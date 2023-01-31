ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton man sentenced for fatally shooting speeding driver

By Callie Cassick
 3 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — A Dayton man is facing almost 30 years in prison after being convicted of a homicide in May 2021 in which he fatally shot a speeding driver.

53-year-old Christopher Oakes has been sentenced to 24 to 29.5 years in prison after being convicted of the fatal shooting of Jacob Osborne, according to a release from the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

On the evening of Sunday, May 16, 2021, police were investigating a traffic incident when they learned the vehicle in question was on the railroad tracks on Huffman Avenue.

When they arrived at the vehicle, the officers discovered the deceased driver inside, later identified as 22‐year‐old Jacob Osborne.

Dayton Police believe the victim was “driving at a high rate of speed through neighborhoods for an extended period of time” when he was shot while on Hamilton Avenue.

Further investigation determined Oakes had fired the fatal shot towards the vehicle from his lawn.

The Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Oakes on multiple felony counts in connection to the fatal shooting, the release states.

On Jan. 9, 2023, Oakes entered guilty pleas and was found guilty by the court on counts of: Involuntary Manslaughter, Discharge of a Firearm On or Near Prohibited Premises, Tampering with Evidence, and Having Weapons While Under Disability.

On Tuesday, Oakes was sentenced to serve a total of 24 to 29.5 years in prison.

