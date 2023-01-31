Read full article on original website
Miami-Dade Teacher of the Year wins New Car from Kendall Toyota
Since 2011, Kendall Toyota has donated a brand new car to the Teacher of the Year for Miami-Dade County Public Schools. This year during the 2024 Francisco R. Walker Teacher of the Year event, fifth-grade teacher Don Clerveaux was selected as the winner and took home the grand prize. Clerveaux...
Michael Miller talks with Debra Webb and David Granirer
Debra Webb from the Key Clubhouse of South Florida, and David Granirer joins Michael Miller where they talk about mental health.
Performers Named for 7th Annual Miami Beach Youth Music Festival
The Miami Beach Rock Ensemble will headline the upcoming 7th Annual Miami Beach Youth Music Festival on Saturday, March 11 at the Miami Beach Bandshell. The event is sponsored by the City of Miami Beach and The Rhythm Foundation to highlight talented young people from the Miami Beach area. "The...
Officer of the Month Sergeant Engelbert Guzman
At the City of Homestead’s monthly council meetings, Councilman Larry Roth, usually does the recognition of the outstanding police officers and officer/s of the month. At the January 25th , City Council meeting Special Presentations, Mr. Roth made an exception and turned the mic over to Vice-Mayor Julio Guzman. The presentation became more of a family affair, with Vice- Mayor Guzman making the Officer of the Month presentation to his older brother, Sergeant Engelbert “Bert” Guzman for his dedication to service.
Carlos Ribero speaks with Carlos Sanchez, President of Miami Water Heater
Carlos Ribero, president of nextMedia, speaks with Carlos Sanchez, President of Miami Water Heater.
Fara Sax, The Community Voice welcomes Dr. Charlton Easton Collie, Jr from Optum
Dr. Charlton Easton Collie, Jr addresses heart health and how Optum treats patients like family with Fara Sax on The Community Voice.
Florida Supervisor of Elections Scholarship Opportunities for College Students in Broward
The Florida Supervisors of Elections Association will offer four $1,200 scholarships for 2023 to college students. Applicants must be registered Florida voters and live in the state for at least the preceding two years. Applicants must be either a Political Science, Public Administration, Business Administration, or Journalism/Mass Communication major and...
TROPICAL DISTILLERS OPENS IN MIAMI’S URBAN CORE OF ALLAPATTAH
Distillery, Cocktail Bar and Premium Brand Experience Featuring Tours, Tastings, Cocktail Classes, Tropical Drinks, Food Trucks and More!. In a city full of clubs, bars and restaurants serving locals and tourists from around the globe, Tropical Distillers, Miami’s Distillery ™ is opening its doors as Florida’s newest and most advanced distillery and bar. Centrally located in the heart of Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood, Tropical Distillers is educational and immersive, a memorable destination to showcase the best of what Magic City has to offer. Jointly owned by NFL All-Pros Mike and Maurkice Pouncey and luxury real estate expert Kim Rodestein, Tropical Distillers is Miami’s first distillery, offering guests a one-of-a-kind premium liqueur brand experience that includes tastings, tours, events, an indoor-outdoor cocktail bar, food trucks and a gift shop. Tropical Distillers is home to J.F. Haden’s Liqueur, America’s Craft Liqueur Company ™, featuring Mango, Espresso and Citrus liqueur available onsite and for distribution nationwide.
MIAMI MARLINS BEGIN BLACK HISTORY MONTH CELEBRATION WITH CLASSROOM VISITS AT POINCIANA PARK ELEMENTARY ON MONDAY, FEBRUARY 6
The Miami Marlins along with the Miami Marlins Foundation are celebrating the start of Black History Month with a school visit on Monday, February 6 to Poinciana Park Elementary – a Miami Marlins Foundation Slugger Schoolhouse presented by PNC Bank. World Series Champion Juan Pierre along with Marlins Vice President of Ticket Sales and Service Andre Luck will lead lessons for 2nd and 3rd graders about prominent Black historic figures and hold a conversation with the students about race and equality.
Downtown Dadeland Welcomes Six New Restaurants and Concepts to the Neighborhood
Kendall: Downtown Dadeland is excited to welcome six new concepts to the neighborhood. Crema Gourmet, Eleventh Street Pizza, Mensch, Osso Steakhouse, Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming, and Epic Laser are all open or soon to be opening at Downtown Dadeland. "We are excited to welcome new concepts like cafes, restaurants,...
MANDRAKE IS MIAMI BEACH’S PREMIERE SPOT FOR THE SOCIAL SCENE
Mandrake, an eccentric restaurant serving world-class cuisine, and vibrant live entertainment with a buzzy atmosphere, takes pride in being recognized as one of the top restaurants quickly taking over the Miami scene and celebrity sightings. Melissa Granda and Nahim Jorge Bonilla are the visionaries behind Mandrake Miami. They are genuinely...
MORE THAN 3,500 BOYS AND GIRLS TO TAKE THE FIELD IN MARLINS JERSEYS TO PLAY BALL AS MIAMI MARLINS FOUNDATION AND JOE DIMAGGIO CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL TEAM UP FOR 2023 MARLINS YOUTH ACADEMY TEE BALL INITIATIVE
The Miami Marlins Foundation and Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital are teaming up for a great cause – to provide young boys and girls across South Florida the opportunity to play the game. With the Marlins Youth Academy Spring Tee Ball Initiative, presented by Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, more than 3,500 kids from Monroe, Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties will suit up in Marlins gear to play ball!
BRIGHTSTAR CREDIT UNION HELPS PETS FIND “FUREVER” HOMES AT THE “ADOPT A SWEETHEART” EVENT AT THE HUMANE SOCIETY OF BROWARD COUNTY
WHO/WHAT: BrightStar Credit Union and The Humane Society of Broward County are finding forever homes for pets in need at the annual "Adopt A Sweetheart" event, taking place on February 12, 2023, through February 14, 2023, at the Humane Society of Broward County. Whether it's a pooch to...
Gay Ocho Festival Returns to Calle Ocho
The nation’s largest diversity and inclusion festival Gay8 Festival, is FREE and back on SUNDAY February 19th, 2023 at the famous CALLE OCHO from SW 12th AVE to SW 17th AVE (11AM-11PM). Join us as we ask people from all over the world to come to Little Havana to #LiveYourStoryHere for the fiesta of a lifetime. The festival features Dancing Queen: An ABBA Salute, live latin music, 8 performance stages, international DJs, a fashion show, a street parade, free films, a comedy show, great bites and so much more. Don’t miss it!! Make sure to purchase VIP tickets for a great experience. Find stage performance times and other important information at Gay8festival.com.
Miami Beach’s Preserved Architectural History Awaits Design Enthusiasts on The Heels of the Recent 46th Annual Art Deco Weekend
Where to stay and what to explore and see during an art-inspired vacation. The 46th annual Art Deco Weekend recently showcased Miami Beach’s unique collection of Art Deco design and architecture in open-air style. Travelers making their way to Miami Beach in the near future will feel the residual energy of the weekend and find an abundance of offerings and experiences that embody how Miami Beach became the birthplace of Art Deco design and the most visited Art Deco District in the world with more than 800 historic, pastel-colored buildings representing the signature architectural style.
STYLE Catering Inc. Dazzles at RM Sotheby’s Pop-Up Miami Auction
The internationally recognized event drew top car collectors from around the globe. Led by founder Shaneil Sibblies, STYLE Catering, Inc., a luxury special event catering company, was hired to bring their expert touch to the unique architectural venue, 1111 Lincoln, which set the stage for record auction results at RM Sotheby’s one-night-only destination event for car collectors in Miami this past December, which collected $40,261,160 in total sales, and a 98% sell-through.
Aspen Ideas: Climate Announces New Speakers, Latest Plans for Climate Solutions Event in Miami Beach
Confirmed speakers include science educator Bill Nye; former Colombian President Iván Duque Márquez; climate justice activist Catherine Coleman Flowers; former U.S. Senator Heidi Heitkamp; Congressman John Curtis; former Education Secretary John B. King, Jr; and Bezos Earth Fund President & CEO Andrew Steer. The Aspen Institute and the...
Miami Beach Accepting Grant Applications for Cultural Arts Programs
— Pre-applications are open now through Jan. 27 — The City of Miami Beach and the Miami Beach Cultural Arts Council has begun accepting pre-applications for Cultural Arts Council grants that will be awarded for the 2023-24 fiscal year. The pre-application phase is mandatory for all organizations seeking city funding.
THE NATIONAL HOTEL MIAMI BEACH OPENS THE MARTINI BAR
The famed Art Deco hotel flaunts a new addition to their F&B offerings with a reimagined Martini Bar. Miami’s South Beach has a new hotspot for visitors to gather over amazing cocktails, martinis, and good times. The iconic National Hotel Miami Beach, which was built in 1939 and is one of the original Art Deco landmark beachfront hotels, has undergone a recent revamp of the entire property and is proud to announce the grand opening of The Martini Bar.
FIU, ProTrain partnership offers pathway to lucrative jobs through certificates
A partnership between the College of Engineering and Computing and ProTrain is helping to bring quality training to students that meets national, regional and local requirements leading to careers in high-demand fields. ProTrain meets the needs of learners through professional development, certificates, classroom and online training with mentors available to...
