to make the stretch of land safer for travelers. South Beloit city leaders will discuss the results of a Stateline Area Transportation Study with the Illinois Department...
SOUTH BELOIT, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford food bank braces for end of extra SNAP benefits

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Food pantries are bracing for a possible up-tick in demand as SNAP benefits in Illinois decrease. Benefits will go back to pre-pandemic levels starting in March. About two million people in Illinois receive SNAP benefits, and families will see their benefits lowered anywhere between $90-$250 per person each month, depending on […]
ROCKFORD, IL
northernpublicradio.org

Boone County Board up against some challenges in the new term

Boone County Board Chairman Rodney Riley spoke with WNIJ about items on the board’s agenda in the new term. Riley has been on the board since 2020 and was elected to a two-year term to succeed Chairman Karl Johnson. Automotive plant going ‘idle’. Last year Stellantis announced that...
BOONE COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Freeport city manager Randy Bukas to retire

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - “It has been an honor to serve the citizens of Freeport these past five years,” said Freeport city manager Randy Bukas. After 46 years in local government, Bukas announced his plans to retire Tuesday, effective June 30. “Freeport is a great place to live...
FREEPORT, IL
WIFR

Walgreens worker accused of stealing $25,000 at Rockford location

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 22-year-old Tajanae Glass has been charged with theft for allegedly stealing from the Walgreens where she worked, 2404 S. Perryville Road on Tuesday, January 31st. Glass was caught by the loss prevention manager at the store. By the time she was caught she’d already stolen around $25,000, according to Cherry Valley Police.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockrivercurrent.com

Here are a dozen things to do this week in the Rockford area

ROCKFORD — The first weekend of February is coming up and there are a bunch of things to do in the Rockford area. You can sample beers from breweries around the region at 815 Ale Fest, celebrate Black History Month, have a laugh at a comedy show or shop for someone special at Indoor Rockford City Market.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Illinois man dies after driving into icy pond

A suburban Chicago man died after his car plunged into an icy pond overnight. A suburban Chicago man died after his car plunged into an icy pond overnight. Local students are taking on a friendly competition to help fill a critical need in our area, as part of Rock River Valley Blood Center's "School's United! to Save Lives" program.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Stephenson County Fair Association announces fair dates for 2023

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The Stephenson County Fair Association is bringing the Fair to Freeport on July 25th-29th 2023. Grandstand events will be Midwest Summer National Tractor Pulls on Tuesday and Wednesday. Youth and Family Night with Scrambles and Tough Trucks will be on that Thursday. Friday night Bulls and...
FREEPORT, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Rock Falls Authorities Warn of Fake Money Found Locally

Authorities in Rock Falls says a fake $20 bill was found locally, Tuesday. It is suggested you protect your customers and yourself by checking your cash and training your staff. Tips to help:. -Be sure to check all incoming $20 bills carefully and remember fake bills can come in any...
ROCK FALLS, IL
rockrivercurrent.com

815 Yoga Collective to expand with more holistic services at Edgebrook in Rockford

ROCKFORD — Ally Ubiparipovic and Jaime Fagan are ready for Rockford to see yoga as more than a workout class. The co-owners of 815 Yoga Collective are in the midst of renovating new studio space at the Edgebrook shopping center that will allow them to expand their focus from movement-based classes to a more holistic approach to mental and physical health.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford’s Busch Jeweler hosts grand opening

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On Christmas day, Busch Jewelers near Cherry Vale Mall suffered a catastrophe when the pipes in the store froze causing extensive damage. After a month of doing business at their smaller temporary store, the main store had it’s reopening on Saturday at 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford non-profit asks for winter clothing donations

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Carpenter’s Place needs donations to help those less fortunate now that extreme cold weather is in the stateline. They are looking for warm gloves, warm men’s and women’s boots and men’s and women’s heavy coats. Any and all donations are wanted. Residents can drop them off at the non-profit’s outreach center, […]
ROCKFORD, IL

